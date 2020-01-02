Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) gets tripped up by LSU Tigers defensive end Justin Thomas (93) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Bowl season exposed the Big 12 Conference as meek. Not defensively, though Oklahoma’s efforts to stop LSU might be parodied on an upcoming Saturday Night Live.
Offensively.
Kansas State managed 17 points and 170 yards against Navy in the Liberty Bowl.
Iowa State totaled 251 yards and failed to score a touchdown against Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl.
Baylor had 14 points and 278 yards against Georgia in the Sugar.
Oklahoma State’s 21 points against Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl came on 334 total yards.
Oklahoma’s 28 points against LSU in the Peach came on 311.
You’re going to hate me typing this, but thank heavens for Texas. The Longhorns put up 38 points and 438 yards against Utah in the Alamo Bowl to save whatever face was left for this conference.
The Longhorns posted the Big 12’s only bowl win because they were the only team to both consistently move the ball and cash in scoring chances. The other five couldn’t get out of second gear, generally.
This leads to a disturbing end-of-season question: Was the defensive improvement that seemed obvious across the league this year more the result of offensive decline?
It seemed like Big 12 defenders hit harder and covered better. The scores of games didn’t look like basketball results for a change. There was a correlation, wasn’t there?
Or were scores and yardage totals down because quarterbacks, running backs and offenses were comparatively deficient?
Upon further review after watching the Big 12 go 1-5 during bowl season...
Anyone defending Jalen Hurts instead of Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield is bound to have better luck. Same with anyone defending Dru Brown or Spencer Sanders instead of Mason Rudolph, or anyone defending Charlie Brewer instead of Bryce Petty.
While Chuba Hubbard did his part to carry the load on behalf of Big 12 running backs, a load he continued to lug at the Texas Bowl when he rushed for 158 yards, it turns out Kennedy Brooks wasn’t quite Rodney Anderson, Breece Hall wasn’t quite David Montgomery and James Gilbert wasn’t quite Alex Barnes.
Hall rushed for 55 yards in Iowa State’s Camping World Bowl defeat. Gilbert rushed for 39 in K-State’s Liberty Bowl loss and Brooks for 35 in OU’s Peach Bowl crash.
These are bowl performers, mind you, the best offensive players from the league’s postseason-worthy teams. This isn’t even considering Texas Tech, who lost Mike Leach disciple Kliff Kingsbury to the NFL, and West Virginia, who lost quarterback Will Grier and wasn’t recognizable offensively as a result.
Of course it was easier to defend the Red Raiders and Mountaineers without Kingsbury and Grier. It’s typically easier to defend Kansas and TCU.
But the six Big 12 compatriots who made bowl games? It’s jolting that it was so easy to stop everyone but Texas.
Bowls are where you make lasting impressions. It’s where the past several years, Big 12 offenses ran it up on on everyone else in FBS to suggest that Big 12 defenses weren’t as bad as we thought, they simply looked bad in such an explosive league.
This year, Big 12 offenses outside Texas ran aground. Now we wonder if Big 12 defenses aren’t as improved as we thought, they simply looked better in such a subdued league.
View from the field: See the best images as Oklahoma State takes on Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl
