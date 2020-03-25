Blake Bell

Former Oklahoma Sooner and Super Bowl champion Blake Bell has signed with the Dallas Cowboys, Todd Archer of ESPN.com first reported Wednesday.

Bell, a former OU quarterback and tight end, caught eight passes for 67 last season for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

The Cowboys lost longtime tight end Jason Witten to the Oakland Raiders this offseason.

Bell has played for four different teams since he was taken in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL draft.

Bell joins former Oklahoma State Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin. Last season, his third with Dallas, Jarwin caught 31 passes for 365 yards and three touchdowns.

Witten led Dallas' tight ends with 63 grabs for 529 yards last season.

