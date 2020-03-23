Barry Switzer might like to have lunch with his buddies at Midway Deli, or see students hustling around campus, or pop by spring practice if the mood hit. He is without these conveniences, however.

The most recognizable man in Norman or anywhere else in our state, “The King,” is just like the rest of us.

“My life has changed. I’m hunkered down,” Switzer says. “I’m no different than anyone else right now.”

I’ve caught the 82-year-old football icon at his desk at home. I’d rather talk to Switzer at the deli because that’s where we have chatted in the past about the Selmon brothers, Bob Stoops and Brian Bosworth and Tony Casillas. That’s where Switzer is most comfortable in his beloved home town.

But we’re talking about COVID-19 by phone on this Monday morning because Switzer has adjusted to the pandemic along with his community. He has basically quarantined. OU has transitioned to online classes only. The Sooners have stopped playing sports. Midway Deli is open for takeout only.

“I’m right off campus. I’m looking across the street right now at the fraternities and sororities. There’s nothing going on,” Switzer says. “There are no cars in the parking lot. No one here. It’s like it is in the summertime. No, it’s even worse because no one else is out driving around either. It’s like a damn ghost town. It really is. Eerie, kind of.”

It is disconcerting for us all. It is disruptive.

But here again Switzer is no different than we are. He is making the best of a strenuous situation.

He is on top of the situation for one thing.

“I’ve been more protective because of my age,” he says. “I’m healthy. I have my own workout routine. Physically I’m in good shape for as old as I am. Damn good shape. But I don’t want to test it, you know what I mean? I’m going to do everything I can to prevent it.”

That means being a homebody.

“I’m basically right here working at my desk, reading,” Switzer says. “I’ve watched Netflix and Apple TV and more movies than I ever have. I’m not out among (people).”

Switzer worries too many folks might be. He worries that “we’re not all doing the same thing to flatten the curve.”

Being in a college town as long as he has, and around football players as long as he has, Switzer is familiar with younger generations’ desire to congregate, to get out and do things.

So he puts it this way: “Young kids are going to have to have a responsibility to protect their families and their elders. If they approach it that way, it helps me.”

He says: “I know my immune system is probably not as good as someone’s who is 50 years old, although I like to think it’s still pretty good.”

Switzer checks on those closer to his generation.

“I haven’t had a friend that has gotten this,” he says. “I’ve had a couple here whose names have been mentioned, who I haven’t seen in years, that have gotten it. But anyone that I know closely? Not as of yet. None of my friends in my group have gotten it. I text back and forth with a bunch of guys regularly.

“I heard from Archie Manning this morning. He wanted to know what was going on here. I let him know our guys are OK. The ones he knows are all OK.”

Switzer says he might go for a short drive in his pick-up once a day, but mostly he’s fine being around the house with his wife – “We’ve reintroduced ourselves,” he laughs – and his pets.

“I’ve got five dogs that follow me around everywhere. They want to know what the hell I’m spending so much time around here for,” he says. “I’ve got this one dog that if I leave the house, he runs to the window and watches me get in my car. I look back and he’s watching me. He stays there damn near all day waiting for me to come home. So he’s with me all the time. He lays at my feet here at the desk. He’s loving it.”

Switzer’s family is making do. He is paying attention. That sounds familiar as well.

Switzer is familiar with the coronavirus’ spread across the state. He knows his Cleveland County has the second-most confirmed cases next to neighboring Oklahoma County. He knows folks in his town, like others, must be vigilant both during and immediately after this emergency since there remain so many unanswered questions about the virus.

“Even if they say it’s over I’m not going to change for a while. I’m going to stay doing what I’m doing. Just shut ‘er down,” he says. “I’m not going to put myself in jeopardy, or anyone else.”

This is what our lives have become the past several days – series of adjusting, protecting and learning. We are all taking very good care. We are communicating and looking after each other the best we can.

It is comforting to discover we are all going through this together, even “Kings” among us.

“It’s changed,” Switzer says with a deep breath. “It’s different. It is. We’re all surviving.”

