Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) walks off the field with Former Oklahoma Sooner running back Joe Washington after the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kenneth Murray got drafted Thursday night, and I thought of the first time I interviewed him.
It was Rose Bowl media day in 2017. He was seated at a table in a Downtown L.A. Hotel ballroom with the rest of Oklahoma’s linebackers.
Murray was about to start at middle linebacker in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia, but he didn’t have any reporters around him. Everyone was too preoccupied with Baker Mayfield’s vacant podium and wondering if he might actually rise from his sick bed and come over to talk (he did).
Another big deal in the run-up to that game was Roquan Smith, Georgia’s Butkus Award-winning linebacker, and how he might impact Lincoln Riley’s offense. I figured someone should make a big deal about Murray, being that he was still a true freshman teenager, and still figuring out the nuances of a position he hadn’t played until the previous spring.
He seemed pretty important, too, so I wrote a column the day before the game asserting he was important. (I was right, though it was for the wrong reasons — Murray struggled over stretches of that game and Georgia took full advantage.)
The point here isn’t to replay Murray’s efforts in OU’s loss, but to remember what a pleasant young man he was two days before it happened.
I didn’t spend a lot of time around the Sooners that year. I was a rookie columnist, and so I was careful to divide my time between OU and Oklahoma State as equally as I could. I never once approached Murray that season... until media day in downtown L.A.
He told me he’d gone shopping in Hollywood and was enjoying his first real trip to L.A. He told me how much he loved position coach Tim Kish. I told him Ogbonnia Okoronkwo had called him “Kenny” a little bit ago. He laughed and politely said he preferred “Kenneth.”
We talked about the game and his task, and before I stepped away I asked him what motivated him.
“My family, man, especially my parents,” Murray said. “I wouldn’t be anywhere near here without them. I give it my all on that field, working hard, doing all I can to put on a good showing for my family. That’s really what motivates me. One day I want to take care of my parents.”
I made a point of how easy the conversation was, and how earnest Murray seemed. There was no way I was going to be able to connect with individual players as a columnist — it was hard enough to do that as a beat writer — but it sure seemed worth the effort to seek out this particular player down the road. So I did the next two years.
At different times I made a point to chat with Murray about Kish, Brian Odom, Mike Stoops, Bob Stoops and Riley. I asked him about things that went right and wrong for him and his defense.
“I want to take care of my family,” Murray reiterated. “I want to be in a position so that my mom and my dad don’t have to do what they have to do right now. My family is my ‘why,’ if we’re being honest.”
These visits never lasted more than five minutes. They were typically near the elevator doors as Murray was exiting OU’s weekly press conference. I knew he was busy, I just appreciated he stopped to take time and that he did so thoughtfully.
Now Murray is back in L.A. He gets to take care of his family at last. I hope he has a fulfilling NFL career, but I’m more glad he gets to do what he always wanted.
I’m grateful he clued me in at different times the past three years. I’m grateful I sought him out so he could clue me in.
Sports writers don’t necessarily want or need you to know this, but on draft night they really do pull hard for players they come to know and respect. I know and respect Murray enough that the last time I approached him one-on-one it was at the end of OU Pro Day a month ago.
I didn’t have anything to ask him, I just wanted to thank him for his cooperation and wish him well. I told him I was sure he would do well regardless of how football turned out for him. I meant it.
I mean it when I tell you I was really happy when Murray was drafted by the Chargers.
Proud father of Gretchen and Holden. Devoted husband to Christy, who has been my best friend since biology class at Booker T. Washington. I covered the Oklahoma Sooners for 15 years. That was both challenging and rewarding. Now I get to write columns.