Former Oklahoma Sooners CeeDee Lamb and Jalen Hurts were measured at the NFL scouting combine Tuesday. This made news, since Lamb might be a top-10 draft pick and Hurts is a story whatever he does.
Former Sooners Kenneth Murray and Neville Gallimore are due at the combine next. They won’t make as loud of a splash because they play defense, and right now NFL executives are madly in love with OU’s offense.
The reality is what Murray and Gallimore do during their combine workouts, and what they say during their interviews, is more important than anything Lamb and Hurts do this week.
Murray, OU’s starting middle linebacker the past three years, must convince coaches and general managers he is the mid-to-late first-round pick that draft pundits like ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and the NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah forecast him to be.
Gallimore, OU’s best defensive tackle the past four years, must convince NFL personnel he is worth a late first-round pick. This isn’t out of the question. Pro scouts love big men who can move, and the 300-pound Gallimore should move remarkably well in speed and agility drills.
So it’s go time for the two defensive players who just left the Sooners.
It’s go time for the OU coaches they just left as well.
Chrome helmets and locker room waterfalls are nice, but the most effective recruiting tool in college football is an NFL draft chart. High school prospects love to be pampered, but what they really want is to be developed. They ask college programs: “How can you get me to the League?”
The coaches with multiple draft picks are better equipped to answer. All they have to do is pull out that chart and say, “Right here, son.”
For OU coaches chasing four- and five-star defensive prospects, the chart reads pretty thin.
The Sooners had eight players drafted last year, their highest total since 2005 when 10 players from their back-to-back national runner-up teams were selected. Five of the 10 from that class played defense.
None of the eight from OU’s draft class of 2019 played defense. Two of the 16 OU draftees from 2017-19 played defense.
The last Sooners defender drafted in round one was Gerald McCoy in 2009. That’s too long a drought for a program that had defensive stars Roy Williams, Andre Woolfolk and Tommie Harris taken in consecutive first rounds in 2002-04.
OU played consistently strong defense back then not just because they were well-coached, but because they had examples of NFL success stories to help recruit. That helped restock the depth chart.
And that’s where Murray and Gallimore become so important.
Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State go into recruiting-trail living rooms with files of first-round defensive draft picks. The Sooners counter with a fourth-rounder, two fifth-rounders and two sixth-rounders over the past four drafts.
That is a lopsided fight, and it has helped lead to OU’s lopsided College Football Playoff record since 2015.
Riley hired defensive assistants Alex Grinch, Roy Manning and Brian Odom last year to recruit better. He hired assistant Jamar Cain last month to do the same.
Murray, if he entrenches himself in the upcoming first round, and Gallimore, if he moves into the first round, can do just as much to attract talent as the new wave of coaches. Because nothing attracts talent like NFL aspirations.
Every coach promises to deliver on those aspirations, but a precious few make it happen. When it comes to defense, most of those coaches are at Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State. They are at LSU this year, with multiple first-round prospects flying off the Tigers’ 2019 defense.
They might be at OU this year as well, depending on Murray and Gallimore and their workouts, interviews and measurements between now and the draft.
That makes this a pivotal week for the two players and their Sooner coaches, who are rooting for both because of their past contributions to the program, and because of how much they can help the future.
NFL Combine week: OU, OSU, TU and Oklahoma high school players invited since 2008
RB Rodney Anderson (OU, 2019)
Bench Press: 25 reps
2019 NFL Draft Position: Round 6, pick 211 (Cincinnati Bengals)
Photo by AJ MAST/AP File
DL Jordan Brailford (OSU, 2019)
40 Yard Dash: 4.65 seconds Bench Press: 22 reps Vertical Jump: 37.5 inches Broad Jump: 126.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: None 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2019 NFL Draft Position: Round 7, pick 253 (Washington Redskins)
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP File
WR Marquise Brown (OU, 2019)
Note: Due to foot surgery, Brown didn't participate in combine drills. WR, 5-9, 166
2019 NFL Draft position: First round, pick 25 (Baltimore Ravens)
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
OL Bobby Evans (OU, 2019)
40 Yard Dash: 5.2 seconds Bench Press: 22 reps Vertical Jump: None Broad Jump: None 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: None 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2019 NFL Draft Position: Round 3, pick 97 (Los Angeles Rams)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
OL Cody Ford (OU, 2019)
40 Yard Dash: 5.21 seconds Bench Press: 19 reps Vertical Jump: 28.5 inches Broad Jump: 104.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 8.27 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.87 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2019 NFL Draft Position: Round 2, pick 38 (Buffalo Bills)
Photo by AJ MAST/AP File
RB Justice Hill (OSU/Booker T. Washington HS, 2019)
40 Yard Dash: 4.4 seconds Bench Press: 21 reps Vertical Jump: 40 inches Broad Jump: 130.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: None 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2019 NFL Draft Position: Round 4, pick 113 (Baltimore Ravens)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
RB Josh Jacobs (McLain HS, 2019)
Note: Jacobs did not run drills at the combine due to injury.
