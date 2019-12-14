The biggest problem for Oklahoma’s defense in the Peach Bowl isn’t that Joe Burrow just won the Heisman Trophy by a jillion votes. Or that he is on pace to become the most accurate single-season passer in college football history. Or that he thinks through defenses like a Delta Tau Delta Tom Brady.
No, the Sooners’ biggest problem is on page 6 of the LSU game notes from the SEC championship. That’s where you find Burrow’s passing statistics on plays on which he was hit during the regular season, as put together by LSU digital media reporter Cody Worsham:
Twenty-four completions on 33 attempts for 509 yards and four touchdowns.
On plays he was hit.
The Sooners bring a better defense to this College Football Playoff than they did to the ones in 2017 and ’18. Jalen Redmond, Ronnie Perkins, Neville Gallimore and Nik Bonitto give them a more formidable pass rush.
It’s likely OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch will want that rush to key the game plan against LSU, since dropping eight and playing coverage means you must keep track of Biletnikoff Award winner Ja’Marr Chase, fellow 1,000-yard wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Thaddeus Moss, the tight end who has some his father Randy’s gifts.
It’s likely Redmond, Perkins, Gallimore and Bonitto will get to Burrow some. OU’s rush is hot — the Sooners sacked Baylor six times in the Big 12 championship — and LSU’s offensive line is penetrable, even as one of four finalists for the Joe Moore Award presented to college football’s top O-line.
The issue is you can get to Burrow and still suffer the consequences. The dude takes a licking and keeps on clicking with Chase, Jefferson, Moss and wide receiver Terrace Marshall.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart noticed it the week of the SEC championship, before Burrow dissected his Bulldogs in a 37-10 mismatch.
“He’s got extreme toughness,” Smart said about Burrow. “You’ve seen him take shot after shot and stand in the pocket and make throws.”
Texas coach Tom Herman called Burrow “uber competitive” and “a leader amongst leaders” the week before Burrow fleeced his Longhorns in September.
Back in July at the SEC media days, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said: “I do believe that Joe, if we let him, would run into a brick wall no matter what it took. He’s that tough. He has a linebacker mentality.”
It takes grit to make winning plays when defenses are trying to punish you. It takes poise and a certain amount of brashness, as well.
Remember the Fiesta Bowl last Jan. 1? When everyone got a first hint of the quarterback Burrow could be?
Joey Connors, UCF’s 313-pound defensive lineman, blindsided Burrow during an interception return in the first quarter. UCF defensive back Kyle Gibson launched himself at the LSU quarterback after a second-quarter throw.
Burrow finished the Tigers’ 40-32 victory with 394 yards, four touchdowns and the game’s offensive MVP award.
Later, he noticed ESPN had tweeted video of Connors de-cleating him, with the message: “Keep that head on a swivel.”
Burrow’s subtweet in response: “That’s (all right) I’ll take the 4 tds and the dub.”
Nearly a year later, after wiping up Georgia to win the SEC championship and before discovering LSU’s playoff destination, Burrow said: “Look, we’ll play anybody anywhere. I said in the postgame, you can take us to Canada and we’ll play on a gravel lot.”
You can picture Burrow picking pebbles off his scraped forearms after he has absorbed another blow while delivering a 65-yard strike to Chase.
This is the son of a defensive coordinator we’re talking about. Read about Burrow long enough and you’ll discover stories about his stopping the run as a high school cornerback or his playing basketball the day after breaking his nose or his taking a mean lick during an LSU-Vanderbilt game and telling the licker he was “honored” to meet him.
Every defense goes into a football game figuring on rattling the offense’s best player. It is a natural place to start a scheme.
This game for the Sooners is a playoff semifinal, and the offense’s best player just won the Heisman. You know they plan to rattle Burrow.
It’s just that planning and doing are two different things.
Burrow is a different quarterback, and not just because he’s so much smarter and more precise than so many others at his position. He is uncommonly poised.
He is uncommonly tough.