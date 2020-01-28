WCWS CHAMPIONSHIP

Oklahoma’s Sydney Romero (2) slides to second after hitting a double in the first inning of the second NCAA softball game in the championship series of the Women’s College World Series between Oklahoma and UCLA at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. [Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman]

 BRYAN TERRY

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State’s softball programs — coming off seasons that ended in last year’s Women’s College World Series — were ranked in the two major top 25 preseason polls released Tuesday.

The Sooners were No. 3 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I coaches poll and the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate poll. The Cowgirls were No. 13 in both rankings.

OU lost to UCLA in the NCAA championship series last season. In the NFCA poll, OU is behind Washington and Alabama, respectively. Defending national champion UCLA is No. 4, while Arizona is No. 5.

In the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll, Alabama is first, followed by Washington, OU, UCLA and Arizona.

The Sooners open the season Feb. 6, when they face Nevada at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge in Mexico. OSU’s opener is Feb. 7 at No. 11 LSU.

— Eric Bailey,

Tulsa World

Sports Writer

Eric covers the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. A Haskell Indian Nations University graduate, he has been a member of the Tulsa World sports staff for 12 years. Phone: 918-581-8391