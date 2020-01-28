Oklahoma and Oklahoma State’s softball programs — coming off seasons that ended in last year’s Women’s College World Series — were ranked in the two major top 25 preseason polls released Tuesday.
The Sooners were No. 3 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I coaches poll and the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate poll. The Cowgirls were No. 13 in both rankings.
OU lost to UCLA in the NCAA championship series last season. In the NFCA poll, OU is behind Washington and Alabama, respectively. Defending national champion UCLA is No. 4, while Arizona is No. 5.
In the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll, Alabama is first, followed by Washington, OU, UCLA and Arizona.
The Sooners open the season Feb. 6, when they face Nevada at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge in Mexico. OSU’s opener is Feb. 7 at No. 11 LSU.