2019 NFL Draft Position: Round 1, pick 24 (Oakland Raiders)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
QB Kyler Murray (OU, 2019)
Note: Murray did not participate in combine drills.
2019 NFL Draft Position: Round 1, pick 1 (Arizona Cardinals)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
OL Ben Powers (OU, 2019)
Bench Press: 21 reps
2019 NFL Draft Position: Round 4, pick 123 (Baltimore Ravens)
Photo by AJ MAST/AP File
OL Dru Samia (OU, 2019)
40 Yard Dash: 5.29 seconds Bench Press: 28 reps Vertical Jump: 27.5 inches Broad Jump: 101.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.89 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.7 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2019 NFL Draft Position: Round 4, pick 114 (Minnesota Vikings)
Photo by AJ MAST/AP File
P/K Austin Seibert (OU, 2019)
Note: Seibert did not compete in any NFL Combine drills K, 5-9, 213
2019 NFL Draft position: Undrafted
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
TE Jace Sternberger (Kingfisher HS, 2019)
40 Yard Dash: 4.75 seconds Bench Press: 17 reps Vertical Jump: 31.5 inches Broad Jump: 113.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.19 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.31 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 12.09 seconds
2019 NFL Draft Position: Round 3, pick 75 (Green Bay Packers)
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP File
TE Mark Andrews (OU, 2018)
40 Yard Dash: 4.67 seconds Bench Press: 17 reps Vertical Jump: 31 inches Broad Jump: 113.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.34 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.38 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 12.39 seconds
2018 NFL Draft Position: Round 3, pick 86 (Baltimore Ravens)
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP File
WR Marcell Ateman (OSU, 2018)
40 Yard Dash: 4.62 seconds Bench Press: 13 reps Vertical Jump: 34.0 inches Broad Jump: 121.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.07 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.25 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 11.84 seconds
2018 NFL Draft Position: Round 7, pick 228 (Oakland Raiders)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
OL Orlando Brown Jr. (OU, 2018)
40 Yard Dash: 5.85 seconds Bench Press: 14 reps Vertical Jump: 19.5 inches Broad Jump: 82.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.87 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 5.38 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2018 NFL Draft Position: Round 3, pick 83 (Baltimore Ravens)
Photo by GREGORY PAYAN/AP File
FB Dimitri Flowers (OU, 2018)
40 Yard Dash: 4.83 seconds Bench Press: 17 reps Vertical Jump: 30.5 inches Broad Jump: 109.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.45 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.53 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2018 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
DB Tre Flowers (OSU, 2018)
40 Yard Dash: 4.45 seconds Bench Press: 18 reps Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches Broad Jump: 122.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: None 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2018 NFL Draft Position: Round 5, pick 146 (Seattle Seahawks)
Photo by GREGORY PAYAN/AP File
WR Chris Lacy (OSU, 2018)
40 Yard Dash: 4.51 seconds Bench Press: 11 reps Vertical Jump: 33.5 inches Broad Jump: 120.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: None 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2018 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
QB Baker Mayfield (OU, 2018)
40 Yard Dash: 4.84 seconds Bench Press: None Vertical Jump: 29.0 inches Broad Jump: 111.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.0 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.28 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2018 NFL Draft Position: Round 1, pick 1 (Cleveland Browns)
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP File
LB Ogbonnia (Obo) Okoronkwo (OU, 2018)
40 Yard Dash: 4.77 seconds Bench Press: 27 reps Vertical Jump: 38.0 inches Broad Jump: 121.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: None 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2018 NFL Draft Position: Round 5, pick 160 (Los Angeles Rams)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
QB Mason Rudolph (OSU, 2018)
40 Yard Dash: 4.9 seconds Vertical Jump: 26.0 inches
2018 NFL Draft Position: Round 3, pick 76 (Pittsburgh Steelers)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
DB Jordan Thomas (OU, 2018)
40 Yard Dash: 4.64 seconds Bench Press: 4 reps Vertical Jump: 38.0 inches Broad Jump: 124.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 6.28 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 3.94 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 10.85 seconds
2018 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by GREGORY PAYAN/AP File
WR James Washington (OSU, 2018)
40 Yard Dash: 4.54 seconds Bench Press: 14 reps Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches Broad Jump: 120.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.11 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.32 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 11.56 seconds
