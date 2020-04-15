Mel Kiper Jr. was jabbering about Jalen Hurts potentially going to the Pittsburgh Steelers during a teleconference Wednesday, and I got to thinking: "Thank heavens."
No, not for Hurts or the Steelers, much as I tend to enjoy them.
For Kiper, ESPN's 36-year draftologist.
While I’m at it, thank heavens for Roger Goodell, icky as I feel about admitting that. It’s his league that is gifting us our first real sporting event since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than a month ago.
I guess what I’m saying is: Thank heavens for the NFL Draft.
It’s going to look a little odd April 23-25. Goodell is reportedly announcing picks from his basement. Head coaches, general managers and team presidents will be in their homes as well. Same for the players being selected.
But at least it’s going to be real.
In terms of sports, we haven’t had real live events since the Thunder and Jazz cleared the Chesapeake Energy Arena court March 11. We’ve had NBA players shooting H-O-R-S-E and playing NBA 2K on television, bless them for their efforts. They’re trying.
Still, we’re aching. Gosh do we miss sports.
If we took for granted their role in our lives as diversionary entertainment, we don’t any longer. Not after four weeks of staying home and settling for Trae Young shooting baskets in his driveway on ESPN, or Duke’s 20th NCAA Tournament encore presentation on CBS.
We need to see something more engaging than that. More relevant than that, too. The NFL Draft lets us know the calendar hasn’t been completely compromised.
Joe Burrow will be the first pick, just as he would have been before this all started. CeeDee Lamb will still be a first round pick. Thirty-two teams will still sell to their fans: "We really helped ourselves tonight," and those fans will either hoist a Bud Light or throw it at the screen in response.
Here, at last, is a small bit of normal at a time we crave normalcy.
The draft can’t alter the abnormal. It can’t change the fact the disease is spreading and people are dying. Because of our grave circumstances, there are those who feel this is no time for the NFL to put on a show.
I understand that sentiment. I have already admitted sports’ entertainment role, and millions will tune in April 23 to be entertained.
I just think we’re capable of seeing the situation in multidimensional terms. It’s like the nights we’re exhausted from the grim news of the day, and all we want to do before bed is watch "Step Brothers" on Netflix.
We recognize what ultimately matters that way, while serving our need to withdraw a little, to decompress so as to not to be overwhelmed.
This is the first NFL Draft as public service. It is diversionary. It is promotional, from the standpoint that the basement-dwelling Goodell embodies the importance of staying home for the chumps who still can’t or won’t accept our reality.
It is real.
NFL teams will be affected April 23-25. The players they draft will be more affected. Some of their dreams will come true. It will be nice to discover the pandemic can’t get in the way of that.
It will be will nice to discover the pandemic can’t get in the way of everything, even as we acknowledge the damage it has done.
Proud father of Gretchen and Holden. Devoted husband to Christy, who has been my best friend since biology class at Booker T. Washington. I covered the Oklahoma Sooners for 15 years. That was both challenging and rewarding. Now I get to write columns.