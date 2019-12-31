I’m a fool for even making Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tulsa 2019 football predictions. But at least I’m an accountable fool.
Can we just stop right here and wish every other a Happy New Year?
OU: Sugar... They beat LSU and feel a little better about losing the 2003 national championship game to the same team in the same setting.
OSU: Camping World... They beat Virginia by 40.
OSU: Texas... The Cowboys are lucky I missed this one. Notre Dame clobbered Iowa State in the Camping World. The Irish would have treated OSU just as rudely.
OU: Jalen Hurts... He earns Heisman consideration into late November, but falls shy of finalists Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence and D’Andre Swift.
OSU: Tylan Wallace... He wins the Biletnikoff.
TU: Cooper Edmiston... The Hurricane linebacker benefits from being really, really good, and from opposing coordinators ganging up on Zaven Collins and Trevis Gipson.
OU: Hurts was MVP in terms of production, but CeeDee Lamb was by far the Sooners’ best player.
OSU: Chuba Hubbard, who kept the Cowboys afloat after Wallace went down.
TU: Edmiston, with a team-leading 106 tackles, on defense; 1,000-yard producers Shamari Brooks and Keylon Stokes on offense.
PS: Wallace had 903 yards and 12 touchdowns when he tore his ACL with four games and a bowl remaining. He had a shot at the Biletnikoff.
Predicted breakout player
OU: Tre Brown... The cornerback has the instinct, athleticism and ball skills to thrive under new coordinator Alex Grinch.
OSU: Tom Hutton... The punter from Australia becomes All-Big 12 thanks to his booming kicks and charming back story.
TU: Stokes... The Hurricane’s leading receiver would have broken out a year ago with better quarterback play; now he seizes his chance.
OSU: Hubbard is the obvious Cowboy here, but note that safety Kolby Harvell-Peel solidified the defense as much as Hubbard did the offense.
Predicted game of the year
OU: The Sooners punch a ticket to the Sugar while dashing Texas’ playoff hopes in a 38-35 Big 12 Championship classic.
OSU: The Pokes dash OU’s playoff hopes in the regular-season finale in Stillwater, 44-38.
TU: The Hurricane catch the Cowboys napping in Week 3, take a narrow lead in the fourth quarter, and fall valiantly, 28-24.
PS: Texas and "playoff hopes." Joke was on me.
OU: OU-Baylor I. Tough not to go with the biggest comeback in program history.
OSU: 34-27 at Iowa State. Wallace, Hubbard and Spencer Sanders set it up, Malcolm Rodriguez and the ball-hawking defense finished it off.
TU: 34-31 over UCF. The Hurricane won despite coming in 2-6, and trailing 21-10 and 28-17.
PS: Want TU’s best game of the year? Combine the first half against OSU with the second against UCF.
for a different season for the Hurricane. There was so much potential
TU: The Hurricane beat Memphis in a rousing game Oct. 26, then turn around and squander a big lead at Tulane the following Saturday.
PS: I did get the “rousing” part right.
Predicted single-game excellence
OU: Trey Sermon 26 carries, 246 yards and 4 touchdowns to help grind out a win at Kansas State.
OSU: Rodriguez 15 tackles, 2 forced fumbles and an interception in a narrow loss at Iowa State.
TU: Stokes 13 catches for 205 yards and 3 scores in a 51-49 escape of SMU Oct. 5.
OU: Murray’s first half against Texas, Hurts’ second at Baylor, Lamb's entire game in the Cotton Bowl
OSU: Hubbard’s 296-yard tour de force against K-State, though Rodriguez did decide the Iowa State game with his pick-6
TU: Seth Boomer, who hadn’t taken a snap in seven weeks, replaced injured QB Zach Smith at halftime against UCF and steadied the Hurricane to victory.
OU: Hurts is terrific, but that doesn’t keep Sooner fans from salivating over freshman Spencer Rattler, who Lincoln Riley uses to part-time “redshirt rule” effect.
OSU: Spencer Sanders and Dru Brown both struggle in September before Sanders seizes the position in a come-from-behind win at Texas Tech Oct. 5.
TU: Seth Boomer makes more plays in his second year, Zach Smith throws the occasional 60-yard strike, but it’s running backs Brooks and Corey Taylor II who are the focal points of Philip Montgomery’s offense.
OU: Mostly right about Hurts, wrong about Riley and Rattler
TU: Boomer did make plays against UCF. Smith did throw the occasional 60-yard strike. Brooks and Taylor did rush for 1,507 yards. But I still feel like I missed on this one.
OU: Riley misses the playoff for the first time, but his star remains bright. When Jerry Jones fires Jason Garrett around the time OU kicks off the Sugar, Sooner Nation starts a vigil similar to when Florida came after Bob Stoops in 2002.
OSU: Mike Gundy goes a second straight postseason without teasing Cowboy fans about Tennessee, Arkansas or any other job. As a bonus, Gundy fends off suitors for Sean Gleeson and keeps his play-caller.
TU: Montgomery takes a step toward restoring his offensive reputation, just not enough to jump to a Power 5 school.
OU: Stay tuned in terms of the Cowboys.
OSU: Stay tuned in terms of Gleeson.
TU: Let’s call it a small step for Montgomery.
OU: Assistant coach Ruffin McNeill retires to his beloved wife, and his beloved boat, after the 2019 season.
OSU: Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles decides two years of Big 12 torture is enough, heads east after the season and resumes his career closer to his Philadelphia roots.
TU: Defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie parlays a second straight season of noticeable Hurricane defense into a job as Gary Patterson’s defensive coordinator/linebackers coach at TCU.
OU: Let’s see what Riley decides before we get around to his staff.
OSU: It’s Gleeson who could return to his northeastern roots, not Knowles.
for the second-year defensive coordinator. An impressive bounceback
TU: Looks like the upheaval on Patterson’s staff is more offensive than defensive.
