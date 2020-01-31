Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) joins in the celebrations as time runs out in their NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
All Blake Bell wanted to do was quarterback the Oklahoma Sooners, but now Trevor Knight had just played the game of his life to fire OU past Alabama in the 2014 Sugar Bowl. Knight, not Bell, would be the Sooners’ quarterback moving forward.
So Bell made an agonizing yet necessary decision. He would be a tight end from now on.
“I’ve been playing quarterback all of my life,” Bell said during OU’s spring practice season after that Sugar Bowl. “My dad said it’s not just going to be something different, it’s going to be fun. Take advantage of the opportunity and have fun with it.”
Six years later Bell is having a blast with it. He is in Miami, where he’ll suit up for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV against San Francisco on Sunday.
“I tell Blake being in the National Football League is a one-percent club. It’s amazing just to be able to do that,” Mark Bell, Blake’s dad, said from his Wichita, Kan., home earlier this week. “The pinnacle of the NFL is the Super Bowl. Now he gets to do that, too. We’re living a dream. We’re going to live it through Sunday.”
Bell’s parents and older brother, Brock, will be in Miami. They were in Kansas City when Bell scored his first NFL touchdown in the Chiefs’ playoff victory over Houston on Jan. 12. They were there when the Chiefs won the AFC Championship over Tennessee on Jan. 19.
“We were lucky enough to be down on the field with the confetti going off afterward,” Mark Bell said. “Emotions took over. I saw Blake and we hugged each other. The tears were flowing.”
That happens after you bounce from one team to the next your first five years of pro football. Bell was drafted by San Francisco in 2015, moved to Minnesota in ’17, moved to Jacksonville in ’18 and was signed by Kansas City last spring.
The Bells have always believed things happen for a reason. Blake’s uncle, Mike Bell, was a Chief for 12 seasons. Blake spent games on the Arrowhead Stadium sideline after Mike retired, got his picture taken with Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez.
This was more fate than luck, the family figured, Bell signing to back up Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.
Just like it was fate when Knight took over as OU quarterback and Bell took on a new football role six years ago.
“He’d get up at five in the morning and be at OU’s indoor facility before the lights were on, working with Joe Jon Finley,” Mark Bell said, referencing the OU graduate assistant who had been a Sooners tight end from 2004-07. “Joe Jon took Blake under his wing and taught him about the position. They watched film and went to work.”
This wasn’t easy. Bell the OU quarterback spent practices in a blue jersey that warned defensive players to keep their hands off. Bell the OU tight end spent practices trying to block defensive menaces Charles Tapper and Eric Striker.
Bell didn’t want to stand around and watch Knight. He didn’t want to transfer somewhere else and miss his buddies. So he made his peace.
“I went out there the first day and had a tight crimson jersey on,” Bell smiled in the spring of ’14, “and it made me feel kind of big.”
Besides, hadn’t he already caused a sensation as OU’s short-yardage “Belldozer” quarterback his first two years? Hadn’t he thrown for 413 yards and four touchdowns to beat Tulsa in his first game as starting quarterback in ’13? Hadn’t he won at Notre Dame and clinched a Big 12 Conference championship with a last-minute touchdown pass in relief of Knight at Oklahoma State?
Playing tight end didn’t cancel any of that out.
“You talk to some people and they’ll say it didn’t turn out like they thought,” Mark Bell said. “At the quarterback position? No. But for the sake of the next level, (moving to tight end) was probably the best thing that could have happened to Blake. He’s in his fifth year in the National Football League and going to the Super Bowl...
“When you look back on it, the experiences we had at Oklahoma all those years was great.”
The family’s experience since Bell signed with the Chiefs has been even better.
“You’ve gotta give it to Blake. He never wavered. It’s been that way in college and in the NFL,” Mark Bell said. “He moved around but just stayed the course and now look at him. He’s going to the Super Bowl.
“I can’t put into words what this year has meant. Everything has worked out.”
Proud father of Gretchen and Holden. Devoted husband to Christy, who has been my best friend since biology class at Booker T. Washington. I covered the Oklahoma Sooners for 15 years. That was both challenging and rewarding. Now I get to write columns.
All Types of Roof Repairs, Triple R Roofing & Const. LLC Storm Damage Specialist, 40 yr exp Metal Sp.:$420 per sq. Standing Seam Sp $540 per sq 25 sq.:Lifetime Shingle, $5995TPO sp.:$625 per sq. GAF Cert. Cont. Sr. Disc. Bonded, Insured. Remodeling & Restoration, call for free est. L…