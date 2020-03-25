Former Oklahoma Sooner and Super Bowl champion Blake Bell has signed with the Dallas Cowboys, Todd Archer of
ESPN.com first reported Wednesday.
Bell, a former OU quarterback and tight end, caught eight passes for 67 last season for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs.
The Cowboys lost longtime tight end Jason Witten to the Oakland Raiders this offseason.
Bell has played for four different teams since he was taken in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL draft.
Bell joins former Oklahoma State Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin. Last season, his third with Dallas, Jarwin caught 31 passes for 365 yards and three touchdowns.
Witten led Dallas' tight ends with 63 grabs for 529 yards last season.
Gallery: Blake Bell's career so far, from OU to the Kansas City Chiefs
Blake Bell
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) joins in the celebrations as time runs out in their NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Blake Bell
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Houston Texans, in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Blake Bell
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with fans after tight end Blake Bell, center, scored a touchdown against the Houston Texans, during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Blake Bell
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Houston Texans, in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Blake Bell
Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) tackles Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Blake Bell
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) makes a catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. The Kansas City Chiefs won 23-3. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Blake Bell
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell runs during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Blake Bell
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) makes a catch before an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Blake Bell
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Blake Bell (87) warms up before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Blake Bell
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Blake Bell (87) runs a route during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Blake Bell
Minnesota Vikings tight end Blake Bell (81) is stopped by Tennessee Titans linebacker Nyles Morgan (47) the second half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Blake Bell
Minnesota Vikings tight end Blake Bell (81) leaves the field an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Atlanta. The Minnesota Vikings won 14-9. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Blake Bell
San Francisco 49ers tight end Blake Bell during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar
Blake Bell
San Francisco 49ers tight end Blake Bell (84) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Atlanta. Bell was injured on the play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Blake Bell
Oklahoma tight end Blake Bell works out for NFL scouts during Oklahoma Pro Day in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, March 11, 2015. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Blake Bell
Oklahoma tight end Blake Bell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Blake Bell
West tight end Blake Bell (80), of Oklahoma, runs a route during the first half of the East-West Shrine college football game against the East in St. Petersburg, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 17, 2015.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Blake Bell
Oklahoma's Blake Bell rusn after a catch against Ryan Simmons(52) Larry Stephens(20) of Oklahoma State Dec. 6, 2014. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Blake Bell
Oklahoma's Blake Bell makes a toucdhown catch against Dylan Schellenberg of Kansas State Oct. 18, 2014. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Blake Bell
Oklahoma's Blake Bell puts on the Golden Hat Trophy after their defeat of Texas in the Red River Showdown Oct. 11, 2014. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Blake Bell
Oklahoma tight end Blake Bell (10) celebrates a touchdown in front of Tulsa cornerback Will Barrow (23) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2014. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Blake Bell
Oklahoma's Blake Bell leads the team onto the field during a football game against Louisiana Tech in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, August 30, 2014. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Blake Bell
Oklahoma quarterbacks Kendal Thompson(left), Trevor Knight, Blake Bell and Cody Thomas take the field for warmups before their football game against Alabama in the Sugar Bowl Jan. 2, 2014. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Blake Bell
OU's Blake Bell celebrates the team's bedlam win at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, December 7, 2013. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Blake Bell
Oklahoma quarterback Blake Bell (10) looks downfield past Baylor defensive end Terrance Lloyd (11) in the first half of an NCAA College football game, Thursday, Nov. 6, 2013, in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Rod Aydelotte/WTH)
Blake Bell
Oklahoma quarterback Blake Bell passes between Texas Tech's Will Smith (left), Pete Robertson and Kerry Huyder (right) during their Big 12 conference game in Norman, OK, Oct. 26, 2013. Tulsa World File photo
Blake Bell
OU's QB Blake Bell keeps away from Kansas' Dexter Linton in Lawrence, KS, Oct. 19, 2013. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Blake Bell
Oklahoma quarterback Blake Bell celebrates after OU's 35-21 win over Notre Dame Sept. 28, 2013. It was only the Sooners' second win all-time against the Irish in 11 tries. OU last beat Notre Dame in 1956.MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Blake Bell
Oklahoma's Blake Bell is congratulated by his mom Sherry Bell after their football game against Tulsa Sept. 14, 2013. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Blake Bell
Blake Bell of Oklahoma leaves the field after their win over West Virginia Sept. 7, 2013. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Blake Bell
Oklahoma's Blake Bell runs the ball under pressure from Jonathan Steward(11), Howard Matthews(31) and Steven Jenkins(45) during the AT&T Cotton Bowl Classic Jan. 4, 2013. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Blake Bell
OU's QB Blake Bell makes a third down against TCU in Fort Worth, TX, Dec. 1, 2012. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Blake Bell
OU's Blake Bell celebrates after scoring the tying two point conversion against OSU in Norman, OK, Nov. 24, 2012. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Blake Bell
Oklahoma's Blake Bell runs the ball against Isaiah Bruce of West Virginia Nov. 17, 2012. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Blake Bell
Oklahoma's Blake Bell scores a touchdown on a long run against Baylor during their football game Nov. 10, 2012. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Blake Bell
Oklahoma'd Blake Bell celebrates as he leaves the field after OU defeated Texas Oct. 13, 2012. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Blake Bell
Blake Bell of Oklahoma runs for a touchdown against Justin Tuggle of Kansas State Sept. 22, 2012. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Blake Bell
Oklahoma's Blake Bell runs for a touchdown against Iowa in the fourth quarter of their football game in the Insight Bowl Dec. 30, 2011 in Tempe, Az. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Blake Bell
Oklahoma's Blake Bell celebrates a touchdown against Iowa State in their football game Nov 26, 2011. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Blake Bell
Blake Bell puts on an OU hat after signing a letter of intent to attend the University of Oklahoma at Bishop Carroll High School in Wichita Kansas., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2010. JOHN CLANTON/The Oklahoman