2018 NFL Draft Position: Round 2, pick 60 (Pittsburgh Steelers)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
RB Chris Carson (OSU, 2017)
40 Yard Dash: 4.58 seconds Bench Press: 23 reps Vertical Jump: 37.0 inches Broad Jump: 130.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: None 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2017 NFL Draft Position: Round 7, pick 249 (Seattle Seahawks)
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
WR Keon Hatcher (Owasso HS, 2017)
40 Yard Dash: 4.64 seconds Bench Press: 16 reps
2017 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
TE George Kittle (Norman HS, 2017)
40 Yard Dash: 4.52 seconds Bench Press: 18 reps Vertical Jump: 35.0 inches Broad Jump: 132.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: None 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2017 NFL Draft Position: Round 5, pick 146 (San Francisco 49ers)
Photo by DAVID J. PHILLIP/AP File
CB Ashton Lampkin (OSU, 2017)
40 Yard Dash: 4.52 seconds Bench Press: 19 reps Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches Broad Jump: 120.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: None 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2017 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by DAVID J. PHILLIP/AP File
WR Keevan Lucas (TU, 2017)
40 Yard Dash: 4.55 seconds Bench Press: 11 reps Vertical Jump: 32.5 inches Broad Jump: 119.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.23 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.43 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 12.00 seconds
2017 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by DAVID J. PHILLIP/AP File
RB Samaje Perine (OU, 2017)
40 Yard Dash: 4.65 seconds Bench Press: 30 reps Vertical Jump: 33.0 inches Broad Jump: 116.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.26 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.37 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 11.71 seconds
2017 NFL Draft Position: Round 4, pick 114 (Washington Redskins)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
DL Vincent Taylor (OSU, 2017)
40 Yard Dash: 5.07 seconds Bench Press: 26 reps Vertical Jump: 28.5 inches Broad Jump: 108.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.58 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.72 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2017 NFL Draft Position: Round 6, pick 194 (Miami Dolphins)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
DL Charles Walker (OU, 2017)
40 Yard Dash: 4.96 seconds Bench Press: 25 reps Vertical Jump: 28.0 inches Broad Jump: 107.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.89 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.96 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2017 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by DAVID J. PHILLIP/AP File
WR Dede Westbrook (OU, 2017)
Note: Westbrook did not run drills at the combine.
2017 NFL Draft Position: Round 4, pick 110 (Jacksonville Jaguars)
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
LB Dominique Alexander (OU/Booker T. Washington HS, 2016)
Bench Press: 17 reps Vertical Jump: 28.5 inches Broad Jump: 104.0 inches
2016 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
DE Jimmy Bean (OSU, 2016)
Bench Press: 20 reps
2016 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
LB Devante Bond (OU, 2016)
40 Yard Dash: 4.70 seconds Bench Press: 21 reps Vertical Jump: 37.5 inches Broad Jump: 121.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.07 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.36 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2016 NFL Draft Position: Round 6, pick 183 (Tampa Bay Bucs)
Photo by GREGORY PAYAN/AP File
WR Keyarris Garrett (TU, 2016)
40 Yard Dash: 4.53 seconds Bench Press: 14 reps Vertical Jump: 36.5 inches Broad Jump: 128.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.30 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.33 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 11.72 seconds
2016 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by GREGORY PAYAN/AP File
OL Nila Kasitati (OU, 2016)
40 Yard Dash: 5.32 seconds Bench Press: 12 reps Vertical Jump: None Broad Jump: 107.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 8.30 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.83 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2016 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by L.G. PATTERSON/AP File
DL Emmanuel Ogbah (OSU, 2016)
40 Yard Dash: 4.63 seconds Bench Press: 20 reps Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches Broad Jump: 121.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.26 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.5 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2016 NFL Draft Position: Round 2, pick 32 (Cleveland Browns)
Photo by GREGORY PAYAN/AP File
CB Kevin Peterson (OSU/Wagoner HS, 2016)
40 Yard Dash: 4.66 seconds Bench Press: 14 reps Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches Broad Jump: 121.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 6.94 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.31 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2016 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
