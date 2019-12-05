NORMAN — Kenneth Murray spent the first hour of Bedlam seeking Oklahoma State Cowboys, but not always finding them. The middle linebacking captain of Oklahoma’s defense hadn’t registered a tackle going into OSU’s final drive of the first half.
This was about to change, and as it did so did the complexion of OU’s defense.
The Cowboys faced second-and-goal from the OU 9 on that drive. They sent three receivers wide left. Jordan McCray was widest, and he ran a slant behind the other two receivers’ deeper routes.
It was a good call. McCray had six inches and 12 pounds on Jaden Davis, the OU cornerback covering him on the play. If Dru Brown could deliver the pass, McCray had a shot to find his through Davis and score to bring OSU within 20-17.
Brown delivered the pass. McCray reached and caught it at the 3 as Davis jumped and took himself out of the play. McCray had a path to a touchdown for a split second, and it appeared the play was going to work perfectly.
In coverage, he drifted back to protect against a quick throw to one of OSU’s inside receivers, before recognizing the slant and shooting over toward McCray. As McCray gathered himself, Murray wrapped him up and brought him down.
The touchdown became third-and-goal from the 2. OSU false-started back to the 7, lost a yard on third-and-goal from there and settled for a field goal to make it 20-13.
The Sooners had played good defense up to that point. They played great defense afterward, limiting FBS rushing leader Chuba Hubbard to 25 second-half yards and OSU to three second-half points.
Hubbard carried the first play after halftime. Murray filled his gap and tackled him violently, wrapping his right arm and Hubbard’s helmet, his left around the ball-carrier’s midsection. Gain: one yard.
Hubbard carried on fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter. Murray, shooting to his gap once more, arrived with edge linebacker Nik Bonitto. Bonitto made first contact low with Murray cracking down high. Gain: none.
Earlier this week Murray said defending Hubbard was “a matter of just chipping away at it as the game went on and not losing faith.”
“I felt like I flew around,” he said, “felt like I was able to make plays when I needed to make plays. For me the biggest thing is focusing on my job and continuing to be the Mike (middle) linebacker this defense needs.”
Murray’s Bedlam highlights are a reminder of what OU’s defense needs from its leader now that the postseason has arrived. He should be steady, and his team-leading 85 tackles and All-Big 12 recognition indicate he has been that.
About midseason, OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was measuring the different ways he tries to use Murray when he said: ‘K-9’ wants to be a playmaker for us. He’s dying to do that. I wish we had more guys like him.”
Grinch has playmakers. Defensive linemen Ronnie Perkins and Neville Gallimore have made several this season. Bonitto made a big one in Bedlam on fourth-and-1, and an even bigger one with his game-sealing interception at Baylor. Cornerback Parnell Motley hunted takeaways as much as tackles at OSU.
Murray, though, occupies rare air. Grinch has tabbed him as an example since he arrived as coordinator last winter. His teammates feel just as strongly, and they aren’t limited to the ones on defense.
“I’ve played with some really good linebackers. I see a lot of his style and his approach (in them),” OU quarterback Jalen Hurts said of Murray. “All of them have been different obviously, but they all have that ‘it’ factor.
“I think he’s one heck of a player. Plays with a lot of passion at the position, kind of sets the tone. I love him.”
Murray absolutely sets the tone. The Sooners played their best defense over their 7-0 start as Murray played his best.
The Sooners played their best defense since that 7-0 start over the last couple hours of Bedlam. Murray was right in the thick of it.
He must stay there in OU’s Big 12 Championship rematch against Baylor Saturday, and be there again in OU’s bowl/playoff game.
“I take it very personal upon myself to be a leader for this defense,” Murray said this week.
With leadership comes responsibility. Murray’s charge on game day is to make as many big plays as he can, so his defense can follow along.
Bedlam 2019
Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Creed Humphrey (56) hugs quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after Hurts' touchdown catch during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) catches a touchdown pass during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Oklahoma State's Dru Brown (left) is hit by Oklahoma's Ronnie Perkins during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Oklahoma's Caleb Kelly (left), Marquise Overton (top), and Brendan Radley-Hiles (right) tackle Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard during Saturday's game in Stillwater.
Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Tre Brown (6) knocks a pass away from Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Dillon Stoner (17) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (left), trying to stiff-arm Oklahoma's DaShaun White last Saturday, was named Big 12 offensive player of the year in a vote of league coaches.
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy (left) and Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley (right) meet at midfield during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Oklahoma State's Dru Brown warms up against Oklahoma during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Oklahoma State's Dru Brown warms up against Oklahoma during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy (left) and Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley (right) meet at midfield during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) yells in celebration after scoring a touchdown during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) runs after a catch while Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Lee Morris (84) blocks Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Rodarius Williams (8) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) catches a touchdown pass during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Dru Brown (6) attempts a pass during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Jordan McCray (12) runs passed Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Tre Brown (6) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, a graduate transfer from Alabama, was voted Big offensive newcomer of the year by league coaches.
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) attempts to make a catch in the end zone while being defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Tre Sterling (3) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) attempts to make a catch in the end zone while being defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Tre Sterling (3) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Parnell Motley (11) celebrates after revering a fumble during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Caleb Kelly (19) attempts to tackle Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) attempts to make a catch in the end zone while being defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Tre Sterling (3) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Oklahoma State safety Tre Sterling (left) attempts to tackle Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks during the Sooners' win Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. Brooks finished with 160 yards rushing and averaged 7.3 yards per carry.
