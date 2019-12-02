Six Big 12 Conference teams are going bowling – it should be seven, but TCU fouled up its season finale against West Virginia last Friday afternoon – so let’s include a final bowl prediction along with this final edition of the weekly league ranking...
1 – Oklahoma
Won Bedlam 34-16
The Sooners are playing ball control as they enter the postseason. It isn’t too different from 2015, when Baker Mayfield got a little erratic down the stretch and Lincoln Riley felt more comfortable handing off to Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon.
Next: Saturday vs. Baylor in Big 12 Championship, 11 a.m.
Bowl prediction: Sugar vs. Georgia... If OU beats Baylor and Utah beats Oregon in their respective league title games, the Sooners will have the superior playoff resume. But then they’ve had the superior resume since the first playoff ranking and that hasn’t mattered.
Would anything change on the final weekend? I doubt it, especially if Utah beats Oregon convincingly.
---
2 – Baylor
Won at Kansas 61-6
You know who else has everything to play for in Arlington this Saturday? Baylor. If the Bears win their rematch against OU, LSU takes care of Georgia in the SEC Championship and Oregon upsets Utah in the Pac-12 Championship, Matt Rhule has a playoff team two years after finishing 1-11. Incredible.
Next: Saturday vs. OU at Jerry World, 11 a.m.
Bowl prediction: Alamo vs. Southern Cal... Baylor belongs in a New Year’s Six game regardless of what happens against OU this weekend. The Cotton Bowl for instance. But if the Bears fall to the Sooners again, I’m afraid they won’t be ranked high enough by the playoff committee – remember, the committee assigns teams to New Year’s Six bowls – to get a Cotton placement.
---
3 – Oklahoma State
Lost Bedlam 34-16
I’ll elaborate on this soon, but Mike Gundy’s 8-4 2019 season should be included among his top three coaching jobs. OSU fans don’t like it or his 2-13 Bedlam record, but they really ought to cut the CEO some slack this time.
Bowl prediction: Texas Bowl vs. Texas A&M... It’s important to remember the bowls choose teams based on appeal, fan base travel potential and ticket sales, not necessarily order of finish in a conference. Besides, OSU, Texas, Kansas State and Iowa State all finished tied for third in the Big 12 with 5-4 records.
The Cowboys are up against some well-traveled fan bases right there. They could fall to the Cheez-It, which picks after the Camping World, Texas and Liberty Bowls. But OSU has a deep pocket of fans in Houston, site of the Texas Bowl, and that helps earn a decent matchup against an old Big 12 rival.
---
4 – Kansas State
Beat Iowa State 27-17
Now we know something we have figured for several weeks: Chris Klieman was the best coaching hire among the four offseason changes in the Big 12. I don’t know how many All-Big 12 players he has, but as with his legendary predecessor, that doesn’t seem to matter.
Bowl prediction: Liberty vs. Kentucky... A hunch we'll see a gentleman's agreement between the Liberty and Cheez-It that sends Iowa State to Phoenix, a place the Cyclones (and their fans) haven't been since 2009. That leaves Catbackers to paint Memphis purple.
---
5 – Iowa State
Lost Farmageddon 27-17
This has to be the most disappointing 7-5 season in program history. The Cyclones played very well over several stretches, but because they couldn’t close games they got tagged with an underachieving record.
Bowl projection: Cheez-It vs. Air Force... Drab game. At least ISU fans will love the weather break they get in Phoenix/Scottsdale.
---
6 – Texas
Beat Texas Tech 49-24
The angst of Texas is as strong as ever – fans took apart Sam Ehlinger’s post-Texas Tech comments (example: “Rome wasn’t built in a day”) to the point Ehlinger explained himself on Instagram hours later. A shame that. Whatever’s wrong in Austin, the starting quarterback isn’t part of it.
Bowl prediction: Camping World vs. Notre Dame. Brands might not matter when it comes to the playoff, but they sure as heck count when the lower-tiered bowls draft teams. The Camping World Bowl passes on the Cowboys, Wildcats and Cyclones to get the Longhorns opposite the Irish.
---
7 – West Virginia
Won at TCU 20-17
Not sure how the Mountaineers won at both Kansas State and TCU over the last three weeks of the season, but what matters is they did. That is to Neal Brown’s full credit for keeping his program together.
(No bowl with 5-7 final record)
---
8 – TCU
Lost to the Mountaineers 20-17
Gary Patterson during his postgame address: “There won’t be any players talking. They’re not very happy with me right now and I’m not very happy with them to be honest with you.” That’s a coach with a mess to clean up this offseason.
(No bowl with 5-7 final record)
---
9 – Texas Tech
Lost at Texas 49-24
The Red Raiders looked like the only team ready to play in jumping to a 14-0 lead. Then Texas got serious and it was over. Matt Wells has some repairs to make on his defense, same as every Texas Tech football coach dating back to Spike Dykes.
(No bowl with 4-8 final record)
---
10 – Kansas
Lost to Baylor 61-6
Let’s call Les Miles’ maiden voyage with the Jayhawks a marginal success. He needed to hang onto that game at Texas and be more competitive against K-State, but otherwise he did as well as could be expected.
(No bowl with 3-9 final record)