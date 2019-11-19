Of all the plays Jalen Hurts made to help rescue Oklahoma’s game at Baylor, let’s not forget the one that gained no yards and scored no points. All it did was add an incomplete pass to Hurts’ stats line.
Well, that and save the Sooners’ season.
On first-and-10 from the Baylor 21-yard line with 2:10 remaining in the 31-31 game, OU center Creed Humphrey fired a shotgun snap at Hurts’ feet and to the quarterback’s right. The ball shot between Hurts and setback Rhamondre Stevenson, then rolled all the way back to the Baylor 39.
Hurts immediately turned in pursuit of the ball, crouching slightly as he prepared to gather it in. When I watched in real time, I thought, “He’s gonna fall on it.”
He didn’t fall on it. Hurts scooped up the ball easy as can be, kept his feet and kept his wits. He rolled slightly right as Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard charged at him, then uncorked a pass well beyond wide receiver Charleston Rambo, who was near the sideline at the Baylor 20.
It was a throwaway, but nowhere near intentional grounding. That’s because Hurts had directed his heave toward Rambo, while making sure the pass went beyond the line of scrimmage.
The Sooners lost the down on the incompletion, but, rather amazingly, didn’t lose any yardage. They settled back down, ran two plays for seven yards, and then Gabe Brkic knocked through the decisive field goal.
Monday afternoon, I asked Hurts about the play. Did instinct take over or did he actually think it through as it happened?
“Just trying to have poise in a situation like that. I thought about it all,” Hurts said. “OK, do I have time to pick it up? Just trying to make the most of the situation and ultimately had time to throw the ball away.
“Kinda learned from last week, not throwing the ball out of bounds, throwing the pick.”
Interesting that he referenced his late interception against Iowa State, when he tried to make a play that wasn’t there, cost his team a turnover and could have cost his team the outcome.
At Baylor, Hurts could have tried to hit Rambo in the spur of the moment, not just throw in his direction.
“An opportunity where I guess I took some growth,” he said, “learned from it and applied it in that situation, got rid of the ball and kept us in field goal range.”
Did it ever occur to him to just fall on the ball and keep possession?
“No,” Hurts said, “that would’ve put us out of field goal range.”
Something else: Merely recovering the ball at the 39 would have given Baylor’s defense, on the ropes the entire second half, its only shot at momentum. The more the game wore on, the more obvious it was that the only thing stopping OU was OU. An 18-yard loss might have done the trick.
I asked Lincoln Riley to review the play after he replaced Hurts at the podium Monday.
“We coach that,” Riley said. “He’s probably sick of watching it. Now I’ve got a good example and I won’t have to show this one anymore, but I’ve showed them the clip of Baker (Mayfield) doing that against Auburn in the Sugar Bowl. I think it was late in the third maybe.
“We snapped it over his head, and he did the same thing. Probably saved us 20 yards, and I think we ended up scoring a touchdown on that drive.”
All of this is correct. Erick Wren fired a snap from the Auburn 25-yard all the way to the 45, where Mayfield picked it up on the bounce, turned as the Tigers bore down and unleashed a pass out of bounds beyond the line of scrimmage, in the vicinity of Mark Andrews.
No flag for grounding. Not a single yard lost. And yes, the Sooners did drive on to score.
“Every time we have a bad snap in practice, they know that clip’s coming next,” Riley continued. “There’s other factors that have to be present to make it an incomplete pass and not a penalty and all that. But just really good awareness by Jalen in the moment and was able to scoop it clean.
“That’s no different than completing a really tough 20-yard pass down the middle. Obviously, that’s about what it saved us.”
Hurts saved the Sooners, in the narration of ABC play-by-play man Chris Fowler, from “a disastrous, massive loss.”
Losing that game, especially after rallying from 28-3 down to tie the score, would have been disastrous and massive, too. But Hurts stayed cool, Brkic made the field goal and OU won.
The Sooners remain on track toward a Big 12 Championship appearance. They’re still in the College Football Playoff hunt.
This wasn’t just a drive- or game-saving play. It was a season saver.