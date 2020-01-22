One of the sweetest things about basketball at Allen Fieldhouse happens when the game ends — Kansas players leave their locker room, return to the tunnel toward the court and sign autographs for fans who wait for their heroes.
It is among the traditions that make the old arena the happiest building in sports when the Jayhawks play there.
Tuesday night, players on both Kansas and Kansas State didn’t even come out for the postgame press conference. The two coaches were the only ones who spoke publicly, and they did so in rueful, embarrassed tones because several of the players holed up in the locker room had just engaged in an end-of-game fight that bled behind a basket into a seating area reserved for disabled spectators.
“Obviously it’s an embarrassment,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “It’s not something to be proud of. This (shows) absolutely zero signs of toughness. It’s a sign of immaturity, selfishness more so than toughness. If I was a fan watching... there would be nothing about that to intrigue me to want to watch more. I don’t see anything positive.”
“You win with class, you lose with class. Disappointing that anything had to happen at the end,” Kansas State’s Bruce Weber said.
Weber went on to say: “You wish it would have ended a little different and it didn’t. That’s sad.”
Sad. That’s how the whole stinking mess feels 12 hours after it went down.
Semantics, including the guiltiest parties and the penalties they’ll face, are still being worked out. Message board/social media lurkers are still laying blame — K-State’s DaJuan Gordon was foolish for stealing the ball in the dying moments of a 20-point loss... KU’s Silvio De Sousa was foolish for flexing over Gordon after swatting away his layup attempt... The Wildcats who went after De Sousa sprayed the fire with lighter fluid... De Sousa, picking up a stool at one point, and the Jayhawks who retaliated sprayed more.
Those specifics matter in terms of the fallout, the penalties and such, but really they’re all tied up in the same terrible vein. All of those players and all of their actions contributed to the saddest damn thing to ever happen in that building.
Allen Fieldhouse isn’t fabled because it opened in 1955, though that is part of the charm. It is the basketball played inside that makes it so. It is the atmosphere the basketball sparks, the volume and attention of the students and fans.
The place has always been a safe harbor from problems affecting the rest of college basketball, whether deteriorating style of play or declining fan interest. Even Self’s involvement in the recent NCAA scandal has been stiff-armed on game nights; it’s hard to think of incriminating text messages when 16,300 fans sway in unison during the Rock Chalk Chant.
Well, now there’s a stain on the tuxedo.
Now one of college basketball’s ugliest scenes infringes on a 65-year highlight reel of golden moments in beautiful games, never to be erased.
I have been going to games at Allen Fieldhouse since 1986, my first semester at KU. I camped out for the game against Oklahoma that year. I about froze my toes off, but I didn’t mind so much because eventually I’d be inside. The basketball, and the experience surrounding it, was an easy trade-off.
I was there for another OU-KU game in 2016, the triple overtime epic. I have never been more stressed — I rewrote my Tulsa World game story four times in a span of 20 minutes to beat deadline — and I have never been more fulfilled.
It was a splendid night. The two teams traded remarkable plays for nearly three hours, and then some of the players embraced in the handshake line before heading to their locker rooms.
Buddy Hield re-emerged eventually to speak to reporters. He walked past the crowd of fans near the Kansas tunnel, waiting as usual for Kansas players. The fans saw Hield and applauded him. Just a lovely display symbolic of what’s gone on inside Allen Fieldhouse for 65 years.
Tuesday night, the only players to come back out of the locker room were the 10 who hadn’t been ejected during the brawl. They still had to run one second off the clock, the last bit of fallout from the senseless fight that wrecked everyone’s night.
It doesn’t matter that Kansas State was the opponent and that in-state rivalries tend to run hot. It doesn’t matter who acted the fool when, whether Gordon, De Sousa or anyone else in purple or blue. Right now it doesn’t even matter who gets penalized however many games as a result.
“In competition some things can escalate sometimes... This was not part of that,” Self said Wednesday morning. “This was not part of any competition.”
Weber began his morning-after statements with: “I’m very, very saddened by the events that happened last night.” He landed on the word “sad” twice more, hitting the proper notes once again.
How pitifully sad to see something like that occur in college basketball’s happy place, one of the happiest places of them all.