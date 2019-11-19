Oklahoma will soon learn its new spot in the College Football Playoff Top 25 ranking which will be released on Tuesday night.
The Sooners were No. 10 in last week's poll, but could gain traction after the 34-31 victory at No. 13 Baylor on Saturday night.
OU may benefit from No. 8 Minnesota's road loss at Iowa, and No. 9 Penn State had to hold off unranked Indiana at home.
The top four schools last week, in order, were LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia.
The poll will be revealed at 6 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.