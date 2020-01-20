Stoops was rumored to be a head coaching candidate for the Seminoles after Willie Taggart was fired.
Via emails to Florida State officials and obtained by Times reporter Matt Baker, FSU fans had strong opinions, some negative, on whether Stoops would be a good hire.
One email read: “Bob Stoops is not that guy, he couldn’t win at OK and replacing him there was a good decision for the Sooners.”
Another read: "
You cannot afford to not hire Stoops. If you cant get this deal done call me and let me negotiate for FSU. I will get Stoops or Myers myself I GUARANTEE that for the FSU fans and the University.”
FSU ended up hiring Mike Norvell, a former University of Tulsa assistant.
Stoops, who currently coaches the Dallas franchise in the XFL, won his lone national championship at OU with a 13-2 win over Florida State in 2000-01 season.
Gallery: OU takes on LSU in a CFP semifinal
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) hugs LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners defensive coordinator Alex Grinch watches his team play during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs off the field after the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) watches as quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) walks off the field during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) avoids pressure from Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Nik Bonitto (35) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU Tigers running back Chris Curry (24) fumbles the balla after being hit by Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) tackles LSU Tigers wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) attempts a pass during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU Tigers safety JaCoby Stevens (3) smiles while making snow angels in confetti after the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) jogs onto the field during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners running back T.J. Pledger (22) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) stiff arms LSU Tigers safety JaCoby Stevens (3) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU Tigers wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) dances after his team scored a touchdown during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles for yards away from Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman LaRon Stokes (96) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU Tigers running back Chris Curry (24) fumbles the balla after being hit by Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) walks off the field after the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU Tigers wide receiver Racey McMath (17) smiles after making a catch over Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Woodi Washington (5) tackles LSU Tigers wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Nick Basquine (83) fights off LSU Tigers cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. (5) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU Tigers tight end Stephen Sullivan (10) gets tackled by a group of Oklahoma defenders during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) attempts a pass during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) runs upfield after making a catch during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU Tigers safety JaCoby Stevens (3) and Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (11) fight for a fumble during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. The play would be ruled the runner was down at the one yard line. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) puts on his helmet during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron holds up the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl trophy after the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Woodi Washington (5) tackles LSU Tigers wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) walks off the field after the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs off the field after the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts (middle) drops back to pass against LSU in the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Hurts set a number of school records in his only season at OU. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU Tigers running back John Emery Jr. (4) runs over Oklahoma Sooners linebacker David Ugwoegbu (34) while scoring a touchdown during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley walks onto the field before the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Woodi Washington (5) and safety Justin Broiles (25) tackle LSU Tigers tight end Stephen Sullivan (10) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners running back T.J. Pledger (22) runs the ball during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Nick Basquine (83) fights off LSU Tigers cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. (5) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler attempts a pass during the Sooners’ 63-28 loss to LSU Saturday in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Rattler got in for a handful of plays late in the second half. He and Tanner Mordecai are expected to battle for the starting job in 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU Tigers running back John Emery Jr. (4) runs over Oklahoma Sooners linebacker David Ugwoegbu (34) while scoring a touchdown during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
OU linebacker Kenneth Murray (center) looks at the scoreboard alongside safety Pat Fields (right) late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 63-28 loss to LSU in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) attempts a pass during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) hangs his head in the locker room after the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) and Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) look at the scoreboard after giving up a late fourth quarter defense during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) yells at fans before the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) attempts a pass during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. It would be Hurts' final pass as a Sooner. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron holds up the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl trophy after the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) secures a catch while being defended by LSU Tigers wide receiver Devonta Lee (5) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners defensive coordinator Alex Grinch watches his team play during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners running back T.J. Pledger (22) runs the ball during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux talks to his players during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hugs wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (11)during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hugs quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) as he takes over late in the fourth quarter during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) places LSU's name on the championship slot of a bracket after the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Bill Kauffman, of Glenpool, watches the clock run out in the fourth quarter while dressed as the Grinch, in honor of Oklahoma Sooners defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, not pictured, during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) walks off the field with Former Oklahoma Sooner running back Joe Washington after the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
An Oklahoma fan reacts while a LSU fan cheers during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux talks to his players points to a fan the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) looks at the scoreboard after an interception during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Bill Kauffman and his son, JT, both of Glenpool, stand for the National Anthem while dressed as the Grinch and a coach during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) hugs LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss (81) hurdles Oklahoma safety Pat Fields (10) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley yells at an official during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) places LSU's name on the championship slot of a bracket after the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) attempts a pass during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) yells at fans before the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
CFP Peach Bowl Football
LSU linebacker Patrick Queen (8) and defensive end Glen Logan (97) tackle Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) stiff arms LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) stiff arms LSU Tigers safety JaCoby Stevens (3) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Nick Basquine (83) fights off LSU Tigers cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. (5) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) attempts a pass during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) watches a pass fall incomplete while being defended by LSU Tigers cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. (5) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) attempts a pass during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU Tigers running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) runs through attempted tackles by Oklahoma Sooners safeties Pat Fields (10) and Justin Broiles (25)during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley yells at an official during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU Tigers safety Marcel Brooks (9) and linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (18) hits Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after attempting a pass during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) attempts a pass during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with his players after they scored a touchdown during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU Tigers defensive end Glen Logan (97) and linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (18) hits Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after attempting a pass during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU Tigers tight end Thaddeus Moss (81) hurdles Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) catches a pass while being defended by LSU Tigers safety JaCoby Stevens (3) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman R.J. Proctor (73) yells at LSU Tigers defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko (91) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) attempts to avoid pressure from Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman LaRon Stokes (96) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU Tigers wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) extends for a touchdown while Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) attempts to tackle him during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU Tigers wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) extends for a touchdown while Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) attempts to tackle him during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU Tigers linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (18) sacks Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) falls while running the ball during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU Tigers linebacker Patrick Queen (8) and defensive end Glen Logan (97) tackle Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) stiff arms LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU Tigers wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) extends for a touchdown while Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) attempts to tackle him during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker David Ugwoegbu (34) hits LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after he attempts a pass during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