DB Zack Sanchez (OU, 2016)
Bench Press: 19 reps Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches Broad Jump: 116.0 inches
2016 NFL Draft Position: Round 5, pick 141 (Carolina Panthers)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
WR Sterling Shepard (OU/OKC Heritage Hall, 2016)
40 Yard Dash: 4.48 seconds Bench Press: 20 reps Vertical Jump: 41.0 inches Broad Jump: 123.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.00 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.35 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2016 NFL Draft Position: Round 2, pick 40 (New York Giants)
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP File
LB Eric Striker (OU, 2016)
40 Yard Dash: 4.8 seconds Bench Press: 23 reps Vertical Jump: 30.0 inches Broad Jump: 116.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.30 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.46 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2016 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
DL Charles Tapper (OU, 2016)
40 Yard Dash: 4.59 seconds Bench Press: 23 reps Vertical Jump: 34.0 inches Broad Jump: 119.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: None 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2016 NFL Draft Position: Round 4, pick 101 (Dallas Cowboys)
Photo by GREGORY PAYAN/AP File
TE Blake Bell (OU, 2015)
40 Yard Dash: 4.8 seconds Bench Press: 14 reps Vertical Jump: 33.0 inches Broad Jump: 116.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.32 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 11.81 seconds
2015 NFL Draft Position: Round 4, pick 117 (San Francisco 49ers)
Photo by JULIO CORTEZ/AP File
LB Geneo Grissom (OU, 2015)
40 Yard Dash: 4.81 seconds Bench Press: 20 reps Vertical Jump: 37.0 inches Broad Jump: 117.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.24 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.38 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 12.44 seconds
2015 NFL Draft Position: Round 3, pick 97 (New England Patriots)
Photo by JULIO CORTEZ/AP File
WR Tyler Lockett (Booker T. Washington HS, 2015)
40 Yard Dash: 4.4 seconds Bench Press: None Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches Broad Jump: 121.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 6.89 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.07 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 11.14 seconds
2015 NFL Draft Position: Round 3, pick 69 (Seattle Seahawks)
Photo by JULIO CORTEZ/AP File
DL Jordan Phillips (OU, 2015)
40 Yard Dash: 5.17 seconds Bench Press: 28 reps Vertical Jump: 30.0 inches Broad Jump: 105.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.88 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.68 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2015 NFL Draft Position: Round 2, pick 52 (Miami Dolphins)
Photo by DAVID J. PHILLIP/AP File
OL Adam Shead (OU, 2015)
40 Yard Dash: 5.74 seconds Bench Press: 26 reps
2015 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by DAVID J. PHILLIPS/AP File
OL Tyrus Thompson (OU, 2015)
40 Yard Dash: None Bench Press: 29 reps Vertical Jump: 29.0 inches Broad Jump: 97.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.92 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2015 NFL Draft Position: Round 6, pick 185 (Minnesota Vikings)
Photo by DAVID J. PHILLIP/AP File
OL Daryl Williams (OU, 2015)
40 Yard Dash: 5.34 seconds Bench Press: 27 reps Vertical Jump: 26.0 inches Broad Jump: 97.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: 5.15 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2015 NFL Draft Position: Round 4, pick 102 (Carolina Panthers)
Photo by DAVID J. PHILLIP/AP File
CB Julian Wilson (OU, 2015)
40 Yard Dash: 4.58 seconds Bench Press: None Vertical Jump: 36.0 inches Broad Jump: 125.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 6.94 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.22 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 11.53 seconds
2015 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by DAVID J. PHILLIP/AP File
CB Aaron Colvin (OU, 2014)
Note: Colvin tore his ACL at the Senior Bowl and did not complete any drills at the NFL Combine.
2014 NFL Draft Position: Round 4, 114th overall (Jacksonville Jaguars)
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
CB Justin Gilbert (OSU, 2014)
40 Yard Dash: 4.37 seconds Bench Press: 20 reps Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches Broad Jump: 126.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 6.92 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: None 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2014 NFL Draft Position: Round 1, pick 8 (Cleveland Browns)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
OL Gabe Ikard (OU, 2014)
40 Yard Dash: 5.13 seconds Bench Press: 22 reps Vertical Jump: 26.0 inches Broad Jump: 103.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.30 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.37 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2014 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
FB Trey Millard (OU, 2014)
Note: Millard didn't participate in combine drills due to an ACL injury.
