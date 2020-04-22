...HEAVY RAINFALL AND FLOODING POSSIBLE ACROSS NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA
TODAY...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* A PORTION OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING
COUNTIES...CRAIG...CREEK...MAYES...NOWATA...OSAGE...PAWNEE...
ROGERS...TULSA...WAGONER AND WASHINGTON OK.
* UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING
* ONE-HALF TO ONE AND A HALF INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN
ACROSS THE WATCH AREA THROUGH EARLY THIS AFTERNOON. ANOTHER ONE
-HALF TO ONE INCH RAIN POSSIBLE THROUGH THIS EVENING. THIS COULD
LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS
POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA.
&&
Regarding Jalen Hurts, Lincoln Riley (above) said: "I’ve fielded calls from just about every different type of offense you can see in the NFL."
Lincoln Riley joined media for an NFL Draft teleconference Wednesday. The Oklahoma coach didn’t make any real news, but he offered some interesting observations.
Here are three I noticed...
1 – The recruiting switch will be on this week
At one point during the call, Riley labeled the draft “half celebration and half time to continue to build your program, your brand and show people that what you are doing is working.”
Focus on the brand.
The draft is an important commercial for Riley’s program. He won’t have a third straight No. 1 overall pick, but if CeeDee Lamb and Kenneth Murray are selected Thursday night, it will mark the second straight year Riley can boast of multiple first round picks.
That’s a nice prize to show off to recruits, and it comes at a good time.
Riley was all set to turn OU’s spring game into a recruiting spectacle before it was canceled. He’s had to adjust without that, and to pandemic isolation where he does all of his recruiting remotely.
Coming off a 2020 recruiting class ranked No. 11 nationally by 247Sports, Riley has secured four commitments for his 2021 class. That’s nothing to be necessarily alarmed about. LSU has four commits and Alabama has three. The Sooners will build their class in due time like fellow college football heavyweights.
It’s just the draft wouldn’t be a bad time to spark some momentum. Lamb and Murray going in round one, with Neville Gallimore and Jalen Hurts potentially in round two, might be worthy of some four-star attention.
2 – Pro Day looms large
OU hosted its annual Pro Day the morning and afternoon of March 11. Scouts, coaches and players all went home from that, and several hours later everything related to football and every other sport shut down.
It hadn’t dawned on me until Riley’s call that the Sooners who squeezed in their workouts that day got an enormous break.
“Yeah, very important,” Riley said when asked about that timing by Bob Pryzbylo of SoonerScoop.com, “especially for those who aren’t maybe going to be first- or second-round picks. That’s a huge advantage for our guys.”
Lamb, Murray, Gallimore and Hurts were OU’s only invites to the February NFL Scouting Combine. They were relatively known commodities before Pro Day, even as Hurts and Gallimore had some solidifying to do.
For mid-to-late round possibilities like cornerback Parnell Motley or receiver Lee Morris, Pro Day was enormous. It gave NFL personnel interested in second- or third-day prospects a shot to see/test OU’s possibilities, something that hasn’t happened for any prospects anywhere since that day.
“I’ve fielded calls from just about every different type of offense you can see in the NFL,” Riley went on about his 2019 quarterback. “The interesting thing is there’s not many people who’ve crossed him off the list. I think he’s intriguing to a lot of different people. I think the number one thing for him, my number one hope, is he can just get in a situation where he can get some continuity.”
That’s interesting.
Riley did Hurts a lot of good the one year Hurst was a Sooner. At the same time, Riley realizes he was an extension of the merry-go-round of quarterback coaches/offensive coordinators Hurts experienced his three years at Alabama.
Riley’s inference here is get Hurts in a stable organization, with an offense that fits and some patience to develop him further, he might surprise some folks with his pro potential.
