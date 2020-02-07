OU rolls to 10-3 win
No. 3 Oklahoma (2-0) continued its opening weekend at the Puerto Vallarta (Mexico) College Challenge on Friday with a victory over Long Beach State (1-1).
Jocelyn Alo hit OU’s first home run of the season in the second inning to drive in three runs, and freshman Kinzie Hansen continued her hot start by going 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
Despite the big margin, the Sooners only outhit the 49ers 12-9 and OU committed two errors.
On Saturday, OU plays George Washington at 6 p.m. and BYU at 8:30.
TU wins pair in Georgia
Tulsa’s bats were lively in winning two games in the Mercer Classic in Macon, Georgia. The Hurricane racked up 21 hits and 15 runs in defeating Tennessee Tech 10-2 in five innings and Eastern Kentucky 5-2.
They were the first wins for TU coach Crissy Strimple.
Chenise Delce was a combined 4-for-6 with three RBIs. She also got the win against EKU, striking out six in 6⅔ innings. Aubree Seaney drove in four runs against Tennessee Tech, including a two-run home run.
On Saturday, the Hurricane plays host Mercer at 2:45 p.m. and EKU at 7:15.