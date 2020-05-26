Oklahoma announced Tuesday that its football players could begin on-campus workouts July 1. The majority of us perceived this as the latest sign we might see college football this year.
Others couldn’t help but notice that a few hours before OU’s bulletin came news Clemson was welcoming back players June 8, the same date Ohio State has targeted, and the same one that SEC teams can begin on-campus training.
This crowd is convinced the three-week difference will doom Spencer Rattler’s development or OU’s blocking continuity or its punt coverage tenacity, and that will spill all over OU’s 2020 season compared to other playoff contenders. Never mind that nobody has any firm idea what course the 2020 season is about to take, for any team, due to COVID-19.
Is there grounds for a competitive disadvantage here? Barely.
We covered this last week after Tulsa announced it was welcoming back athletes July 6. The Sooners, like the Golden Hurricane, don’t have as much time to work out any kinks before kicking off the season Sept. 5, but they have enough, all things considered.
Here’s a fundamental question, one I should have raised in last week’s TU column: If the coronavirus upends any college football program after it has begun training, what difference does it make when the training began? None.
That being the case, isn’t it more important that we pay attention to what happens at OU after July 1, not that nothing’s happening in Norman until then?
Here’s something that benefits Rattler more than a report date: The university having layers of protocol in place after his arrival.
That he trains with groups of no more than 10 players, that he wears a mask and maintains social distances, and that he takes OU’s education efforts on human interaction and facility usage seriously.
Just as important is that OU enforces health measures like pre-workout temperature checks and questionnaires for players, post-workout fogging, spraying and special detergent sanitizing of facilities and clothing, open-air training sessions when possible and opened interior doors at all times.
These were finer points included Tuesday in OU’s statement on the July 1 start date. If the athletic department slips on any of them, if custodial breezes through a surface wipe or medical misinterprets a questionnaire or a player zips past the hand sanitizer ... that’s when the 2020 season goes off the rails.
Because that’s when the Sooners start getting their tails kicked by COVID-19, the most dangerous opponent on their schedule. It’s the most dangerous opponent on everyone’s schedule. You start battling it the moment players get their first health screening on campus, regardless of the date they arrive.
June 8 won’t matter so much if a cluster of Clemson Tigers quarantine July 8 and they watch everyone else in college football move forward. OU starting July 1 won’t be such a big deal in that case. Complaining about athletic director Joe Castiglione and coach Lincoln Riley’s soft opening will have been as wasteful as berating masked shoppers.
So save the negative energy now. Understand the coronavirus isn’t going to disappear just because your football team reappears. It will lurk as the Sooners report. That makes them no different than any other FBS program, inside or outside the Big 12, playoff contender or not.
The variables change only after players report. That’s when players react to their teammates and their environments, and then medical and athletic department personnel react to those reactions. That’s when universities’ health and safety protocols are put to the test.
Therein lies the difference in the upcoming college football season, assuming the pandemic allows for one.
