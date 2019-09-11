As Oklahoma visits UCLA, Chip Kelly is in the Southern California smog.
Kelly’s Bruins rank No. 126 out of 130 teams in total offense. Their quarterback, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, has a passing efficiency rating of 111. For perspective, Jalen Hurts’ is 252.
The Bruins announced a crowd of 36,951, a 25-year low, for their 23-14 loss to San Diego State last Saturday. UCLA’s athletic department can’t sell tickets, so they’re giving them away for this week’s Sooners game. It shouldn’t be possible to make the majestic Rose Bowl seem droopy, but the Bruins are doing it.
This is a remarkable development considering Kelly coached one of college football’s most entertaining, passionate programs not long ago. He took what Rich Brooks started and Mike Bellotti developed and rocketed Oregon into outer space. The Ducks played and won at warp speed under Kelly from 2009-12.
Their Autzen Stadium, featuring Nike overlord Phil Knight, a Harley-riding mascot and some of the loudest noise to emanate from the Pacific Northwest since Nirvana formed in Seattle, became the sport’s cool hangout.
Kelly left this kingdom for the NFL in 2013. The NFL spit him out after four years, so he went back to college where many felt he belonged all along.
Many figured he would pick up at UCLA where he left off at Oregon. He would lap SoCal rival USC, take over the Pac-12 and make the Bruins as trendy an LA attraction as the mid-2000s Trojans.
Instead, he is answering questions about his broken offense and the potential for broken morale.
“We’re good right now,” Kelly said hastily, and not convincingly, to UCLA reporters Monday.
There are reasons why Kelly left Oregon, an NCAA notice of allegations that arrived in Eugene late in 2012 among them. There are reasons why his NFL venture started well in Philadelphia before crashing in San Francisco. There are reasons why his Bruins are crashing right now. If this was the Los Angeles Times, I might spend another 1,000 words on them.
Since I’m in Tulsa and UCLA is playing OU, I’d rather illustrate Kelly’s flawed journey as a cautionary tale for his counterpart Saturday in Pasadena.
Lincoln Riley could be coaching in the NFL right now if he desired. We know this because Kliff Kingsbury, a bright, young, fashionable offensive mind but not as bright, young or fashionable as Riley, is coaching the Arizona Cardinals.
Riley could be coaching the Dallas Cowboys the day after the Cowboys fire Jason Garrett, whenever that day comes. We know this because Jerry Jones, like those with a lot of money and power, loves portraying himself as the smartest man in the room.
If Riley answers Jones’ call but washes out in Dallas, or even has success in Dallas but eventually tires of NFL free agency and thirsts for college recruiting again, he can always go back to school. We know this because we thought the same of Kelly, and of Steve Spurrier before him, and of Butch Davis, Dennis Erickson, Bobby Ross and Bobby Petrino.
If it works once, we believe, surely it can again. Surely it will.
Well, it doesn’t always.
Spurrier was an icon at Florida, a failure with the Redskins, then a success but nowhere near an icon at South Carolina.
Davis set the table for Larry Coker’s team for the ages at Miami, then struggled with the Browns. Now he coaches Florida International.
Erickson won twin national championships at Miami, did decently with the Seahawks and then decently at Arizona State after Seattle canned him. He never sniffed a title again, though.
Ross actually coached the Chargers to Super Bowl XXIX after winning a natty for Georgia Tech. Still, he returned to scratch the college itch again and wound up going 9-25 at Army.
Petrino went from Louisville savior to Falcons joke to Arkansas disgrace and then Louisville disgrace.
All of these guys had what Riley has now at OU. Open doors from recruits, cashed checks from donors, unconditional admiration from fans and unwavering support from administrators. They had sweet success at sweet gigs.
When they went back for more after dabbling in the pros, it wasn’t there. The university address changed, or the administration did. The war chest wasn’t as deep or the brand wasn’t as famous.
This isn’t to say Riley couldn’t make a second crack at college work. Nick Saban has been so dominant at Alabama post-Miami Dolphins we forget he won a national title at LSU pre-Dolphins.
This isn’t even to say Riley is a lock to try the NFL. Bob Stoops never interrupted his OU tenure to try it, and Riley values Stoops as faithfully as Stoops once valued Spurrier.
Riley has it better than Stoops. He has a bigger salary, a bigger office and a bigger staff and budget. He has a Big 12 Conference negotiating bigger media deals which bring in bigger resources.
Riley still has Joe Castiglione as boss. That alone is enough to put Jones on hold.
Just know the call is coming, this year or next. If not from Jones, then Art Rooney II in Pittsburgh or Bob Kraft in New England.
When he takes it, Riley will have a decision to make. He will think about his family and his aspirations. He will trust his instincts, as they have worked out pretty well to this point.
He should also consider his legacy. When he does, he should consider Kelly and take a minute to wonder.