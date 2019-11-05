The first College Football Playoff ranking is out, and the first thing we must answer is: How important is this given there is a month of decisive games ahead?
It’s pretty important, actually.
Chaos ruled the first year of the playoff, 2014. Back then, just one of the top four teams in the committee’s initial ranking made the playoff. Ohio State was No. 16 and went on to win the national championship.
Ever since then we’ve been conditioned to buy into the idea that things get screwy in November, but the reality is much more stable.
In 2017 Georgia, Clemson and Alabama all made the playoff after an initial ranking of 1, 2 and 4 respectively. Oklahoma got in after starting at No. 5.
Last year Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame all made the playoff after starting at 1, 2 and 4. The Sooners got in after opening at No. 7.
So yeah, the first rankings matter.
Let’s have a look...
1 – Ohio State
2 – LSU
3 – Alabama
4 – Penn State
5 – Clemson
6 – Georgia
7 – Oregon
8 – Utah
9 – Oklahoma
10 – Florida
11 – Auburn
12 – Baylor
13 – Wisconsin
14 – Michigan
15 – Notre Dame
16 – Kansas State
17 – Minnesota
18 – Iowa
19 – Wake Forest
20 – Cincinnati
21 – Memphis
22 – Boise State
23 – Oklahoma State
24 – Navy
25 – SMU
The Sooners, same as always, must come from behind to reach the playoff. They got it done as a one-loss team in 2015, ’17 and ’18. Their initial playoff ranking those seasons was No. 15, No. 5 and No. 7.
Now they are a one-loss team at No. 9. That looks fairly encouraging.
The committee’s regard for the Big 12 looks fairly encouraging as well.
No. 12 Baylor and No. 23 Oklahoma State are November road opponents for OU. The Sooners need both to keep winning until they play (Baylor is at TCU Saturday, then hosts OU Nov. 16; OSU hosts Kansas and goes to West Virginia before Bedlam Nov. 30). That way, they gain maximum value out of those trips to Waco and Stillwater.
Kansas State is No. 16. OU’s 48-41 setback in Manhattan? That suddenly has the look of a quality loss, which I never thought I’d type when it was 48-23 in the fourth quarter. It’ll look even better if K-State wins out against Texas, West Virginia, Texas Tech and Iowa State.
Advice to OU fans: Pull hard for the Wildcats.
OK. On to OU’s problems with the first ranking...
1 – Both Oregon and Utah are ranked ahead of the Sooners. Both are on course to meet as one-loss teams in the Pac-12 championship. The loser of that game will drop from contention, of course, but the winner should get a substantial lift.
OU’s November schedule is much tougher than both Oregon’s and Utah’s. It’s conceivable the Sooners could pass both the Ducks and Utes with wins at Baylor and OSU.
It’s also conceivable that the Oregon-Utah winner could retake the lead provided both stay in the playoff top 10 until that championship showdown. This is a case of a Pac-12 championship being harder earned than a Big 12 title, at least as it stands now.
2 – Ohio State and Penn State are both unbeaten top 4s. They play in Columbus Nov. 23.
If both are still unbeaten going into that game, the winner moves into the Big Ten Championship and takes a big step toward playoff qualification.
The loser, as long as it’s a competitive loss, doesn’t play for the Big Ten title, but doesn’t exactly tumble down the playoff rankings either. Recall that Ohio State made the 2016 playoff without playing for a Big Ten belt. That could be Penn State this year.
Advice to OU fans: Pull hard for unbeaten Minnesota to knock off Penn State Saturday, and if that doesn’t occur, pull hard for Ohio State to beat the Nittany Lions 64-3.
3 – The committee still adores the SEC.
Just look at those rankings. It was already going to be a trick for a one-loss OU to jump a one-loss Alabama or a one-loss LSU (remember, the Tigers play in Tuscaloosa Saturday). But check out one-loss Georgia sitting pretty at No. 6.
The Bulldogs could win out against Missouri, Auburn, Texas A&M and Georgia Tech, beat undefeated LSU or Alabama in the SEC Championship, and easily get into the playoff.
The SEC Championship loser could still be in play in that scenario, as could the loser of Saturday’s LSU-Alabama regular-season game, provided the loser there wins out the rest of the regular season.
Advice for OU fans: Pull for a blowout this weekend in Tuscaloosa, for Auburn to beat Alabama in the Iron Bowl, and for Georgia to lose at some point between now and the end of the SEC title game.
All of this is to say the Sooners, even at No. 9, need a little chaos to ensue this month. And that’s something we haven’t seen a lot of the past two years.