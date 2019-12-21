Oklahoma inside linebackers coach Brian Odom was talking about OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch this week, when he said: “He’s as good as anybody I’ve ever been around as far as commanding the room and getting the players’ attention. And delivering the message to the point, it resonates with all of them.”
This seems important now that the Sooners’ Peach Bowl lineup has taken two hits between Ronnie Perkins’ suspension over an NCAA-administered drug test – OU remains mum on the matter – and Delarrin Turner-Yell’s broken collarbone initially reported by thefootballbrainiacs.com. That’s a havoc-wrecking defensive end and starting safety out of a College Football Playoff semifinal against the nation’s most explosive offense quarterbacked by the nation’s best player.
It’s possible Grinch could cook up something exotic to try to cover for Perkins and Turner-Yell, or to try to flummox quarterback Joe Burrow and LSU’s bountiful offense. The problem with that?
“We watch film, and we go out and see something they haven’t done all year,” Burrow said after LSU’s SEC Championship pummeling of Georgia. “It happens time and time again every single week. I tell my coaches, ‘Why do we even watch film anymore?’”
So Grinch isn’t going to out-scheme an offense that has faced, and fleeced, everything. Between OU’s personnel challenges and LSU’s offensive proficiency, the best chance the Sooners have of hanging in defensively centers around attitude.
It brings to mind something Grinch said in August, before anyone had any idea how his move from Ohio State to OU was going to work: “Mentality is critical. There’s not a good call if we don’t play the game the right way, or when things get tough and we cave.”
Things have gotten very tough since the Sooners made the playoff by beating Baylor in the Big 12 Championship. They are shorthanded now.
Oddsmakers expected OU to cave before news of Perkins and Turner-Yell broke. Now, many see that as inevitable.
It will be on the players to keep that from happening Dec. 28 in Atlanta. In the build-up, however, the responsibility falls heavier on the coaches. It falls on Lincoln Riley in OU’s case, and on Grinch as it pertains to defense.
Riley is a proven psychologist. He hasn’t lost as a head coach where his team either wasn’t prepared or didn’t fight.
We aren’t quite as sure about Grinch, since he hasn’t been around as long, but it’s important to note he was won two psychological battles.
He got a bunch of players he didn’t recruit, and didn’t really know, to trust him enough to help change the culture for the better, something reflected by how well the defense played over OU’s 7-0 start. Then he rallied those players toward a strong finishing kick after things appeared to unravel against Kansas State and Iowa State and in the first half at Baylor.
In both stretches, you could see Grinch showing his players Michael Jordan’s 1997 NBA Finals “Flu Game” against Utah to underscore a lesson in perseverance, an episode safety Pat Fields let on after the Big 12 Championship.
You could rewind all the way back to Big 12 Media Days last July, when defensive tackle Neville Gallimore was asked about Grinch and said: “If you’re selling out, if you’re going hard every play, every down, every second, he can live with that. That’s how the game is supposed to be played. That’s where the heart and hunger come from, selling out.”
That tone reappears five months later during a conversation with OU outside linebackers coach Ruffin McNeill.
“You can tell the impact Alex has made on our defense besides the statistics and the improvements we’ve made there. Look how hard the kids play,” McNeill said last week. “Don’t worry about the scoreboard. Watch how hard the kids strain to make their plays. That’s a sign a coach has reached them, their minds, hearts, spirits and souls.
“Alex has reached all four parts as players and as coaches.”
McNeill, who was OU’s interim defensive coordinator before Grinch’s arrival and who had never met the man before that arrival, says he is as loyal to Grinch as he is to Riley, a man he has bonded with the past 16 years.
Odom, an assistant on Grinch’s Washington State staff from 2015-16, said: “Alex has done a tremendous job of continually getting the very best out of the guys every day. For a lot of people, you’ve got to make an effort to buckle down on guys. Alex is one of the few people I’ve been around where it’s second nature to him. It’s how he does business.”
Grinch must get his players’ maximum in the Peach Bowl. We know this because of LSU’s offensive strength and OU’s defensive weakening since the Big 12 Championship.
We don’t know if he’ll get it until kickoff in Atlanta, but we do have a sense.
Remember what Grinch said in early August, when we were trying to figure out whether he could affect OU’s defensive culture? “The scheme stuff, a lot of times, is the easiest thing to change. It’s just checkers. It’s X’s and O’s. It’s a little harder to change the hearts and the minds of the guys.”
Now we understand how Grinch did affect the culture by affecting the hearts and minds of those around him.
If the Peach Bowl represents his greatest task yet, Grinch should be counted on to affect OU’s psyche once more.