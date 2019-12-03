Listening to selection committee chairman Rob Mullens explain the weekly College Football Playoff ranking is an exercise in futility mostly. You listen to him read straight off contenders’ resumes without answering questions as to contenders’ differences, desperate for a morsel of helpful insight.
Maybe this will do for the purposes of Tuesday’s ranking:
Utah checked in at No. 5, Oklahoma at No. 6. This is very important, since both are one-loss teams playing in their respective conference championship games this weekend. If Utah and Oklahoma win those games, as they are favored to do, and LSU beats Georgia in the SEC championship, one of the two joins LSU, Ohio State and Clemson in the playoff.
When I asked Mullens about the specific difference between OU and Utah, he started by saying: “We spent considerable time on it, more time than anywhere else on the board. There was plenty of debate.”
Mullens then pivoted to resume recitation. He mentioned OU’s quality wins over Baylor and Oklahoma State, then Utah’s elite defense along with its recent dominance of the Pac-12.
When I asked which of his bullet points explained Utah maintaining its lead over the Sooners, Mullen said: “That’s exactly the discussion. Those are the factors and you just line ’em up. And then we vote on what members see and how they feel those teams line up.”
Like I said, futility.
But let’s return to Mullens’ opening remark about the OU/Utah debate. If it really was “considerable” and Mullens wasn’t just being sly to draw everyone into conference championship weekend, that leaves OU an opening.
The Sooners can seize on it one of two ways:
1. They can beat Baylor convincingly Saturday afternoon after Utah beats Oregon narrowly Friday night. The committee seems sold on Utah’s 37-12 average Pac-12 scoring margin, compared to OU’s 41-26 in the Big 12.
The Utes have had one close game, a 33-28 win over Washington on Nov. 2, since losing at USC on Sept. 20. OU hasn’t won by more than 18 points since crushing West Virginia 52-14 on Oct. 19.
Reverse that trend this weekend and the Sooners might be able to change the one or two committee member minds necessary to overtake Utah.
2. The Sooners can win by a margin comparable to however Utah defeats Oregon.
The Sooners beating No. 9 Baylor gives them wins over three teams currently ranked by the committee and one win over a top-10 opponent.
The Utes beating No. 13 Oregon gives them one win over a ranked team and no wins over anyone inside the top 10.
OU’s superior number of so-called “quality wins,” not to mention its superior strength of schedule — No. 41 compared to Utah’s No. 54 — hasn’t made enough difference yet. The Sooners have trailed the Utes in all five playoff rankings.
Maybe, though, it makes the difference in the end.
Maybe all it takes is one metric on one committee member’s tote board, whether that’s quality win total, schedule strength or “style points” scored on a single weekend to push OU through.
The Sooners have trailed for five weeks, but this is the first time Mullens has volunteered that the margin is slim. Where margins are slim, opportunities typically abound.
Baylor, of course, renders this whole thing meaningless by beating OU on Saturday. Georgia does the same by upsetting LSU in the SEC championship. Then the Bulldogs get in with LSU, Ohio State and, providing it vanquishes Virginia in the ACC championship, Clemson.
Or Oregon could repay a 13-year-old IOU —– remember the onside kick fiasco in Eugene? — and knock off Utah on OU’s behalf. It will be a wild weekend, at any rate.
For midweek purposes, we lock onto Big 12 and Pac-12 championship favorites OU and Utah, and whether the Sooners can unlock the Utes’ grip on their tenuous playoff lead.
I believe they can, assuming Mullens’ morsel of insight carries just enough weight.