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) attempts to make a catch in the end zone while being defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Tre Sterling (3) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Oklahoma Sooners linebackers Kenneth Murray (9) and Caleb Kelly (19) attempt to tackle Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Oklahoma State's Jelani Woods (top) and Amen Ogbongbemiga (bottom) bring down Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Oklahoma State's Jordan McCray (center) is brought down by Oklahoma defenders including Jaden Davis (right) during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Oklahoma's Parnell Motley celebrates a big play against Oklahoma State during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Oklahoma State's Dru Brown passes against Oklahoma during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts passes against Oklahoma State during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard (left) dives for the end zone against Oklahoma during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Oklahoma State's Jelani Woods (top) and Amen Ogbongbemiga (bottom) bring down Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Oklahoma State's Dru Brown (right) hands off to Chuba Hubbard against Oklahoma during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy walks the field against Oklahoma during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Oklahoma State's Dru Brown (center) is hit by Oklahoma's LaRon Stokes (left) and Brendan Radley-Hiles (right) during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard (right) is brought down by Oklahoma's Brendan Radley-Hiles (bottom) during Saturday night's Bedlam game in Stillwater. Hubbard rushed for 104 yards in a 34-16 loss.
Oklahoma State's Jarrick Bernard (left) sacks Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard (right) is hit by Oklahoma's Ronnie Perkins during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy (left) and Oklahoma's Cale Gundy (right) walk the field during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Dru Brown (6) leaps over Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Dru Brown (6) leaps over Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Dru Brown (6) leaps over Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners tight end Austin Stogner (18) yells in celebration while offensive lineman Creed Humphrey (56) hugs quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after Hurts' touchdown catch during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts avoids Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Brian Asamoah (24) extends his hands out after a prayer during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners tight end Austin Stogner (18) yells in celebration while offensive lineman Creed Humphrey (56) hugs quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after Hurts' touchdown catch during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma State's Landon Wolf (right) fights for a pass with Oklahoma's Brendan Radley-Hiles during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Oklahoma State's Dru Brown (center) and Sione Asi (right) leave the field after a loss to Oklahoma during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) high fives fans after his team's win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Oklahoma won 34-16. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma State's Jarrick Bernard (right) snags Oklahoma's Nick Basquine during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) gets tackled by Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (11) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) high fives fans after his team's win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Oklahoma won 34-16. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A flag is thrown while Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Parnell Motley (11) defends Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Dillon Stoner (17) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Brian Asamoah (24) extends his hands out after a prayer during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma's Parnell Motley (left) falls to the ground after intercepting a pass meant for Oklahoma State's Dillon Stoner during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs passed Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Devin Harper (16) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs the ball during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma State and Oklahoma fans attempt to stay warm late in the fourth quarter during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard (30) gets tackled after scoring a touchdown during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley celebrates a win over Oklahoma State during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley looks at the yard markers for the distance for a first down during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley kisses his wife, Caitlin, after his team's win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Oklahoma won 34-16. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Marquis Hayes (54) and fullback Jeremiah Hall (27) help running back Kennedy Brooks (26) up after scoring a touchdown over Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Jarrick Bernard (24) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
OSU’s Dillon Stoner (right) fights for a pass with OU’s Parnell Motley on Saturday in Stillwater. Motley had a fumble recovery and an interception in the game. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy (bottom) meets Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley at midfield during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Oklahoma State's Kolby Harvell-Peel (left) chases after Oklahoma's Charleston Rambo during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs passed Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Tre Sterling (3) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Jarrick Bernard (24) attempts to tackle Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Nick Basquine (83) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma's Lee Morris celebrates a win over Oklahoma State during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Creed Humphrey (56) hugs quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after Hurts' touchdown catch during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts (center) scrambles under pressure from Oklahoma State's Israel Antwine (left) and Cameron Murray (right) during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Oklahoma State Cowboys safetys Malcolm Rodriguez (20) and Tre Sterling (3) tackle Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26)during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) yells after a fourth down start during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Jarrick Bernard (24) attempts to tackle Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Nick Basquine (83) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma's Ronnie Perkins (left) and David Ugwoegbu celebrate a big play against Oklahoma State during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts celebrates a win over Oklahoma State during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (11) runs after a catch while Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) gets blocked by Oklahoma Sooners running back Rhamondre Stevenson (29) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley looks at the yard markers for the distance for a first down during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Action from the bedlam football game between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) high fives fans after his team's win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Oklahoma won 34-16. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma's David Ugwoegbu (left) and Nik Bonitto celebrate a big play against Oklahoma State during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Oklahoma State's Dru Brown takes part in senior day festivities before the bedlam football game against Oklahoma in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy walks the field against Oklahoma during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Oklahoma State's Dru Brown takes part in senior day festivities before the bedlam football game against Oklahoma in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Oklahoma State's Dru Brown scrambles against Oklahoma during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Oklahoma State's Dillon Stoner (right) fights for a pass with Oklahoma's Parnell Motley during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy walks the field against Oklahoma during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Oklahoma State's Dru Brown passes against Oklahoma's during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
A flag is thrown while Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Parnell Motley (11) defends Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Dillon Stoner (17) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma State's Jim Knowles watches warmups against Oklahoma during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Oklahoma State's Dru Brown takes part in senior day festivities before the bedlam football game against Oklahoma in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard (left) is hit by Oklahoma's Tre Brown during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley walks the field against Oklahoma State during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Oklahoma State's Dillon Stoner (right) fights for a pass with Oklahoma's Parnell Motley during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
