Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley knocks away a pass from Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar while OU defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles (44) defends during their game on Nov. 9, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU’s best running back and the best player on the field the day the Tigers beat Alabama, has a hamstring injury that puts his Peach Bowl availability in question. If he plays, and coach Ed Orgeron sounds uncertain at best, he’ll still be managing one of sports’ peskiest, most bothersome injuries Dec. 28 against Oklahoma.
It’s possible Edwards-Helaire is a remarkable healer. Or that freshman backup Tyrion Davis-Price is a star and we just don’t know it because he has only carried 60 times this season.
More likely? Orgeron leans heavier on Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow throwing to a receiving corps headlined by Biletnikoff Award-winning wideout Ja’Marr Chase.
And that means the Sooners must lean heavier on the back end of their defense.
It was trending this direction already with the reported suspension of Ronnie Perkins, OU’s best pass rusher and best hope to bother Burrow. Defensive linemen Jalen Redmond and Neville Gallimore might still apply some heat with the help of linebacker Nik Bonitto or a delayed safety blitz, but coordinator Alex Grinch’s better play would be to mix coverages, not blitzes.
Whatever the coverage, it had better be sticky. It had better look like it did most of OU’s Big 12 Championship victory over Baylor.
Cornerback Parnell Motley was the primary cover man on Denzel Mims, Baylor’s all-conference receiver and best offensive player. Mims didn’t catch a pass.
“I thought the corners did an exceptional job,” Grinch said in postgame. “We put them in press situations a lot.”
Tre Brown handled his business against Baylor at the corner opposite Motley. His best play was coming off his receiver to chase down Chris Platt after Platt’s 71-yard catch and run late in the fourth quarter, a season-saver when you consider OU held the Bears to a field goal on the drive instead of a decisive touchdown, and the Sooners went on to prevail in overtime.
At the same time, safeties Justin Broiles and Delarrin Turner-Yell lost Platt at the line of scrimmage on the 71-yarder. Then, after the catch, safety Pat Fields took too straight an angle on Platt and couldn’t make the tackle 25 yards downfield.
The Sooners can’t afford those mistakes against Chase, fellow 1,000-yard receiver Justin Jefferson, 500-yard/10-touchdown wideout Terrace Marshall and 400-yard tight end Thaddeus Moss.
Motley most likely draws Chase, with Brown taking Jefferson. That still leaves the aforementioned safeties, plus third cornerback Jaden Davis and safety Brendan-Radley Hiles helping in the middle of the field and back out on the perimeter against Chase, Jefferson and Marshall.
Grinch said he mixed coverage more in the Big 12 championship rematch than he did in OU’s regular season victory at Baylor. He was particularly concerned with Mims and the Bears’ “home run threats.”
The threats are even more serious at the Peach Bowl, especially now that Edwards-Helaire is hobbled. If he’s fully fit, LSU turns him loose on the Sooners like they did Alabama a month ago, when he rushed for 103 yards, caught nine passes and scored four touchdowns in college football's Game of the Year.
Now? Look for the Tigers to turn loose their receivers, and for Burrow to coming out slinging.
It’s on the Sooners’ secondary to respond.
Gallery: A look back at the LSU-OU series in photos