2014 NFL Draft Position: Round 7, pick 245 (San Francisco 49ers)
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
WR Jalen Saunders (OU, 2014)
40 Yard Dash: 4.44 seconds Vertical Jump: 34.0 inches Broad Jump: 122.0 inches
2014 NFL Draft Position: Round 4, pick 104 (New York Jets)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
WR Josh Stewart (OSU, 2014)
40 Yard Dash: 4.69 seconds Bench Press: 11 reps Vertical Jump: 35.0 inches Broad Jump: 117.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.10 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.33 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2014 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
RB Damien Williams (OU, 2014)
40 Yard Dash: 4.45 seconds Bench Press: 16 reps Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches Broad Jump: 121.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.37 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.25 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 11.76 seconds
2014 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
DB Tony Jefferson (OU, 2013)
40 Yard Dash: 4.75 seconds Bench Press: 16 reps
2013 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
OL Lane Johnson (OU, 2013)
40 Yard Dash: 4.72 seconds Bench Press: 28 reps Vertical Jump: 34.0 inches Broad Jump: 118.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.31 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.52 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2013 NFL Draft Position: Round 1, pick 4 (Philadelphia Eagles)
Photo by DAVE MARTIN/AP
QB Landry Jones (OU, 2013)
40 Yard Dash: 5.11 seconds Bench Press: None Vertical Jump: 31.0 inches Broad Jump: 115.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.12 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.3 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2013 NFL Draft Position: Round 4, pick 115 (Pittsburgh Steelers)
Photo by DAVE MARTIN/AP
DL Stacy McGee (OU/Muskogee HS, 2013)
Note: McGee did not participate in combine drills.
2013 NFL Draft Position: Round 6, pick 205 (Oakland Raiders)
Tulsa World File photo
WR Tracy Moore (OSU, 2013)
Note: Moore received a 2013 NFL combine invitation, but chose to return to OSU for the 2013-14 college football season.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
K Quinn Sharp (OSU, 2013)
Note: Sharp did not participate in combine drills.
2013 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by KT KING/For the Tulsa World
WR Kenny Stills (OU, 2013)
40 Yard Dash: 4.38 seconds Bench Press: 16 reps Vertical Jump: 33.5 inches Broad Jump: 124.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.35 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2013 NFL Draft Position: Round 5, pick 144 (New Orleans Saints)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
LB Tom Wort (OU, 2013)
40 Yard Dash: 4.78 seconds Bench Press: 21 reps Vertical Jump: 31.5 inches Broad Jump: 111.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.41 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.51 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 12.36 seconds
2013 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
DE Frank Alexander (OU, 2012)
Note: Alexander didn't participate in combine drills.
2012 NFL Draft Position: Round 4, pick 103 (Carolina Panthers)
Photo by STEVE SISNEY/The Oklahoman
WR Justin Blackmon (OSU/Plainview Ardmore HS, 2012)
Note: Blackmon did not participate in combine drills.
2012 NFL Draft Position: Round 1, pick 5 (Jacksonville Jaguars)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
DL Jamie Blatnick (OSU, 2012)
40 Yard Dash: 4.9 seconds Bench Press: 28 reps Vertical Jump: 32.5 inches Broad Jump: 112.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.22 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.2 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2012 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
WR Ryan Broyles (OU/Norman HS, 2012)
Bench Press: 21 reps Note: Broyles didn't participate in other combine drills due to recovering from an ACL injury.
2012 NFL Draft Position: Round 2, pick 54 (Detroit Lions)
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
WR Josh Cooper (OSU, 2012)
Bench Press: 11 reps Note: Cooper did not participate in other drills due to a hamstring injury.
