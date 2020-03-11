NORMAN — Jalen Hurts threw 72 straight passes in front of 55 scouts or coaches from 30 NFL teams Wednesday, then walked over to Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium with New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.
After meeting with the Giants, Hurts met with reporters and said something that tells you he isn’t consumed by any of this, about his trying to convince the NFL he’s a pro quarterback and worth a second- or third-round draft pick. He isn’t consumed by anything.
“I’ve got SEC championship rings that are still in a box, never put on,” Hurts said. “Different rings still in a box I’ve never tried on. It’s kind of on to what’s next, y’know?”
When do you think you might do a little reflecting?
“Maybe when I hang my cleats up and it’s all said and done,” Hurts answered. “Right now, it’s attacking.”
That is the aim between now and the April 23-25 NFL draft. Throw and drill when asked, interview when asked, prepare at all points in between. Touch up finer points with Quincy Avery, his Atlanta-based quarterback coach.
Hurts didn’t drop one of his go-to lines — “Keep the main thing the main thing” — Wednesday, but that is his mentality here. It applies to his NFL quest same as it did his three unique years at Alabama and his cameo season with the Sooners.
Hurts isn’t trying to be a quarterback he isn’t. To that end, he didn’t throw any passes for scouts Wednesday that he didn’t throw for OU coach Lincoln Riley.
“Some different footwork in there, different actions, different movements, throw the ball down the field vertically, hit some over routes, quick game,” he said by way of variety, not unfamiliarity.
Hurts says he isn’t trying to be a different person in NFL interviews. That’s wise. The surest way he’ll score points in those meetings is with the same confidence and maturity he displayed at OU and Alabama.
The difference will come on the field. Hurts must build on the momentum he gathered at the Senior Bowl in January and the NFL Scouting Combine last month. He threw, by numerous accounts, better than anticipated both places.
How did he throw Wednesday?
“I just wanted to go out there, spin the ball well, be fast and have good tempo and rhythm of my feet, just have a good day,” he said. “I think I did that.”
Riley echoed that. Former OU teammates also working out for NFL scouts echoed that. Of course, they did.
What matters is how guys like Garrett felt. What matters is the impression Hurts has made since his college career ended in the Peach Bowl.
He was processing this at one point Wednesday when he reasoned: “I don’t know what specifically guys want to see at times. I just hope they watched it and enjoyed it.”
There isn’t much more a quarterback can do. Hurts is as rational about that as he was his camel’s back career at Alabama, his transfer to OU and everything surrounding his season with the Sooners.
That mentality should serve him better than any ball he throws over the next five weeks.