An Oklahoma fans boos after a penalty during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) catches a pass while being defended by LSU Tigers safety JaCoby Stevens (3) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU Tigers tight end Thaddeus Moss (81) hurdles Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU Tigers wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) makes a catch over Oklahoma Sooners safety Justin Broiles (25) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) attempts a pass during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) gets tripped up by LSU Tigers defensive end Justin Thomas (93) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley yells at an official during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) hits LSU Tigers running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU Tigers wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) makes a catch over Oklahoma Sooners safety Justin Broiles (25) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) attempts a pass during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) stiff arms LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles for yards during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU Tigers wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) catches a touchdown pass while being defended by Oklahoma Sooners safety Justin Broiles (25) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU Tigers running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) runs through attempted tackles by Oklahoma Sooners safeties Pat Fields (10) and Justin Broiles (25)during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU Tigers running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) runs through attempted tackles by Oklahoma Sooners safeties Pat Fields (10) and Justin Broiles (25)during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
LSU Tigers wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) catches a touchdown pass while being defended by Oklahoma Sooners safety Justin Broiles (25) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley yells at an official during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) walks towards his team's locker room before the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley walks towards his team's locker room before the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Coaches Press Conference
Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley pauses during a press conference for the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Friday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Coaches Press Conference
An Oklahoma and a LSU helmet sit on either side of the Peach Bowl trophy during a press conference for the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Fans
Fans walks through the lobby, win famous quotes from football coaches and players, at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fane in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Fans
Fans look at a wall of helmets, including the Oklahoma Sooners, at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Fans
Fans walks through the lobby, win famous quotes from football coaches and players, at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fane in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Fans
Fans walks through the lobby, win famous quotes from football coaches and players, at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fane in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Coaches Press Conference
Brandi Backman, of Belleville, Il., looks at status in front of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the site of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners, in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Fans
Todd Davis and his son, Justin, 10, walk passed Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the site of the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners, in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Fans
Todd Davis and his son, Justin, 10, walk passed Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the site of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners, in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Fans
Steve Ewing laughs while his son, Steve Ewing Jr., both of Dallas, Texas, films him during a simulation of College Gameday while at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fane in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Fans
Fans look at a wall of helmets, including the Oklahoma Sooners, at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Fans
Fans look at a wall of helmets, including the Oklahoma Sooners, at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fane in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Fans
Steve Ewing laughs while his son, Steve Ewing Jr., both of Dallas, Texas, films him during a simulation of College Gameday while at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fane in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Fans
Fans look at a wall of helmets, including the Oklahoma Sooners, at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fane in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Coaches Press Conference
Brain Backman takes of photo of Peyton, Raelyn, Brandi, and Austin Backman, all of Belleville, Il., pose for a photo in front of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the site of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners, in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Fans
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the site of the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners , in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Coaches Press Conference
Brain Backman takes of photo of Peyton, Raelyn, Brandi, and Austin Backman, all of Belleville, Il., pose for a photo in front of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the site of the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners, in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Coaches Press Conference
Peyton, Raelyn, Brandi, and Austin Backman, all of Belleville, Il., pose for a photo in front of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the site of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners, in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Fans
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the site of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners , in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Fans
Craig Cushenberry, of Bellview, Fla., walks by Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the site of the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners, in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Fans
Craig Cushenberry, of Bellview, Fla., walks by Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the site of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners, in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Fans
A statue titled The Falcon sits outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the site of the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners , in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Fans
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the site of the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners , in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Fans
A statue titled The Falcon sits outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the site of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners , in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Coaches Press Conference
Peyton, Raelyn, Brandi, and Austin Backman, all of Belleville, Il., pose for a photo in front of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the site of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners, in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Coaches Press Conference
Brandi Backman, of Belleville, Il., looks at status in front of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the site of the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners, in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Coaches Press Conference
Peyton, Raelyn, Brandi, and Austin Backman, all of Belleville, Il., pose for a photo in front of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the site of the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners, in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Coaches Press Conference
Brandi Backman, of Belleville, Il., looks at status in front of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the site of the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners, in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Coaches Press Conference
Peyton, Raelyn, Brandi, and Austin Backman, all of Belleville, Il., pose for a photo in front of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the site of the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners, in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Fans
Oklahoma and LSU will play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Saturday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Coaches Press Conference
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley and LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron pose for a picture with Peach Bowl trophy during a press conference for the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Coaches Press Conference
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley and LSU coach Ed Orgeron pose for a picture with the Peach Bowl trophy during a news conference in Atlanta on Friday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Coaches Press Conference
An Oklahoma and a LSU helmet sit on either side of the Peach Bowl trophy during a press conference for the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Coaches Press Conference
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley answers questions during a press conference for the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Coaches Press Conference
LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron answers questions during a press conference for the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Coaches Press Conference
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley answers questions during a press conference for the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Coaches Press Conference
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley answers questions during a press conference for the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Coaches Press Conference
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley answers questions during a press conference for the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Coaches Press Conference
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley sings a Oklahoma helmet during a press conference for the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Coaches Press Conference
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley answers questions during a press conference for the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl Coaches Press Conference
An Oklahoma helmet sits next to the Peach Bowl trophy during a press conference for the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule