Few in college football blend anticipation over restarting practice and playing games with personal responsibility like Jay Norvell.

“Nobody wants football more than me for the fall,” the Nevada head coach said Monday.

The Wolf Pack are coming off back-to-back winning seasons and bowl appearances. They return their leading passer, rusher and receiver in 2020. They have already beaten Purdue and Oregon State the past two years. They might just knock off Arkansas should they get that opportunity Sept. 5.

About that opportunity...

Norvell knows he must take it nice and easy, like everyone else enduring the COVID-19 pandemic. He realizes we must take care of health first, and our cues from science and medicine experts. He is especially aware those with pre-existing health conditions are extremely vulnerable right now.

Because this is very personal.

“This whole pandemic has made everybody pause, and me particularly. My wife was born with cystic fibrosis,” Norvell, an Oklahoma assistant from 2008-14, said. “She has dealt with it her whole life.”

Kim Norvell is 51 years old.

“Which is a miracle in many ways,” her husband said. “When she was a kid, people with her disease, the life expectancy was that they would be teenagers.”

According to ccf.org: “The life expectancy of people with cystic fibrosis who are born between 2014 and 2018 is predicted to be 44 years.”

“I’ve lost a lot of friends to CF, a lot, in very painful, hard-to-watch ways,” Kim Norvell told the Reno Gazette Journal in 2017. “For whatever reason, I’m still here. I’m so grateful to God for that.”

The Norvells treat time as precious when things are normal.

“All those hygiene things, we’ve actually been doing them in this house before this pandemic,” Jay said. “Taking our shoes off, making sure that we’re washing our hands coming in and out of the house, and keeping everything really sanitary. Because a germ or a virus could be deadly to my wife’s physical condition, where viruses grow and her immune system is not strong enough to fight those off.”

COVID-19 is particularly dangerous. That’s why as he prepares for a 9 a.m. team Zoom meeting this Monday morning, Norvell has a message overriding anything related to football.

“There’s a little bit of frustration when we see people that don’t take it seriously, where people aren’t social distancing and not taking it serious about personal hygiene and covering your hands and mouth and that type of thing,” he said. “This is serious for a lot of people that have health conditions especially.

“I would just encourage everybody to hang in there and continue to do these things.”

Both Norvells miss the Wolf Pack.

“Kimmy is a team mom, now,” Jay said. “She knows all the parents and the players. It was killing her Easter. She usually has a house full of kids here, about 30 players, on Easter. She loves getting around the guys and having the guys over, and she wasn’t able to do that.”

Kim is hanging in there like the rest of us, fortunately. She is actually doing quite well.

“My wife has been approved to take this new medication called Trikafta. It’s called a miracle drug for many people with cystic fibrosis because it helps minimize a lot of the symptoms that they have, clears up their breathing valves,” Norvell said. “She’s been on that a little over a month and it’s been amazing. She has more energy than she’s had. She’s not as congested. Her breathing improved.”

The Norvells, Jay, Kim and their 20-year-old son, Jaden, are all hopeful about that, and so they are taking very good care even as they miss their routines, football included.

Norvell is keeping a schedule he says he would have kept during a regular spring practice season, but it isn’t the same when you can’t step on the field. He can’t wait to do that again.

He knows there is a very good reason why he must be patient.

“(Kim) has taken an unusual path as a Division I football coach’s wife. We’ve done a lot of traveling and been in a lot of different places, 11 different universities, two NFL teams. And my wife has been my biggest supporter through all of the ups and downs,” Norvell said. “So we’re trying to take this very seriously so we help keep Kimmy safe. We want to keep everybody as safe as possible until we get through it.”

