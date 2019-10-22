NORMAN — Oklahoma is doing what it can to help Jalen Hurts toward a Heisman Trophy.
Associate AD Mike Houck reminds the world via Twitter every Sunday that Hurts is somehow exceeding the numerical pace of Heisman-winning predecessors Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield.
Monday it is Hurts’ turn. He takes the podium, makes an opening statement and answers media questions. A lot of national soundbite potential there, same as it was during Murray's and Mayfield's press briefings.
Of course, Murray and Mayfield had more than statistics and snippets going for them. They had late-season big stages.
Murray had Nov. 23, 2018, the night he made play after play to keep OU ahead of Will Grier and No. 12 West Virginia before an ESPN audience.
Mayfield had two such platforms. First there was Nov. 4, 2017, the day he outgunned Mason Rudolph and No. 11 Oklahoma State on Fox Sports 1. Then came the following Saturday and his prime time air show against No. 8 TCU on Fox national.
Numbers get a quarterback noticed. So does a savvy university public relations department. So does winning every week.
It’s why BetOnline and FanDuel Sportsbook both place Hurts No. 2 behind LSU quarterback Joe Burrow in their Heisman odds.
But television cameras at intense games, especially in November as awards season approaches, are a Heisman contender’s greatest ally. They broadcast to swing voters in parts of the country without regional candidates. Think West Coast this year.
Swing voters saw how dynamic Murray and Mayfield were the past two years, and how valuable they were to their defensive-depleted teams.
The Sooners are a much more complete outfit this season. Hurts is dynamic, but it is harder to measure his value. That makes it even more important for him to have the November stage that Murray and Mayfield were granted.
Here we lock onto a game still three and a half weeks away: OU at Baylor Nov. 16.
The Sooners play at Kansas State and host Iowa State between now and then. The game in Manhattan is on ABC, but it doesn’t offer Hurts much upward mobility. Not with K-State unranked at 4-2.
OU hosts Iowa State Nov. 9. The 5-2 Cyclones are No. 23 heading into Saturday’s game against OSU. They offer a little more pizzazz than K-State, and a potentially larger viewing audience (kick time and network are undetermined).
Baylor is 7-0 and No. 14. The Bears should be 8-0 after hosting West Virginia Oct. 31. They could be 9-0 after traveling to TCU Nov. 9.
Unbeaten top-4 Oklahoma at unbeaten top-10 Baylor Nov. 16 would be national must-see TV. It would contend with Georgia-Auburn to host ESPN College GameDay.
In this scenario two central figures get lucrative advertising: Baylor coach Matt Rhule and Hurts. Then the game starts and Hurts is the one with the ball in his hands.
He can respond to whatever statement Burrow makes Nov. 9 at Alabama, or anything Crimson Tide quarterback/Heisman contender Tua Tagovailoa does in that game. He can respond to whatever Ohio State QB/Heisman contender Justin Fields does this week against No. 13 Wisconsin.
Hurts got an indirect break when Wisconsin stumbled at Illinois last Saturday. That takes some shine off Saturday’s game in Columbus, off Fields therefore.
Hurts may have gotten another break last Saturday night when Tagovailoa injured his ankle against Tennessee, leaving his status for LSU in question.
It is best to make your own breaks in a Heisman derby, though. You do that by performing at a high level, winning all of your games and making sure voters are watching along the way.
They’ll be watching if OU and Baylor are both 9-0 Nov. 16.