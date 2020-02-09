ARLINGTON, Texas — Bob Stoops emerged from a dugout to return to coaching Sunday night, since his XFL Dallas Renegades debuted in the Texas Rangers’ former home. That was strange.
So was his pregame attire — untucked buttoned-down shirt and jeans, a casual change from his suit-wearing 18 years of pregames at Oklahoma.
Stoops always went around shaking his players’ hands during OU’s pregame stretch. Sunday night, he chatted up ESPN analyst Joey Galloway as the Renegades went about their work.
He went around greeting pee wee football players, fist-bumping fans and doing television interviews. An hour from kickoff, mind you.
When Stoops saw me, the first thing he said after extending his hand was: “Thanks for coming. I appreciate that.”
Stoops and I got along fine during all those years of me writing about him, but he never thanked me for doing it.
The crowd of 17,026 gathered in the stadium’s lower level, the only one open. Outside, the tailgate tent closest to the entrance had a Dallas Cowboys logo on it. There were rides nearby, but they were at Six Flags and not the Texas State Fair a screen pass from the Cotton Bowl.
It was an adjustment seeing Stoops here on a Sunday February evening, and not at the biggest game in college football some Saturday October afternoon.
Ten minutes after kickoff as the Renegades’ defense geared up for their initial third-down stop, Stoops crouched at the waist, put his hands on his knees and stared straight at the snap. I saw him in that pose a thousand times at OU.
I last saw it during a game he coached in the Sooners’ 2017 Sugar Bowl win over Auburn. I last saw it anywhere in the dying moments of OU’s 2018 Rose Bowl loss to Georgia.
Seeing Stoops crouch, even in that peculiar setting and despite the tamped-down stakes, was enough to call the night a success.
You enjoy yourself? I asked him a half-hour after the Renegades’ 15-9 defeat.
“Ah hell yeah,” he answered.
I believe him.
He didn’t like losing, something he made clear in his postgame press conference when he referenced missed opportunities on offense and getting “mushed” some on defense. I do think he liked competing.
“I wanna win and win big,” he insisted in the press conference.
That part is familiar. Everything else is an adjustment. Not the losing, but the dugout, the crowd size and all of the glad-handing and outreach that comes with coaching a start-up.
The players are an adjustment. Stoops coaches pros now, not 18-year-old cornerbacks who think they know how to cover the post but really have no earthly idea.
“These guys want to keep learning but they already know a ton of football,” he said. “So really the biggest job is getting them to play as a team and to want to compete with one another. To me that’s the big challenge, getting them to gel as a team. They know a ton of football already.”
That explained Stoops doing more encouraging than teaching during Sunday’s game. Anyway, it’s not like he’s going to suggest something to offensive coordinator Hal Mumme, godfather of the spread and, as such, godfather of OU’s national championship resurgence under Stoops.
As for the pregame glad-handing? Coaching the actual game with an ESPN microphone dangling over his head, an ESPN cameraman scurrying around the field behind plays?
“Hey, I’m here to do my part to help the league in any way I can,” Stoops said. “That means participating differently than I have before... I get it.”
Stoops, easily the XFL’s most marketable coach and probably its more marketable figure, remains at the heart of his football world. It’s just this world is less recognizable.
You never saw five growling motorcycles lead the Sooners onto Owen Field like the choppers led the Renegades Sunday night. You never heard Stoops plug his quarterback’s underwear modeling like he did during a sideline TV hit right before the Renegades’ kickoff.
This takes some getting used to. I’ll adjust until the XFL goes dark or Stoops takes a another coaching job, whichever comes first.
It will be more familiar to see him back among 90,000 fans, imploring those corners to turn their hips, fist-pumping to celebrate big touchdowns and fake-spiking his headset to protest bad calls.
I missed all of that Sunday night.
It really was good to see Stoops again, though, to see him coach again.
After he thanked me for coming I told him I wouldn’t have missed it for the world. I got a half-chuckle out of him, to borrow a Stoops-ism, but I wasn’t kidding.