When Landry Jones decided that his NFL career might be over, he called a local construction company. It was February 2019, six months after his unexpected release from the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had worked out for roughly 20 NFL teams, and nobody wanted to sign the veteran backup quarterback.
So he reached out to John Huffman, the owner of Black Door Renovation, who'd recently drawn up plans to remodel Jones' Fort Worth-area home. "I want to learn more about construction," Jones said. "Are you guys hiring?"
Not exactly, Huffman explained. There weren't any management positions available, but there was one job: The guy who drove the dump truck had recently quit. It was by far the lowest position at Black Door Renovation, a messy, hard-labor gig. Whoever drove the truck had to fill the dump trailer with demolition debris, then haul it to the landfill for minimum wage.
XFL season begins Saturday: OU Sooners, OSU Cowboys and TU Golden Hurricane on rosters
Frank Alexander | DE - Oklahoma
XFL Draft: Round 7 (defensive front seven rounds), pick 8: Dallas Renegades NFL Draft: Round 4, pick 103 (2012)
Pro experience: NFL's Carolina Panthers (2012–2015); CFL's BC Lions (2017–2019)
Photo by MIKE MCCARN/AP
Jeff Badet | WR - Oklahoma
XFL Draft: Round 1, pick 4 (skill position rounds): Dallas Renegades NFL Draft: Undrafted
Pro experience: NFL's Minnesota Vikings (2018, 2019)
Photo by JIM MONE/AP
Emmanuel Beal | LB - Oklahoma
XFL Draft: Round 6 (defensive front seven rounds), pick 7: Tampa Bay Vipers NFL Draft: Undrafted
Pro experience: NFL's Seattle Seahawks (2018)
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Taylor Cornelius | QB - Oklahoma State
XFL Draft: Round 9, pick 5(skill position rounds): Tampa Bay Vipers NFL Draft: Undrafted
Pro experience: NFL's Green Bay Packers (2019)
Photo by MIKE ROEMER/AP
Demontre Hurst | CB - Oklahoma
XFL Draft: Round 3 (defensive backfield rounds), pick 8: Tampa Bay Vipers NFL Draft: Undrafted
Pro experience: NFL's Chicago Bears (2013–2016); NFL's Tennessee Titans (2017–2018); CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2019)
Photo by DUANE BURLESON/AP
Landry Jones | QB - Oklahoma
XFL Draft: Tier 1 quarterback allocations round: Dallas Renegades NFL Draft: Round 4, pick 115 (2013)
Pro experience: NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers (2013–2017); Jacksonville Jaguars (2018); Oakland Raiders (2019)
Photo by KEITH SRAKOCI/AP
Dexter McCoil | S - Tulsa
XFL Draft: Round 4 (defensive backfield rounds), pick 2: St. Louis BattleHawks NFL Draft: Undrafted
Pro experience: Arena's LA Kiss (2014); CFL's Edmonton Eskimos (2014-15); NFL's San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2016-17 and 2018); NFL's San Francisco 49ers (2017-18)
Photo by JAE C. HONG/AP
Jarrell Owens | DE - Oklahoma State
XFL Draft: Round 7 (defensive front seven rounds), pick 7: New York Guardians NFL Draft: Undrafted
Pro experience: NFL's Cleveland Browns (2019)
Photo by TONY DEJAK/AP
Jordan Smallwood | WR - Oklahoma
Los Angeles Wildcats (undrafted) NFL Draft: Undrafted
Pro experience: NFL's San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs (2018); NFL's Los Angeles Chargers (2019)
Photo by RICK SCUTERI/AP
Bob Stoops | Head Coach - Oklahoma
, the XFL introduced former OU head football coach Bob Stoops as the new head coach and general manager of the XFL Dallas football team. In February 2019
Since then,
head coaches of the other seven franchises: June Jones (Houston), Winston Moss (Los Angeles), Kevin Gilbride (New York), Jonathan Hayes (St. Louis), Jim Zorn (Seattle), Marc Trestman (Tampa Bay) and Pep Hamilton (Washington DC). the XFL also announced
Photo by TONY GUTIERREZ/AP
XFL roster cuts
Seattle K Garrett Hartley (OU, Jan. 28, pictured)
Los Angeles WR Keyarris Garrett (TU, Jan. 22)
Photo by DON WRIGHT/AP File
February 2019: Bob Stoops returns to coaching