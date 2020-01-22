LUBBOCK, Texas — Mandy Simpson scored a career-high 19 points on 7-for-9 shooting and added nine rebounds and six assists Wednesday, but the Oklahoma women fell to Texas Tech 89-84 in overtime.
Taylor Robertson scored 26 points and Madi Williams had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds for OU (10-8, 3-3 Big 12). Gabby Gregory added nine points and eight rebounds.
The Sooners led the game by as many as 15 points in the third quarter before the Lady Raiders (13-4, 2-4) rallied to tie the game at 70-all with 2:05 left in regulation. OU went up 75-70 on a 3-pointer by Robertson, but Texas Tech used a jumper and a pair of free throws to knot the game again at 75 and send it to overtime.
The Sooners pulled ahead 82-81 on a 3 from Gregory, but the Lady Raiders quickly answered and held OU to just one more score as time ran out.
OU plays at Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas, at 2 p.m. Saturday.
TEXAS TECH 89, OU 84, OT
Oklahoma 19 20 22 14 9 — 84
Texas Tech 20 8 24 23 14 — 89
OKLAHOMA (10-8, 3-3): Simpson 7-9 5-6 19, Gregory 5-8 0-0 9, Williams 8-17 3-5 20, Robertson 7-24 6-7 26, Veitenheimer 0-4 2-2 2, Murcer 1-2 0-0 2, Lampkin 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 30-71 16-20 84.
TEXAS TECH (13-4, 2-4): Goodson 1-7 5-6 7, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Adams 8-20 9-10 29, Brewer 2-5 2-2 6, Gordon 2-6 0-0 5, Carr 8-17 5-6 24, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Dillard 3-10 1-2 10, Villas-Gomis 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 3-3 2-2 8. Totals 27-71 24-28 89.
3-point goals: OU 8-27 (Robertson 6-19, Gregory 1-3, Williams 1-3, Veitenheimer 0-2); TT 11-34 (Adams 4-12, Carr 3-7, Dillard 3-8, Gordon 1-3, Goodson 0-3). Rebounds: OU 48 (Williams 11); TT 38 (Brewer 11). Assists: OU 17 (Veitenheimer 7); TT 15 (Carr 5). Total fouls: OU 24; TT 22. A: 4,155.