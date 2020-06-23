Bart Conner remains proud of his alma mater and the sport of gymnastics.
The 1984 Oklahoma graduate and former Olympics gold medalist was thrilled with the recent release of “Full Out 2 — You Got This!” It’s a family movie chronicling the Sooners’ second national championship in women’s gymnastics.
“It’s a positive, uplifting movie that appeals to that audience demographic that (director Jeff Deverett) is shooting for — young girls and boys looking for a wholesome family story that’s about overcoming obstacles and fulfilling your dreams,” Conner said. “That narrative never gets old, right?”
The movie, which can be seen on multiple platforms, including Amazon, YouTube and Google Play, revolves around the 2016 OU team that worked to win a national championship without star Brenna Dowell, who opted to train for the Olympics.
Filming took place on the OU campus, including the program’s workout facilities.
“It shows you a little bit about what that environment is like and how those girls create kind of a sisterhood and the powerful experience on being on a great team,” said Conner, who makes a cameo appearance in the film. “Little girls between 8 and 15 see these kids as heroes. Parents will love kids to see this movie because they see these young girls who are faced with obstacles and overcome them and rise to the occasion.”
The movie can be a recruiting tool, Conner said. Young gymnasts who watch the film around the world will become familiar with OU through the film.
Conner, who has remained in the Norman area since his college days, is proud of the men’s and women’s gymnastics programs, which are considered powerhouses.
“It’s been incredibly exciting and rewarding to see that happen,” Conner said, pointing to the work of former OU coach Paul Ziert, who was hired by the school in 1973 and recruited Conner.
The Olympics are a talking point in the movie and, currently, in real life. The Tokyo Olympics have been pushed back one year, which impacted many Olympic hopefuls who have been training for this summer.
“I really hurt for them because of the lack of clarity and whether that’s going to happen,” Conner said. “It just takes a lot of the energy out of your drive and your motivation to prepare.
“We’ll just keep our fingers crossed that they have the Olympics next summer.”