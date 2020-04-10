1 – Where does Bob Stoops scratch his coaching itch next?
Back in college, I predict. I’m sticking with Notre Dame after Brian Kelly finishes there.
2 – Do either Landry Jones or Taylor Cornelius get an NFL shot out of their XFL cameos?
I seriously doubt it, and that’s too bad since it was nice seeing both quarterbacks enjoy playing football again.
3 – If the alternative league never restarts, what exactly was the point?
Besides opportunity for the likes of Jones and the Corn Dog? How about this – the XFL had some interesting ideas. The football wasn’t always innovative, but some of the rules sure were.
I asked Lincoln Riley and Mike Gundy about them right before the pandemic stopped football everywhere and, apparently, helped put the XFL out of business.
“I think it’s very intriguing what they are doing with the kickoffs,” Riley said.
The XFL started blockers on their own 30-yard line and cover guys just 5 yards away at the 35. Nobody moved until the return man caught the kickoff.
“You are still able to have a return,” Riley said, “but you are minimizing high-speed impacts.”
“There’s a percentage of collisions that are what they call ‘violent.’ And in kickoffs it’s really high,” Gundy said. “It’s the law of physics, right? This (cover) guy is running 40 yards and the other guy’s got a 20-yard head start with blockers, the collisions are pretty good. So that’s an answer.”
If the NCAA is as serious as it claims to be regarding the safety and welfare of its “student-athletes,” it will adopt the XFL’s kickoff rule tomorrow between pandemic meetings.
Riley’s only reservation?
“The onside kick,” he said. “How do you figure that in?”
The XFL required teams onside kicking to let officials know beforehand. Kicking and return units, then, lined up traditionally. So even while the element of surprise was out, the onside kick wasn’t.
Gundy’s initial reservation about XFL kickoffs? Having 20 players lined up five yards from each other seemed to remove the kickoff’s potential as a dynamic play.
“Well, somebody ran a reverse (during a kickoff) the other day and scored a touchdown,” he said. “When I first saw it I thought, ‘Well that’s not gonna work.’ Then he scored. Worked pretty good.”
Something else that worked all right for the XFL – replacing kicked extra points with choices of going for one, two or three points after touchdowns from the 2-, 5- or 10-yard lines, respectively.
“It’s like when they implemented the three-point shot in college basketball,” Gundy said. “Games where you thought ‘This game’s over?’ It’s not over anymore. Not with the three-point shot.
“I mean, it would be unnerving for coaches. But for fans? If I can score and I can get a three-point conversion to tie the game, more people are going to be on the edge of their seat. I’m not saying it’s something we should implement, but I will say it’s pretty exciting.”
Both Bedlam coaches touched on the XFL’s pace of play.
“The game moves very quickly,” Riley noted.
That’s what happens when the game clock restarts after incomplete passes and out-of-bounds plays after the ball is spotted, not when the next snap is taken. XFL games averaged less than three hours at one point, or a half-hour shorter than college ones.
At the same time, XFL rules called for a stopped clock after every play inside the 2-minute warning of both halves, running plays included.
“The game I was watching with ‘Corn’ playing in Seattle, they should have been out of the game,” Gundy said, “I’m going, ‘Why is there still a minute and a half left? They’ve run six plays.’ I didn’t realize the clock was stopping.”
Seattle led Cornelius’ Tampa Bay Vipers 14-9 in the final two minutes Feb. 15. The Dragons couldn’t kill the clock due to the rules, so they kicked a field goal and gave Tampa a final possession, which Cornelius used to drive to Seattle’s 23-yard line before a game-ending interception.
The Vipers didn’t pull the game out, but at least they had a shot.
“So it’s keeping people on the edge of their seats,” Gundy said of the XFL’s 2-minute clock adjustment. “It’s a really smart move in my opinion.”
Riley noticed one XFL innovation outside rule changes.
“Maybe it’s more from the fans’ perspective, but I love being able to hear what the replay guys are thinking up in the booth,” Riley said of the league’s live microphones. “There were a couple times last year when I would’ve loved to have that in our games.”
That isn’t going to happen anytime soon. The NFL maybe, but not in the tighter-wound college game.
The best Riley, Gundy or any of us attached to the college game can hope is for the NCAA Football Rules Committee to seriously consider the XFL’s clock management, kickoff alignment and point-after philosophy, to borrow here and there.
That way, if this really is the end of XFL 2.0, she leaves another legacy besides scratching Stoops’ itch.
Gallery: XFL's Dallas Renegades open the season
