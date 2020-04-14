2020-04-15 sp-emigcolumn ADs

The first challenge of Joe Castiglione’s reshaped job arrived as the pandemic did.

The NCAA wiped out winter and spring sports championships March 12, the Big 12 Conference halted spring sports competition the following day, and Oklahoma’s athletic director was left to break the news to the Sooners.

“Standing in front of student-athletes and having to explain to them that their season was over immediately, the abrupt nature of that…” Castiglione said. “Because of the world we’re in, the pure emotion of what we do and how everybody works so hard, not just preparing for that season, but a single season could be the culmination of the work of many seasons…

“Everybody had to deal with the shock of that news.”

Castiglione dealt with it and then went about attacking the toughest job in sports amid COVID-19 — that of university athletic director.

Tuesday saw Cincinnati AD John Cunningham announce his department was cutting men’s soccer due to what he termed “profound challenges,” “widespread uncertainty” and “long-term budget implications.”

Last week it was Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez announcing his university would not pursue waivers granting Badger spring sports seniors an extra year of eligibility, despite the NCAA allowing schools to grant them. Alvarez was concerned with optics compared to the other university seniors whose activities were cut short, with finances and, according to a university statement, “a time of unprecedented uncertainty.”

Uncertainty pervades over everything Castiglione and his peers do during the pandemic, especially as it relates to football timelines and economic fallout.

“We know that we will likely take a cut from our television partners on them not being able to televise the Big 12 (basketball) championship for example, some other of the spring sports,” Oklahoma State deputy athletic director Chad Weiberg told the Pistols Firing podcast recently. “But we don’t fully know from the Big 12 or the NCAA all of those details yet. We know it’s coming. We have an idea of what those will be. We’re contingency planning around those things.”

Castiglione, who in a media briefing last week figured the economic impact to be “in the millions of dollars, but it remains to be seen how all of that is accounted for, exactly how much,” is contingency planning as well. Every athletic director is doing so as part of their unimaginably taxing schedules.

“It’s a lot more phone calls instead of face-to-face communication, but we’re continuing with our senior staff meetings,” Tulsa AD Derrick Gragg said last week. “I’m still talking to head coaches a lot.”

“At the minimum we’re having conversations once or twice week as needed,” Castiglione said. “In addition to my own university and/or staff meeting, I meet with coaches once a week as a group via Zoom. And then I talk to any number of them multiple times during the week. In the case of football, I stay in touch with coach (Lincoln) Riley sometimes multiple times during the day.”

Castiglione also stays in touch with the Big 12, same as Gragg does with the American or someone like Arkansas’ Hunter Yurachek does with the SEC. They reach out to industry peers. They share information and ideas. There is no reconciling the uncertainty, and the hard decisions that result, but by communicating they can at least manage it.

It is a strain intensified by the lack of personal contact.

“The detachment side of this is the worst part,” Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork told the Tulsa World recently. “I can’t just walk down the hallway and see a student-athlete or run into a coach or a staff member. ‘Hey, how’s it goin’ today?’ or ‘What can we do for ya?’

“The communication piece is the hardest thing to get used to. It’s just unusual. It’s bizarre. The whole situation puts stress on the system in many, many ways.”

An AD solves one problem, and another pops up. We figure, again, this is mostly about wellness, budget and football, with some academic components mixed in.

Well, Castiglione says he has been on the phone with apparel manufacturers about “masks, gloves, hats, scarves and bandanas,” and with the food service and concession industry.

He is brainstorming ways his department can reach out to donors and ticket buyers while conscious of the burdens on them. There is no art to this deal, only hope that those donors and buyers can ride this out with their schools, and frustrated sympathy if they can’t.

There is a lot of hope in an athletic director’s realm right now, and probably a good deal of prayer with so much riding on that football timeline and the budgetary implications therein.

“We’re looking at all kinds of models,” Castiglione said, “between a full season starting on time, to slightly altering the start of the season, whether that means moving it up a couple weeks or back a couple weeks, whether that means a shortened season, whether that means moving the entire season or portion of a season to the spring.”

There is genuine concern for something more important than football and budgets.

“My sister is a respiratory therapist in Bentonville, Arkansas. She’s on the front lines to all of this. She’s seeing it up close and personal,” Bjork said. “So far she’s in a great spot. Where she works, they’re doing a great job with everything.

“But to your point, no one is really immune from this. Everyone’s impacted in some way, shape or form.”

Athletic directors are no different. They are a taxed bunch, considering the layers of their responsibilities and the demands to meet them the best they can.

“It’s been more challenging for all of us than anything that we’ve come up against. It’s unprecedented,” Gragg said. “Dealing with the health and wellness of student-athletes, you have to be very, very cautious and careful from an institutional standpoint. That flows down to the athletic department. It’s almost more draining, per se, because of all the phone calls that you’re on.”

There is perspective here, something Castiglione acknowledges by saying an AD’s task “is not anywhere near as difficult as some people are facing, especially those that have contracted the virus or are dealing with other health issues related or exacerbated by the virus. They’re having a much more difficult time than us.”

No doubt.

Just the same, for the sake of their specific challenges amid their versions of uncertainty, kudos to the athletic directors who have never worked harder.

