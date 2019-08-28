Lincoln Riley is keeping his Oklahoma depth chart a secret, and apparently Houston coach Dana Holgorsen is a little aggravated by that.
“I’ve always released a depth chart, and I’ll release one. Why they don’t put one out, it’s kind of silly to me,” Holgorsen said at his Monday press conference ahead of this week’s OU-Houston game. “If they’re not putting one out, I’m not putting one out. I guess I’ll put one out with those funny eyes.”
That’s a reference to the eyeballs emoji Riley uses to tweet commitments, the same emoji OU has plastered on this week’s game notes page that typically prints the Sooners’ depth chart. When I saw the emoji Monday I figured OU would release the depth chart one player at a time on their social media channels. I suppose they still might do so between now and Sunday’s game.
Anyway, this is how Riley explained his decision to withhold the chart Monday:
“Not strategic. This is a big week for us. We still have some position battles going on. We have some spots where we will have multiple guys play. We haven’t made some decisions yet on starters. Even in a couple of positions, we have as many as three guys that can play and play a majority of the game. It gives us, as coaches, a better chance to evaluate it and hopefully give you guys something a little more accurate midweek.”
So was it silly not to bother with one Monday? I guess. I don’t know. I’d say there is a lot more to be bothered about.
Coaches should be more transparent when it comes to injuries, suspensions and job interviews. But depth charts? I could take ‘em to leave ‘em.
It’s all immaterial when we see for ourselves opening weekend. It’s just like quarterback battles and preseason polls – a neat talking point to get us through August, but totally meaningless when the games start and there’s no point to further secrecy.
Riley could have done what so many coaches do anymore – he could have flooded his depth chart with the word “OR.” He could have listed two or three different players vying to start at various positions.
But then we’d be saying: What’s the point of releasing a depth chart if you do that?
And so Riley hasn’t released one.
I feel badly for fans aching for information. I feel worse for beat writers who are trying to provide that information and have been for a month. A depth chart, even with all of those “ORs” included, is the equivalent of throwing reporters a bone, since most coaches lock those reporters out of practice anymore. That’s a bigger shame than withholding a depth chart.
“I can figure out who they’re going to play with and figure out who we’re going to play with,” Holgorsen went on. “So after game one when we put a starting lineup out, we’ll probably readjust the depth chart for the next week, and the next week.
“Now I do understand that you want to have competition within every position. There’s honestly some positions on our team right now that we don’t know who the starter is. That’s probably the same thing for them, but we’ll figure it out soon enough.”
We’ll all figure it out soon enough. It’s just that “soon enough” can’t get here fast enough so we can stop with all of the intrigue.