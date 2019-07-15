ARLINGTON, Texas — Oklahoma has had turnover at the president position over the past 15 months.
Joseph Harroz Jr. is OU’s interim president. He succeeded James Gallogly, who spent one year at the job after taking over for David Boren.
How does all of that change impact the Big 12’s relationship with OU?
“I've worked with all three of them very effectively. David Boren was our chair the last year he was in the conference. Jim Gallogly was very active and involved in our conference meetings. I don't think he ever missed a meeting. And I'm told there was a day when the CEOs didn't always come to the board meeting,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said during Big 12 Media Days. “And now Joe, I've just met him at one set of meetings, I'm going up to visit with him later in the month. I think he'll do a great job and I know he and Joe Castiglione are close and so I expect he'll have a good 15 months and then they'll evaluate whether he stays.”
Bowlsby said the transition isn’t a cause for concern.
“We only have two presidents that have been in their position during the seven years I've been here. In fact, only one of those was the full seven years,” Bowlsby said. “Gordon Gee was the other one and of course (Victor) Boschini has been at TCU a long time. Presidential and chancellor turnover can be problematic but in the case of our board right now, I think our board is as closely aligned with one another as they've ever been.”