Oklahoma
Record: 4-0
Looking ahead: Oklahoma heads to Tucson, Arizona, to play in the Hillenbrand Invitational. OU will play Bryant and Northern Iowa on Friday, Long Beach and Arizona on Saturday and Northern Iowa on Sunday.
Looking back: The Sooners were perfect at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge with wins over Nevada, Long Beach State, George Washington and BYU.
Notable: OU is No. 2 and No. 3 in the major Top 25 polls. … Freshman Kinzie Hansen had a solid debut, hitting .533 with eight RBIs in her first four college games. … Jocelyn Alo and Lynnsie Elam had home runs. … Freshman Rylie Boone, an Owasso High School graduate, hit .467 (7-for-15) in her debut. … Pitcher Shannon Saile (1-0) had 24 strikeouts in 14 innings.
Oklahoma State
Record: 2-2
Looking ahead: The Cowgirls will have a busy schedule at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational in Florida. Games are scheduled against Virginia Tech and South Florida on Thursday, Minnesota and Missouri on Friday and Alabama on Saturday. The Cowgirls will take on Team USA at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Looking back: Oklahoma State beat Florida A&M twice and lost two one-run games to LSU in the Tiger Classic in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Notable: Kelly Maxwell was named the Big 12 pitcher of the week after throwing a perfect game against Florida A&M in her collegiate debut. … OSU is No. 16 in both polls. … Chyenne Factor (.500), Kiley Naomi (.462) and Sydney Pennington (.462) had strong offensive showings. … Pennington hit two home runs, and Naomi, Michaela Richbourg and Alysen Febrey hit one homer last week. … Pitcher Carrie Eberle had 14 strikeouts in 11 innings.
Tulsa
Record: 4-0
Looking ahead: Tulsa is scheduled to play five games in the Bulldog Kickoff Classic in Starkville, Mississippi. The Golden Hurricane will play host Mississippi State and Tennessee State on Friday and North Alabama on Saturday. The outcomes of the games will determine TU’s opponent Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.
Looking back: The Golden Hurricane opened the season unbeaten with wins over Tennessee Tech, Eastern Kentucky, Mercer and Dayton in the Mercer Invitational in Macon, Georgia.
Notable: Tulsa started the season 4-0 for the first time since 2015. … Tulsa had 40 hits, including seven home runs, and scored 28 runs. … Chenise Delce hit three home runs and Alexis Perry two. Aubree Seaney and Sarah Briers also homered. … TU’s pitching staff struck out 32 batters, averaging eight Ks per game. … Delce is hitting .571. Alexis Perry and Seaney are batting .500. … Samantha Pochop struck out 12 in 6 1/3 innings.
-- Eric Bailey, Tulsa World