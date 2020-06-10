During Wednesday’s Zoom call with Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione, I asked him if the school made a emphasis to include minority candidates in a job pool for head coach positions.
Currently, there is only one minority head coach is in the athletic department. Tim Langford coaches the men’s and women’s teams for track and field as well as both cross country programs.
Castiglione said diversity remains a priority during the hiring process and there are always ways that the school can improve.
The athletics department does have a Diversity Council, made up of employees within the university and athletics department, which was established in the spring of 2019. The creation, according to an OU website, “was the result of the need for intentionality for a diverse and inclusive environment for our staff and student athletes.”
Here is Castiglione’s complete answer about interviewing and hiring minorities for head coach positions at OU:
“Diversity in our hiring process has been a priority for us for a long, long time. I can speak about head coaching searches, I can speak about some of the searches that relate to my own senior staff. We can talk about how that permeates through the rest of the program. It has to be a priority.
“We have jobs, quite candidly, (that) are roles in departments in our profession that don't have the depth of diversity in the candidate pool. One can discuss the ethnicity component or the gender component.
“We want to be inclusive, period. It's the effort to try to find the best people to serve in the roles that we have to offer. And what they do in that role to fulfill their position and strengthen our culture. It has been a priority for me for a long, long time. And there's always ways we find that we can improve. I don't know that I can say it any plainer than that.”