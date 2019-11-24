Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (third from right) is converged upon by several Oklahoma defensive players, and tackled by OU inebacker Kenneth Murray (second from right) Saturday in Norman. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
NORMAN — A half hour after his interception saved Oklahoma’s win over TCU, safety Brendan Radley-Hiles pivoted to next week. He had no choice.
Chuba Hubbard, the nation’ leading rusher, was coming.
“A great athlete. A great player. A hard player,” Radley-Hiles said. “Look forward to the matchup.”
He’d better. That matchup — the Sooners’ defense against the star of Oklahoma State’s offense — factors so heavily in Bedlam’s outcome.
Start with Hubbard.
He was already critical to the Cowboys before Tylan Wallace and Spencer Sanders went down with injuries. Now the Pokes feed him screen passes to go with his typical 30 carries a game, the idea being to steady Sanders replacement Dru Brown.
If Hubbard doesn’t touch the ball 35 times next Saturday in Stillwater, something is screwy with OSU’s game plan.
He’s coming all right. It’s imperative the Sooners slow him, and for reasons below the surface.
OU brings a schizophrenic offense to Bedlam. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is a dependable runner, but with every pass he throws, he reminds you how special Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray were.
Hurts is no longer approaching his two predecessors’ passing numbers. Worse, he is loose with the football.
That introduces the likelihood of a lower OU score this Saturday, which in turn dictates the Sooners must keep the Cowboys out of the end zone. The Cowboy most likely to wind up there, of course, is Hubbard.
“He’s having a phenomenal year,” OU safety Pat Fields said late Saturday night. “He’s one of the top guys in the Heisman race, a phenomenal player.”
OU coach Lincoln Riley called Hubbard “as good an individual player as we’ll play all year.”
“He’s an NFL running back. He’s fantastic,” Riley went on. “We recruited him some. He’s really developed, man. He’s changed his body there.
“Coming out of high school he was a really fast guy and a really good player but was raw in some areas. Give Chuba and the Oklahoma State guys a ton of credit. He’s really developed.”
“I think we’ve done OK in the run game in Big 12 play,” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “But he’s the elite one in the country.”
Hubbard can be as elusive as Kansas’ Pooka Williams. He is stronger than Iowa State’s Breece Hall. He is more of a complete package than Kansas State’s James Gilbert.
Williams, Hall and Gilbert all creased the Sooners for over 100 rushing yards earlier this season.
So what should we expect when OU lines up against Hubbard?
“They say, ‘Well, load the box,’” Grinch said. “But that makes you thin in the secondary. This will be a major, major challenge for us.”
The Sooners probably ought to start by accepting, if not relishing, it.
Take Kenneth Murray. Here is OU’s most dynamic defensive player in matchup that linebackers like him live for.
“Yeah, most definitely,” Murray said late Saturday. “Obviously we know about Chuba and know he’s a great player. I’m excited for the challenge. I’m excited to attack this week in preparation.”
The Sooners must be as studious as they stirred up about defending Hubbard. There’s not much they can do about his vision, instincts, speed and balance, but they can at least try to diagnose blocking schemes, and how Hubbard sets up his cutback lanes.
“They can feel themselves have success when we execute,” Grinch said of his defenders Saturday night. “There is evidence that when we do X, Y and Z, we have a chance to be a pretty good defense. When we don’t, we get very, very average to below average very quickly.”
If they don’t prepare well, they can’t expect to execute. If they don’t execute against a player of Hubbard’s caliber, they’ll fall far below average in Stillwater.
If the Sooners’ defense falls, the Sooners’ offense can’t be counted on for a bailout. That’s what Mayfield and Murray provided the last two Bedlams, when Justice Hill rushed for 228 yards and two touchdowns and Hubbard rushed for 103 yards and three.
No, this one’s on the OU D. And the OU D must focus on Hubbard.
“He’s going to be put in a lot of situations where he has to make plays. We’re gonna try to limit that,” Radley-Hiles said. “We’re gonna try to take every opportunity away from him.
“But he’s a great player. Lot of respect for him.”
Proud father of Gretchen and Holden. Devoted husband to Christy, who has been my best friend since biology class at Booker T. Washington. I covered the Oklahoma Sooners for 15 years. That was both challenging and rewarding. Now I get to write columns.