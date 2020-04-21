Kirk Herbstreit was evaluating Jalen Hurts’ NFL Draft prospects Monday when he hit on his best point.
“I think he’s the most intriguing guy in this year’s draft,” the ESPN analyst said of Hurts. “I’m very anxious to see where the NFL thinks he’s going to go and what system eventually picks him.”
Hurts is intriguing, isn’t he? The adjective fits his Alabama-to-Oklahoma journey from precocious starter to unceremonious backup to reborn starter.
It fits his quarterbacking.
Is Hurts the player who rallied the Sooners from the dead at Baylor last Nov. 16, or the player whose mistakes nearly buried them to begin with? Maybe it’s both.
I wrote more about Hurts than any player during the 2019 season, and I’m still puzzled by him.
It seemed the Sooners steadied themselves for a College Football Playoff run when they slowed their pace, requiring Hurts to do less. But then didn’t he still make a bunch of plays during that run? Wasn’t he college football’s best statistical quarterback over the first half of last season? Wasn’t he a Heisman Trophy finalist, even if he wasn’t in Joe Burrow’s league?
Maybe that’s part of the intrigue here. We knew what the NFL was getting in the two quarterbacks Lincoln Riley handed over before Hurts — the No. 1 pick in the draft. Hurts isn’t in Bayer Mayfield’s or Kyler Murray’s league either.
So where does he rate with the draft now hours away?
“I think he throws the ball much better than people probably give him credit. If you and I were standing there watching him throw in shorts, he would throw the ball as well as anybody in this draft,” Herbstreit said when I asked during Monday’s ESPN teleconference. “What I think his area has always been about is continuing to grow as a quarterback and an ability to read coverage. He sees that primary and if he’s there, he makes an accurate throw. If he’s not, his instincts are to take off. Or if a flash of a color of another jersey, his opponent, flashes in front of him, he gets a bit uncomfortable and he wants to get out.”
This is a drawback we saw last season.
It isn’t, however, enough to doom Hurts’ draft prospects. Hardly.
“Because the NFL is evolving and changing to guys that are dual threat quarterbacks, there is definitely a place for him,” Herbstreit continued.
This has been a theme in the run-up to the draft.
“I think that Lamar Jackson and Taysom Hill have both helped him,” ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. said last week. “Taysom Hill came out of BYU and nobody wanted him (he was undrafted in 2017). But he filled a role with Sean Payton in that offense, gave defensive coordinators something to think about. Before Lamar was Lamar in Baltimore, he was working in packages behind Joe Flacco.
“Jalen Hurts as a rookie will be able to be that type of guy. To me he’s that kind of player. Get him in as a rookie in packages, develop him.”
The Ravens did package Jackson behind Flacco for a while during Jackson’s 2018 rookie season, but he was still strictly a quarterback. Hill has been more receiver than quarterback with New Orleans the past two years.
Does the NFL general manager who drafts Hurts think of him as package quarterback or wild card receiver?
Herbstreit spoke in quarterback terms. Kiper has done so.
Riley spoke in the same terms back on OU’s Pro Day March 11, when Hurts threw for NFL personnel.
“I think Jalen’s going to be a quarterback,” Riley said, “and 99 percent of the teams, if not all 100 percent of those teams, interested in him are interested in him to be a quarterback and that’s it.”
If Riley proves correct, it still comes down to a combination of fit and interest.
What NFL teams need a dual threat quarterback who, as Herbstreit alluded to, might not be able to juke defenders like Jackson, but can run through many of them?
“It’s all about athleticism at the position. Now it’s more prevalent,” Hurts said on Pro Day. “I know I’m able to make every throw, do all of those things, move in the pocket, do whatever it is. When athleticism needs to take over, it does.”
What NFL teams are well suited to develop Hurts’ strengths?
What teams are most taken by Hurts’ intangibles, something else we saw last season?
“He’s just off the charts as far as a teammate and as far as what you’re adding to the locker room,” Herbstreit noted.
