There is one good thing that can come from this pandemic as it relates to college athletics in general and college football in particular – when it’s over, we can step back and restore some common sense, and some decency while we’re at it.
It is indecent that, according to USA Today’s salary database, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney cashed in more than $9 million last year. It is indecent that Lincoln Riley cleared $6 million in his third year as a head coach, and was likely headed for a raise before the pandemic struck.
It is indecent that you can actually justify that pay scale by applying market value. Meaning, the NCAA generated over $1 billion last year, so of course its major coaches are going to reap a windfall.
It is indecent that athletic departments have enough money to turn FBS coaching staffs into front offices with enough support personnel to stock an NFL franchise, to turn locker rooms into the Holodeck aboard the starship Enterprise.
Well, the money is suddenly tight because of COVID-19. Athletic directors are slashing budgets. Some are slashing salaries. This can be a good thing, especially if they end up slashing ticket prices.
This will be a very good thing if coaches, ADs, university presidents, are taking this moment to reconsider a value system run amok. Surely they all got in their professions for reasons more noble than making their first million.
Hopefully they remember that while they take their walks around their neighborhoods these days.
Hopefully they heard Big 12 Conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby, as things turned gravely serious a couple weeks ago, say: “This probably should cause us all to ponder what’s really important in college athletics.”
OU football takes a back seat
Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione made a little news last week when he declared: “I’m pleased to say as of today we are a little over 70 percent of our donors and ticket holders renewing for next year.”
That’s encouraging given the financial calamity college athletics is bracing for.
But what really matters here is that 100% of OU fans, or as close to that number as we can get, make it through the pandemic safely. That goes for Oklahoma State, Ohio State, Alabama and every college football program out there.
Castiglione was in the middle of an answer about difficulties of his job, when he said: “We’re dealing with certain things that aren’t nearly as important as trying to help people live healthy lives.”
So there you go.
Is it important that the Sooners open their season against Missouri State as scheduled? It would be nice. It would signal a respite from what we have endured, while telling us we followed doctors’ orders properly.
But as things stand right now? No. It isn’t important at all.
A united front
We must be unified both during the pandemic and after. That is no different in college athletics, underscored by something Castiglione said when asked about a potential football start date.
“The good news is I don’t think individual universities are going to be making that decision,” he said. “Whatever we decide will be done collectively through our conferences working together. Those are the types of conversations I’m having not just with ADs in our own conference but with ADs in other conferences.”
There is already too much “well what about them?!” as some perceive those in other leagues playing by different pandemic rules. There are already hard, frustrated feelings.
Whatever we see moving forward, including dates players come back to campus, has to be universally decided. If it isn’t, bitterness and animosity could intrude on the joy of having college football return.
That would be a shame.