Missouri State is hiring Bobby Petrino to coach football. This is unfortunate since Missouri State opens the 2020 football season at Oklahoma, and now I am compelled to write about a guy I’d rather ignore.
I hate it when university leaders — high school leaders in the case of Mount Vernon, Texas, and Art Briles — hire terrible people because they are also decent coaches.
The president, AD and regents at Missouri State wanted a splash. They wanted us to notice Missouri State football as something more than “the program that used to be Southwest Missouri State.” They wanted us to say: “Looky who they just hired!”
You usually combat this tired, sad narrative by scolding the so-called leaders. I have reached the point I’d almost rather ignore it just to deprive these halfwits of the attention they so brazenly crave.
Maybe if I write about it now I can ignore it next August before Petrino brings his team to Owen Field for a fat paycheck and a fatter loss. So here goes...
A couple years ago I visited a Greater Tulsa Razorback Club get-together to ask if fans regretted Arkansas joining the SEC 25 years previously. They were a discouraged bunch since then-coach Bret Bielema was floundering and the Razorbacks were barely above water in football’s toughest conference.
Petrino, at least, won at Arkansas from 2008-11. He went 21-5 his final two seasons there, which ended in Sugar and Cotton Bowl appearances.
His name came up twice in interviews with GTRC fans that evening. One guy said: “Petrino bothered me more than the Southeastern Conference.”
Another told me: “One of the worst things that happened coaching-wise was when Petrino was here. An elite-level coach, but morally? Not so much.”
That’s all that needs to be said about Petrino. It’s what the louts at Missouri State are sure to discover.
It’s what the Jacksonville Jaguars discovered in 2001, when Petrino left them to take the offensive coordinator position at Auburn without telling Jags head coach Tom Coughlin. Imagine being so low as to make Coughlin, a reputed martinet, a sympathetic figure.
It’s what Auburn and Louisville discovered in 2003, when Petrino, the Louisville’s first-year coach at the time, met with Auburn officials about the Tigers’ head job... despite Tommy Tuberville still being Tigers’ coach. Imagine being so low as to make Tuberville, a shady character himself, a sympathetic figure.
Petrino burned Louisville again in 2007 when he took the Atlanta Falcons’ head job six months after signing a 10-year contract with the Cardinals, as thanks for standing by him in ’03 I guess.
Petrino quit the Falcons after 13 games, prompting one player to take the farewell letter he left in the locker room and write the word “coward.”
Arkansas was next. You probably remember how that ended. Infidelity. Improper relations with a football staff employee. A mistress. A motorcycle crash. An attempted cover-up. That’s all.
Disgraced at Arkansas, Petrino resurfaced at Western Kentucky in 2013 — of course he did — and parlayed one 8-4 season with the Hilltoppers into a job back at Louisville. He had four straight winning seasons, coached Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, got caught in a cheating scandal involving a Wake Forest radio guy, sank to 2-8 in ’18, then got fired.
I have covered college football nearly the entire time Petrino has slithered through jobs and universities. I always counted myself lucky I didn’t have to deal with him much. I read about his train-wreck career, but it’s not like I had to chronicle it.
This is me chronicling it, since Petrino is now Missouri State’s problem, and OU’s problem indirectly since the Sooners host the Bears Sept. 5.
Hopefully this is now me going back to ignoring it, ignoring Petrino and the halfwits who keep hiring him.