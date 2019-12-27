ATLANTA – Jalen Hurts has quite a story given his journey to Saturday’s Peach Bowl. He has a story, but he hasn’t necessarily been THE story. Not as often as you think.
When he saved Alabama’s 2018 SEC Championship against Georgia or rallied Oklahoma from that 28-3 deficit at Baylor six weeks ago, sure.
But for all this quarterback has accomplished – 38 wins in 41 college starts, 121 touchdowns accounted for, a trip to New York as Heisman Trophy finalist – he has also been outshined. By Clemson’s Deshaun Watson in his first national championship, by Tua Tagovailoa in his second. By Nick Saban and Saban’s defense at Alabama, by Joe Burrow and Burrow’s landslide at the Heisman ceremony earlier this month.
Even en route to New York, when Hurts’ run game made him more central to Lincoln Riley’s offense than predecessors Baker Mayfield or Kyler Murray, there were notions that CeeDee Lamb or Kennedy Brooks might be more valuable Sooners.
Let’s be clear that if OU upsets LSU Saturday, it will be because Hurts has the game of his life. He has the ball a lot more than Burrow, and is more productive with it. He accounts for several touchdowns and no turnovers. He overshadows Burrow, Lamb, Brooks, Riley and whatever defensive coordinator Alex Grinch cooks up to thwart LSU’s turbocharged attack.
Tigers coach Ed Orgeron thinks an awful lot of Burrow, and yet says of Hurts: “He’s the key to the game.”
“He’s running inside the tackle, he’s running outside,” Orgeron said at Peach Bowl Media Day “The quarterback powers, the lead draws... There are more runs in this offense -- the counters, the counter read -- than there were for him in the Alabama offense.”
Orgeron knows he’s getting a full dose of that run game Saturday. It has become OU’s first offensive option as the season has rumbled on. It will come in handy in helping OU’s defense try to contain Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and all of those LSU flyers.
Hurts will run the ball as often as Brooks, and probably more since No. 2 tailback Rhamondre Stevenson isn’t playing. He’s also throw it 15-20 times to allow Lamb a chance to impact the game.
Lamb and Brooks must make plays in their moments. Hurts must control the game from his first touch to his last.
If he pulls it off... Imagine the story then.
First freshman starter under Saban to SEC Offensive Player of the Year. Benched against Georgia to savior against Georgia. Faithful Tagovailoa backup to forceful one-year presence among the Sooners.
Hurts’ journey resonates with the Tigers, even, who showed up at Media Day this week primed to do two things – boast about themselves and give props to the OU quarterback.
“He had to fight through adversity, which he did, and now he’s making a name for himself,” LSU linebacker Patrick Queen said of Hurts. “I’m just really proud of him for sticking through the stuff he did and not folding like some people would.”
“When Tua came in and took over he didn’t pout,” LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss said. He was right there high-five'ing Tua and in his ear. Then he resurfaced at Oklahoma and was up for the Heisman, rebuilding and bouncing back after what happened at Alabama. He brought his team right back into the College Football Playoff. It’s a great story.”
Sure is, no matter how the Peach Bowl turns out. If it goes in OU’s favor? Hurts is THE story.