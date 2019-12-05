2019-12-06 sp-emigcolumn Murray

NORMAN — Kenneth Murray spent the first hour of Bedlam seeking Oklahoma State Cowboys, but not always finding them. The middle linebacking captain of Oklahoma’s defense hadn’t registered a tackle going into OSU’s final drive of the first half.

This was about to change, and as it did so did the complexion of OU’s defense.

The Cowboys faced second-and-goal from the OU 9 on that drive. They sent three receivers wide left. Jordan McCray was widest, and he ran a slant behind the other two receivers’ deeper routes.

It was a good call. McCray had six inches and 12 pounds on Jaden Davis, the OU cornerback covering him on the play. If Dru Brown could deliver the pass, McCray had a shot to find his through Davis and score to bring OSU within 20-17.

Brown delivered the pass. McCray reached and caught it at the 3 as Davis jumped and took himself out of the play. McCray had a path to a touchdown for a split second, and it appeared the play was going to work perfectly.

Then Murray arrived.

In coverage, he drifted back to protect against a quick throw to one of OSU’s inside receivers, before recognizing the slant and shooting over toward McCray. As McCray gathered himself, Murray wrapped him up and brought him down.

The touchdown became third-and-goal from the 2. OSU false-started back to the 7, lost a yard on third-and-goal from there and settled for a field goal to make it 20-13.

The Sooners had played good defense up to that point. They played great defense afterward, limiting FBS rushing leader Chuba Hubbard to 25 second-half yards and OSU to three second-half points.

Hubbard carried the first play after halftime. Murray filled his gap and tackled him violently, wrapping his right arm and Hubbard’s helmet, his left around the ball-carrier’s midsection. Gain: one yard.

Hubbard carried on fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter. Murray, shooting to his gap once more, arrived with edge linebacker Nik Bonitto. Bonitto made first contact low with Murray cracking down high. Gain: none.

Earlier this week Murray said defending Hubbard was “a matter of just chipping away at it as the game went on and not losing faith.”

“I felt like I flew around,” he said, “felt like I was able to make plays when I needed to make plays. For me the biggest thing is focusing on my job and continuing to be the Mike (middle) linebacker this defense needs.”

Murray’s Bedlam highlights are a reminder of what OU’s defense needs from its leader now that the postseason has arrived. He should be steady, and his team-leading 85 tackles and All-Big 12 recognition indicate he has been that.

He must be forceful.

About midseason, OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was measuring the different ways he tries to use Murray when he said: ‘K-9’ wants to be a playmaker for us. He’s dying to do that. I wish we had more guys like him.”

Grinch has playmakers. Defensive linemen Ronnie Perkins and Neville Gallimore have made several this season. Bonitto made a big one in Bedlam on fourth-and-1, and an even bigger one with his game-sealing interception at Baylor. Cornerback Parnell Motley hunted takeaways as much as tackles at OSU.

Murray, though, occupies rare air. Grinch has tabbed him as an example since he arrived as coordinator last winter. His teammates feel just as strongly, and they aren’t limited to the ones on defense.

“I’ve played with some really good linebackers. I see a lot of his style and his approach (in them),” OU quarterback Jalen Hurts said of Murray. “All of them have been different obviously, but they all have that ‘it’ factor.

“I think he’s one heck of a player. Plays with a lot of passion at the position, kind of sets the tone. I love him.”

Murray absolutely sets the tone. The Sooners played their best defense over their 7-0 start as Murray played his best.

The Sooners played their best defense since that 7-0 start over the last couple hours of Bedlam. Murray was right in the thick of it.

He must stay there in OU’s Big 12 Championship rematch against Baylor Saturday, and be there again in OU’s bowl/playoff game.

“I take it very personal upon myself to be a leader for this defense,” Murray said this week.

With leadership comes responsibility. Murray’s charge on game day is to make as many big plays as he can, so his defense can follow along.

