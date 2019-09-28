NORMAN — Oklahoma’s defense isn’t elite, but then it doesn’t have to be. It just needs to be better.
A better defense makes the Big 12 Conference less hazardous for the Sooners. It makes the College Football Playoff against Clemson, Alabama or Georgia a fairer fight.
I thought the Sooners were better coming out of nonconference. It took about five defensive plays in a 55-16 flattening of Texas Tech on Saturday for me to know the Sooners are better.
OU defenders were still in motion as the Red Raiders began play No. 5. The idea was to hurry the Sooners into a poor alignment and gash them as a result. A reasonable decision, since everyone has burned a frantic OU defense for big plays the past several years.
Tech quarterback Jackson Tyner rolled right for a dump-off to receiver Dalton Rigdon. Only, OU cornerback Parnell Motley had Rigdon smothered.
It didn’t matter the pace the Red Raiders ran or the pre-snap activity of the Sooners defense. Motley held true. The pass fell incomplete. Had it been complete, Motley would have stuffed Rigdon for no gain.
Whereas recent OU defenses were completely out of sorts in situations like that, this one is more self-assured, more disciplined.
The Sooners still miss a few tackles. They still get out of an occasional gap and give up an occasional play as a result, like on SaRodorick Thompson’s 58-yard run for the Red Raiders in the second quarter.
They’ll give up big plays moving forward. But more often, that will be the result of offensive execution, of opponents like Sam Ehlinger, Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace, and less due to their own faults and frailties.
That is what’s so different about this OU defense. That’s what is so much better. It’s not just that the Sooners are faster. We were told they would be in March, when new coordinator Alex Grinch introduced us to his “Speed D” philosophy.
They are surer. That seems even more important, since you can’t play fast if you aren’t sure of what you are doing or where you are going.
The Sooners seemed certain of both on Texas Tech’s first play, when linebackers Kenneth Murray and DeShaun White popped Armand Shyne at the line of scrimmage.
Tyner tried a slant to RJ Turner on the next play, but cornerback Tre Brown swarmed Turner and broke up the pass. Tyner tried a quick feed to T.J. Vasher on his fourth play, and safety Brendan Radley-Hiles handled that just as confidently. Motley’s disciplined gem came next.
It went like that the majority of the next 3½ hours. OU played quickly and aggressively up front and in back. No egregious busted assignments in the secondary. No gaping holes at the line of scrimmage. No moments of ill communication between panicked players.
What’s going on here?
“Coach Grinch does a great job of not making things too complicated,” OU safety Pat Fields said.
Said Murray: “Our coaches do a phenomenal job throughout the week letting us know what it’s gonna be, what they’re gonna run, this is how we’re gonna defend it, and we’re not gonna change that. We’re gonna lock in and be confident and do what we need to do. Just do us.”
Added defensive tackle Neville Gallimore: “We trust each other. We trust the coaches.”
Right now that translates in preparation throughout the week and performance on game day.
“It’s a confident group,” Grinch said. “You earn that as you go. It’s not make-believe. A coach can spin any tale he wants to try to create that. That’s in spring ball and fall camp. Once you get into the season, the film’s the film on Saturdays. That’s No. 1.
“They’ve seen it work on Saturdays.”
So have I.
The first three Saturdays, I wanted to believe what I was hearing from Grinch and seeing from his defenders, that things were better. I also knew Houston was underwhelming, South Dakota was overmatched and UCLA was in a haze.
I know Texas Tech was missing its starting quarterback Saturday and that new Red Raiders coach Matt Wells appears to have made a stronger impact on his defense than his offense.
But it’s time to stop penalizing the Sooners for that. It’s time to recognize that regardless of your opponent, you can still play defense like you have a firm grasp of it.
Too often the past five or six years the Sooners showed too little grasp of too many basics. That got them in serious trouble in Big 12 shootouts, and doomed them in CFP showdowns. They played shorthanded.
What I saw Saturday convinces me that if the Sooners fall against Texas, at Oklahoma State or back in football’s final four, it won’t be because they’re shorthanded.
They are whole again, or at least much closer to it, thanks to a defense that is far from great, but also far from the depths of recent editions.