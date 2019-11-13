NORMAN — The coach dismisses it, the player deflects it, but it’s there just the same: a comparison between Jalen Hurts and predecessors Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.
This is what happens when you sign up to quarterback the Oklahoma Sooners after Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray did so, after Mayfield and Murray won Heisman trophies and took their teams into the 2017 and ’18 College Football Playoff.
Hurts’ place as a top-3 Heisman candidate on several leaderboards is a testament to production and individual play-making that compare favorably to Mayfield and Murray.
Hurts is college football’s most efficient passer and OU’s leading rusher. His 401 yards-per-game total offense average exceeds 44 percent of other FBS teams. Not players. Teams.
You need to win to make Heisman watches, and Hurts has done that as well. He is 8-1 heading into Saturday night’s showdown at 9-0 Baylor. Mayfield and Murray were 8-1 at this point of ’17 and ’18.
Mayfield and Murray wound up 12-1 and playoff bound after lifting offenses past opposing defenses and above their own mediocre defenses. Murray won November games in which OU allowed 46, 47, 40 and 56 points.
Now that the Sooners have slipped back into some defensive mediocrity, Hurts must follow the two quarterbacks' leads.
In this respect, Hurts must do better living up to his predecessors’ standard, unfair and absurd as that seems.
Hurts accounted for 491 yards and four touchdowns in OU’s 48-41 loss at Kansas State Oct. 26. He also quarterbacked an offense that went three-and-out the two times it had possession in the third quarter, when K-State scored 17 points in three possessions and took a 41-23 lead.
Hurts accounted for 341 yards and five touchdowns in OU’s 42-41 win over Iowa State last Saturday night. He also quarterbacked an offense that coughed up two turnovers, one on Hurts’ interception, and managed one first down in the fourth quarter, when ISU scored 20 straight points and came within a missed 2-point try of a season-wrecking upset.
“I look myself in the mirror and I say I put us in a horrible situation,” Hurts said in postgame. “I could have done better, especially in that second half, of executing our offense, keeping things alive, converting on third downs, of just making smart decisions that I always make.”
We’re picking on a guy who has done so much this season to put OU in an honorable situation, while living up to Mayfield’s and Murray’s standard remarkably. The Sooners are No. 10 in the playoff rankings and behind Baylor in the Big 12 Conference standings because of sudden defensive breakdowns, not offensive ones. That isn’t on Hurts.
What is on the quarterback is overcoming those breakdowns. That’s always on the quarterback, especially at a place like Oklahoma. Mayfield and Murray overcame them. Now Hurts must.
When I asked Riley this week about a Hurts-vs.-Mayfield/Murray comparison, he said: “I’ve put zero thought into that... I get that that’s going to happen. But that’s for the fans and that’s for media. That’s not for coaches and players.”
“Any comparison, it doesn’t matter to me,” Hurts said. “I want to win the day and win the week.”
Right. Every football week is about a singular focus. That goes double in November when the games and their ramifications intensify.
But listen to something Hurts said before he got around to the “it doesn’t matter” part:
“I think it’s about the ability to do my job and do what I need to do to help the team win. I know through all of this, the quarterback gets all the love, all the glory when it’s going good. And when something’s not going too great he gets all the blame. And I can handle anything.”
So if we’re asking Hurts to be a little better, to help his slumping defense out a little more, so be it. If we’re asking him to reach Mayfield’s and Murray’s heights not just game by game but possession by possession, that’s tough, too.
This is a wise man playing a kids’ game. He gets it.
Hurts doesn’t have to recognize the comparison to know it exists, and to realize that in order for him to do his job and help his team win, he must do exactly as Mayfield and Murray did.