2012 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Tulsa World File photo
DB Jamell Fleming (OU, 2012)
40 Yard Dash: 4.53 seconds Bench Press: 23 reps Vertical Jump: 34 inches Broad Jump: 125.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 6.71 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 3.97 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 10.75 seconds
2012 NFL Draft Position: Round 3, pick 80 (Arizona Cardinals)
Photo by DAVE MARTIN/AP
TE James Hanna (OU, 2012)
40 Yard Dash: 4.49 seconds Bench Press: 24 reps Vertical Jump: 36 inches Broad Jump: 122.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 6.76 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.11 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 11.43 seconds
2012 NFL Draft Position: Round 6, pick 186 (Dallas Cowboys)
Photo by DAVE MARTIN/AP
DL Ronnell Lewis (OU/Dewar HS, 2012)
40 Yard Dash: 4.68 seconds Bench Press: 36 reps Vertical Jump: 31 inches Broad Jump: 122.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.09 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.40 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2012 NFL Draft Position: Round 4, pick 125 (Detroit Lions)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
LB Travis Lewis (OU, 2012)
40 Yard Dash: 4.75 seconds Bench Press: 26 reps Vertical Jump: 36 inches Broad Jump: 122.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: None 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2012 NFL Draft Position: Round 7, pick 223 (Detroit Lions)
Photo by DAVE MARTIN/AP
S Markelle Martin (OSU, 2012)
Bench Press: 19 reps Note: Martin did not participate in other combine drills due to injury.
2012 NFL Draft Position: Round 6, pick 190 (Tennessee Titans)
Tulsa World File photo
OL Donald Stephenson (OU, 2012)
40 Yard Dash: 4.94 seconds Bench Press: 19 reps Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches Broad Jump: 114.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.52 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.78 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2012 NFL Draft Position: Round 3, pick 74 (Kansas City Chiefs)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
DB Johnny Thomas (OSU, 2012)
40 Yard Dash: 4.63 seconds Bench Press: 20 reps Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches Broad Jump: 123.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.01 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.25 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2012 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
QB Brandon Weeden (OSU/Edmond Santa Fe HS, 2012)
Note: Weeden did not participate in combine drills.
2012 NFL Draft Position: Round 1, pick 22 (Cleveland Browns)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
K Dan Bailey (OSU/Yukon Southwest Covenant HS, 2011)
Note: Bailey did not participate in combine drills.
2011 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
DE Jeremy Beal (OU, 2011)
40 Yard Dash: 5.16 seconds Bench Press: 22 reps Vertical Jump: 28.5 inches Broad Jump: 106.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.19 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.46 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2011 NFL Draft Position: Round 7, pick 247 (Denver Broncos)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
DB Quinton Carter (OU, 2011)
40 Yard Dash: 4.59 seconds Bench Press: 23 reps Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches Broad Jump: 121.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.05 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.06 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 11.5 seconds
2011 NFL Draft Position: Round 4, pick 108 (Denver Broncos)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
DL Ugo Chinasa (OSU, 2011)
40 Yard Dash: 4.71 seconds Bench Press: 22 reps Vertical Jump: 28 inches Broad Jump: 117.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.07 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.39 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2011 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP
TE Charles Clay (TU, 2011)
40 Yard Dash: 4.73 seconds Bench Press: 18 reps Vertical Jump: 33.5 inches Broad Jump: 118.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.07 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.15 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 11.82 seconds
2011 NFL Draft Position: Round 6, pick 174 (Miami Dolphins)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
RB Kendall Hunter (OSU, 2011)
40 Yard Dash: 4.53 seconds Bench Press: 24 reps Vertical Jump: 35 inches Broad Jump: 122.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 6.74 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.21 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 11.19 seconds
2011 NFL Draft Position: Round 4, pick 115 (San Francisco 49ers)
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP File
LB Orie Lemon (OSU, 2011)
40 Yard Dash: 4.87 seconds Bench Press: 27 reps Vertical Jump: 30 inches Broad Jump: 113.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.45 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.4 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 11.88 seconds
2011 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP
DB Andrew McGee (OSU, 2011)
40 Yard Dash: 4.79 seconds Bench Press: None Vertical Jump: 34 inches Broad Jump: 117.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: None 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2011 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
RB DeMarco Murray (OU, 2011)
40 Yard Dash: 4.41 seconds Bench Press: 21 reps Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches Broad Jump: 124.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.28 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.18 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2011 NFL Draft Position: Round 3, pick 71 (Dallas Cowboys)
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP File
DL Adrian Taylor (OU, 2011)
Bench Press: 34 reps Note: Taylor did not participate in other drills due to injury.
