Kaylee Dao scored four minutes into overtime Sunday to give the Oklahoma women's soccer team a 2-1 victory over Baylor in Norman.
The goal was the 12th of the season for Dao, and her fourth game-winning goal. It was the fourth straight overtime game for the Sooners, and their ninth of the season.
Baylor (6-4-3, 2-2-0 Big 12) scored in the 13th minute, and OU (7-5-3, 2-2-1) didn't pull even until the 77th minute, when Maya McCutcheon converted a header into the net.
OU plays at Iowa State on Thursday.