DeMarco Murray became Oklahoma’s running backs coach recently. This is a big deal because Murray is a famed former player — no Sooner gained more all-purpose yards or scored more touchdowns — who went on to success as a Dallas Cowboy.
There is some uncertainty about a 31-year-old guy in his second year of coaching taking on such a heavy job. There shouldn’t be. Murray’s recent connection to OU and the NFL should pay handsomely in recruiting players and relating to them once they arrive on campus.
Besides, Bill Murray could do fine coaching running backs on the same staff as Lincoln Riley and offensive line guru Bill Bedenbaugh.
Last Friday, four days after the news of Murray’s celebrated return, Riley filled his other staff vacancy. He hired Jamar Cain to coach outside linebackers.
The trumpets didn’t blare as loudly over this bit of news, Cain having played at New Mexico State and having coached at Sacramento City College, Missouri State and Cal Poly among his eight coaching stops over the past 15 years.
Still you must realize his addition is a bigger deal than Murray’s, since defense is a bigger deal to the Sooners right now than offense. It is their defense in need of repair, not their offense.
Alex Grinch, Roy Manning and Brian Odom arrived with their wrenches last year. They went about changing mentalities, points of emphasis and recruiting angles. They did quite well.
They also ran into LSU in the College Football Playoff semifinal Peach Bowl and realized how much more work lay ahead.
Cain comes aboard to help with the job. The 39-year-old replaces the 61-year-old Ruffin McNeill, who left the staff recently to care for his ailing father.
Observers note the age difference and figure Cain will automatically supply more bursts of energy while being able to relate to recruits more easily. That’s possible, although it should be noted McNeill had a unique personal way with just about any player he ever coached, Sooners included.
However he bonds with Nik Bonitto, David Ugwoegbu, Jon-Michael Terry and OU’s other outside linebackers, Cain must be effective.
Bonitto and Ugwoegbu showed promise last year after Terry was injured. They must build on that if the Sooners are going to build off their relatively encouraging 2019 defensive regular season.
That falls to Cain. So does building depth.
LSU blatantly exposed OU’s lack of two-deep defensive talent. Other Playoff contenders will follow suit until that changes.
Riley called Cain a “dynamic recruiter” in OU’s press release last week. He’d better be. He must be more dynamic than Murray, even, since his job is harder.
Murray has Riley to recruit to. He has Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine and Rodney Anderson to prop up the current system, and Damien Williams and Adrian Peterson for recent effect. He has his own NFL career, plus his name in the Sooners’ record book.
Cain must make his own energy in prospects’ living rooms. He is pretty good at that, apparently. Cain helped sign three four-star high school players at Arizona State last year, according to Arizona State’s 247Sports site, Sun Devil Source. All three were from California. Two were offensive players.
Cain has been a career defensive line coach – it’s the position he coached at ASU – but that hasn’t limited him to recruiting defensive talent. Nor did coaching in Arizona keep him from raiding California for recruits.
Maybe that’s what drew Riley and Grinch, OU’s defensive coordinator, to Cain. Maybe it was Arizona State’s six takeaways in its Sun Bowl win over Florida State last New Year’s Eve, since takeaways are like water for Grinch.
Maybe it was Cain’s player development over his eight coaching stops. He had all-conference performers at Fresno State in 2017-18 and FCS All-Americans at North Dakota State in 2014-16.
At any rate, we’ll learn more of the details soon. We’ll get to know Cain beyond what Google has informed us.
Just know, for the time being, that while his name doesn’t carry the same cachet as Murray’s, his importance to the Sooners is even more obvious.