2011 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Tulsa World File
S Lucien Antoine (OSU, 2010)
Bench Press: 28 reps
2010 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by ZACH GRAY/For the Tulsa World
QB Sam Bradford (OU/Putnam City North HS, 2010)
Note: Bradford didn't participate in combine drills
2010 NFL Draft Position: Round 1, pick 1 (St. Louis Rams)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
RB Chris Brown (OU, 2010)
40 Yard Dash: 4.55 seconds Bench Press: 17 reps Vertical Jump: 36 inches Broad Jump: 115.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: None 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2010 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP
WR Dez Bryant (OSU, 2010)
Note: Bryant did not participate in combine drills.
2010 NFL Draft Position: Round 1, pick 24 (Dallas Cowboys)
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP
LB Keenan Clayton (OU, 2010)
40 Yard Dash: 4.66 seconds Bench Press: 27 reps Vertical Jump: 41.5 inches
2010 NFL Draft Position: Round 4, pick 121 (Philadelphia Eagles)
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP
CB Perrish Cox (OSU, 2010)
40 Yard Dash: 4.58 seconds Bench Press: 12 reps Vertical Jump: 32.5 inches Broad Jump: 113.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: None 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2010 NFL Draft Position: Round 5, pick 137 (Denver Broncos)
Tulsa World File photo
TE Brody Eldridge (OU, 2010)
2010 NFL Draft Position: Round 5, pick 162 (Indianapolis Colts)
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP
CB Dominique Franks (OU, 2010)
40 Yard Dash: 4.46 seconds Bench Press: 10 reps Vertical Jump: 33.5 inches Broad Jump: 117.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.32 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.33 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2010 NFL Draft Position: Round 5, pick 135 (Atlanta Falcons)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
TE Jermaine Gresham (OU/Ardmore HS, 2010)
40 Yard Dash: 4.66 seconds Bench Press: 20 reps Vertical Jump: 35 inches Broad Jump: 113.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.07 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.53 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 11.88 seconds
2010 NFL Draft Position: Round 1, pick 21 (Cincinnati Bengals)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
DB Brian Jackson (OU, 2010)
40 Yard Dash: 4.65 seconds Bench Press: 20 reps Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches Broad Jump: 120.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 6.76 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.22 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 11.23 seconds
2010 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
DL Gerald McCoy (OU/OKC Southeast HS, 2010)
40 Yard Dash: 5.04 seconds Bench Press: 23 reps Vertical Jump: 30.5 inches Broad Jump: 114.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.32 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.48 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2010 NFL Draft Position: Round 1, pick 3 (Tampa Bay Bucs)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
OL Russell Okung (OSU, 2010)
40 Yard Dash: 5.18 seconds Bench Press: 38 reps
2010 NFL Draft Position: Round 1, pick 6 (Seattle Seahawks)
Photo by MICAHEL CONROY/AP
QB Zac Robinson (OSU, 2010)
40 Yard Dash: 4.71 seconds Bench Press: None Vertical Jump: 35 inches Broad Jump: 110 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.24 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: None 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2010 NFL Draft Position: Round 7, pick 250 (New England Patriots)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
RB Keith Toston (OSU, 2010)
40 Yard Dash: 4.66 seconds Bench Press: 22 reps Vertical Jump: 32 inches Broad Jump: 110 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.67 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2010 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP
OL Trent Williams (OU, 2010)
40 Yard Dash: 4.88 seconds Bench Press: 23 reps Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches Broad Jump: 113 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.64 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.63 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2010 NFL Draft Position: Round 1, pick 4 (Washington Redskins)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
WR Brennan Marion (TU, 2009)
Note: Marion did not run any combine drills.
2009 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Tulsa World File photo
OL Jon Cooper (OU, 2009)
40 Yard Dash: 5.18 seconds Bench Press: 31 reps Vertical Jump: 29.5 inches Broad Jump: 105 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.46 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.6 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2009 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP
K Matt Fodge (OSU, 2009)
Note: Fodge didn't participate in combine drills.
