Former Oklahoma Sooners CeeDee Lamb and Jalen Hurts were measured at the NFL scouting combine Tuesday. This made news, since Lamb might be a top-10 draft pick and Hurts is a story whatever he does.

Former Sooners Kenneth Murray and Neville Gallimore are due at the combine next. They won’t make as loud of a splash because they play defense, and right now NFL executives are madly in love with OU’s offense.

The reality is what Murray and Gallimore do during their combine workouts, and what they say during their interviews, is more important than anything Lamb and Hurts do this week.

Murray, OU’s starting middle linebacker the past three years, must convince coaches and general managers he is the mid-to-late first-round pick that draft pundits like ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and the NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah forecast him to be.

Gallimore, OU’s best defensive tackle the past four years, must convince NFL personnel he is worth a late first-round pick. This isn’t out of the question. Pro scouts love big men who can move, and the 300-pound Gallimore should move remarkably well in speed and agility drills.

So it’s go time for the two defensive players who just left the Sooners.

It’s go time for the OU coaches they just left as well.

Chrome helmets and locker room waterfalls are nice, but the most effective recruiting tool in college football is an NFL draft chart. High school prospects love to be pampered, but what they really want is to be developed. They ask college programs: “How can you get me to the League?”

The coaches with multiple draft picks are better equipped to answer. All they have to do is pull out that chart and say, “Right here, son.”

For OU coaches chasing four- and five-star defensive prospects, the chart reads pretty thin.

The Sooners had eight players drafted last year, their highest total since 2005 when 10 players from their back-to-back national runner-up teams were selected. Five of the 10 from that class played defense.

None of the eight from OU’s draft class of 2019 played defense. Two of the 16 OU draftees from 2017-19 played defense.

The last Sooners defender drafted in round one was Gerald McCoy in 2009. That’s too long a drought for a program that had defensive stars Roy Williams, Andre Woolfolk and Tommie Harris taken in consecutive first rounds in 2002-04.

OU played consistently strong defense back then not just because they were well-coached, but because they had examples of NFL success stories to help recruit. That helped restock the depth chart.

The depth chart against LSU last Dec. 28 was hardly stocked. The defense was barely visible. This has been a problem for a while now.

And that’s where Murray and Gallimore become so important.

Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State go into recruiting-trail living rooms with files of first-round defensive draft picks. The Sooners counter with a fourth-rounder, two fifth-rounders and two sixth-rounders over the past four drafts.

That is a lopsided fight, and it has helped lead to OU’s lopsided College Football Playoff record since 2015.

Riley hired defensive assistants Alex Grinch, Roy Manning and Brian Odom last year to recruit better. He hired assistant Jamar Cain last month to do the same.

Murray, if he entrenches himself in the upcoming first round, and Gallimore, if he moves into the first round, can do just as much to attract talent as the new wave of coaches. Because nothing attracts talent like NFL aspirations.

Every coach promises to deliver on those aspirations, but a precious few make it happen. When it comes to defense, most of those coaches are at Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State. They are at LSU this year, with multiple first-round prospects flying off the Tigers’ 2019 defense.

They might be at OU this year as well, depending on Murray and Gallimore and their workouts, interviews and measurements between now and the draft.

That makes this a pivotal week for the two players and their Sooner coaches, who are rooting for both because of their past contributions to the program, and because of how much they can help the future.

