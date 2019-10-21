NORMAN — Amid a season-ending injury to outside linebacker Jon-Michael Terry, redshirt freshman Nik Bonitto has moved into a starting role for No. 5 Oklahoma.
“I don’t know a guy that probably has grown any more than him in our time here from a maturity standpoint,” defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “As maturity came, his performance went up. I think obviously once your performance goes up, the trust that we have in him from a coaching standpoint continued to grow.”
After Terry was hurt in practice last week, Bonitto made his first career start Saturday against West Virginia and recorded his second sack of the year. On the season, he has 23 tackles including 3.5 for lost yardage.
“He had a very up-and-down redshirt year, and to be completely honest, it was probably a little more down than up,” coach Lincoln Riley said. “He struggled with the transition a little bit. … As he’s bought-in more, he kind of just hung in there.
“Then after that, you’ve seen him just buy in more. His confidence level’s gone up. I think his trust level has gone up with the staff and everybody around here. And he’s just a very, very talented player.”
Bonitto has grown up since arriving on campus, having had to accept a redshirt season despite being a renowned four-star recruit from a tradition-rich St. Thomas Aquinas program in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
“Really just on and off the field, making sure I’m doing the right stuff,” Bonitto said. “Whether that’s attending tutoring, making sure I’m going to class, doing the right stuff in the weight room. All that stuff will help you on the field.”
Helping Bonitto develop maturity was Terry, a fourth-year junior who graduated from Victory Christian in Tulsa, and Terry going down with a major injury was hard for Bonitto to see.
“He helped me a lot,” Bonitto said. “In the summer, when things got tough with conditioning or weights or the extra reps, he was great in just bringing me along and making me mentally tough and making me more of a leader. With him down, he’s trying to make me more of the leader of the group.”
In Grinch’s speed D, Bonitto has flourished, earning plenty of playing time before Terry was injured.
“Once coach Grinch (was hired), and I saw his vision for the defense, I immediately fell in love with him,” Bonitto said. “Just his philosophy of having speed on the field, not to sound cocky, but I feel like that’s one my good traits is that I bring a lot of speed to my game. That really intrigued me in to what he was trying to bring here.”