2009 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Tulsa World File photo
DB Nic Harris (OU, 2009)
40 Yard Dash: 4.85 seconds Bench Press: 15 reps Vertical Jump: 31.5 inches Broad Jump: 109 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.07 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.38 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2009 NFL Draft Position: Round 5, pick 147 (Buffalo Bills)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
DB Lendy Holmes (OU, 2009)
40 Yard Dash: 4.74 seconds Bench Press: 16 reps Vertical Jump: 32 inches Broad Jump: 112 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.29 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.32 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2009 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
WR Juaquin Iglesias (OU, 2009)
40 Yard Dash: 4.54 seconds Bench Press: None Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches Broad Jump: 116 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.40 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2009 NFL Draft Position: Round 3, pick 99 (Chicago Bears)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
WR Manuel Johnson (OU, 2009)
2009 NFL Draft Position: Round 7, pick 229 (Dallas Cowboys)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
OL Phil Loadholt (OU, 2009)
40 Yard Dash: 5.53 seconds Bench Press: 24 reps Vertical Jump: 29 inches Broad Jump: 95 inches 3 Cone Drill: 8.18 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 5.06 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2009 NFL Draft Position: Round 2, pick 54 (Minnesota Vikings)
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP
TE Brandon Pettigrew (OSU, 2009)
40 Yard Dash: 4.83 seconds Bench Press: 22 reps Vertical Jump: 33 inches Broad Jump: 118 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.12 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.37 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2009 NFL Draft Position: Round 1, pick 20 (Detroit Lions)
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP
OL Duke Robinson (OU, 2009)
40 Yard Dash: 5.33 seconds
2009 NFL Draft Position: Round 5, pick 163 (Carolina Panthers)
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP
OL Brandon Walker (OU, 2009)
40 Yard Dash: 5.17 seconds Bench Press: 26 reps Vertical Jump: 34 inches Broad Jump: 109 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: 5.07 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2009 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP
WR Adarius Bowman (OSU, 2008)
40 Yard Dash: 4.74 seconds
2008 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
S Chris Chamberlain (TU/Bethany HS, 2008)
2008 NFL Draft Position: Round 7, pick 228 (St. Louis Rams)
Tulsa World File photo
RB Felix Jones (Booker T. Washington HS, 2008)
40 Yard Dash: 4.47 seconds Bench Press: None Vertical Jump: 33.5 inches Broad Jump: 124.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 6.9 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.19 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2008 NFL Draft Position: Round 1, pick 2 (Dallas Cowboys)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
WR Malcolm Kelly (OU, 2008)
2008 NFL Draft Position: Round 2, pick 51 (Washington Redskins)
Tulsa World File photo
LB Curtis Lofton (OU/Kingfisher HS, 2008)
40 Yard Dash: 4.85 seconds Bench Press: 23 reps Vertical Jump: 24.5 inches Broad Jump: 105.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.69 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: None 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2008 NFL Draft Position: Round 2, pick 37 (Atlanta Falcons)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
RB Allen Patrick (OU, 2008)
2008 NFL Draft Position: Round 7, pick 240 (Baltimore Ravens)
Tulsa World File photo
RB Dantrell Savage (OSU, 2008)
40 Yard Dash: 4.60 seconds Bench Press: 13 reps Vertical Jump: 32.5 inches Broad Jump: 117.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: None 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2008 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
QB Paul Smith (TU/Owasso HS 2008)
40 Yard Dash: 4.95 seconds Bench Press: None Vertical Jump: 26.5 inches Broad Jump: 111.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.02 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.29 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2008 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
DB Reggie Smith (OU/Edmond Santa Fe HS, 2008)
2008 NFL Draft Position: Round 3, pick 75 (San Francisco 49ers)
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
DB Marcus Walker (OU, 2008)
40 Yard Dash: 4.57 seconds Bench Press: None Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches Broad Jump: 117.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 6.8 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.07 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 11.43 seconds
2008 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
DB D.J. Wolfe (OU, 2008)
40 Yard Dash: 4.66 seconds Bench Press: None Vertical Jump: 28 inches Broad Jump: None 3 Cone Drill: 7.02 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.32 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 11.7 seconds
2008 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
Key NFL offseason dates
After the NFL combine concludes, here's some key offseason dates:
Feb. 3: Waiver system begins Feb. 24-March 2: NFL scouting combine Feb. 25: First day to designate team's franchise or transition tag players March 18: Free agency begins April 23-25: NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee May 1-4 or 8-11: Three-day rookie camps Mid-July: Preseason training camps for rookies and first-year players Aug. 6: Hall of Fame preseason game in Canton, Ohio (teams TBA) Sept. 5: Teams must cut rosters to a maximum of 53 players Sept. 6: Teams may sign up to 10 practice squad players (or 11 if participating in the International Player Development Program)
Sept. 10: 2019-20 regular season begins
Tyler Lockett will be the keynote speaker at the 2020 All World Awards
Guerin Emig
918-629-6229
guerin.emig@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @GuerinEmig