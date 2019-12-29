ATLANTA – If the Oklahoma Sooners need a model of what a College Football Playoff winner, not a participant, looks like, the team that just shellacked them will do.
LSU won the CFP semifinal Peach Bowl 63-28 despite its best running back carrying twice and its Biletnikoff Award-winning receiver catching two passes. The Tigers were ferocious anyhow.
Chris Curry replaced hamstring-affected Clyde Edwards-Helaire and rushed for 89 yards. This is a freshman who came in with 99 yards all season.
Justin Jefferson and Terrace Marshall picked up for well-covered wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and combined to catch 20 passes, 307 yards and six touchdowns. Jefferson and Marshall are both accomplished players, but neither get the attention the front-running Chase draws.
This is what playoff depth looks like.
This is what playoff depth does not...
OU lost safety Delarrin Turner-Yell to a broken collarbone this month. He’s a good player, honorable mention All-Big 12. And yet the Sooners were helpless when LSU isolated Jefferson on replacement Justin Broiles repeatedly during the Tigers’ 49-point first-half avalanche.
OU lost defensive end Ronnie Perkins to a suspension this month. He is the Sooners’ best pass rusher, a second-team All-Big 12 player. And yet the Sooners were helpless trying to pressure Joe Burrow without him, rushing three most of the game and having Burrow perform surgery on them as a result.
Lincoln Riley spoke optimistically after the blowout, which you would expect. He ended his postgame press conference by stating: “This program has championship DNA. We kind of find a way, and we’ll be back.”
OU does have Big 12 championship DNA. But if Riley, now 0-3 in the playoff, and the Sooners, now 0-4, want to do better than just be back... If they want to actually succeed in football’s final four and not just show up for it, they still have roster-building to do.
It isn’t Riley’s only chore. He’s still missing the motivational secret sauce. The more demanding approach he called “fall camp No. 2” failed worse this month than whatever preparation method he used last December before OU fell behind Alabama 28-0 in the CFP semifinal Orange Bowl.
Really, though, the playoff is a proving ground of how good you are, not how badly you want it. Minds might wander for a week or two after conference championship weekend, but they’re typically locked and loaded by playoff kickoff.
When the ball is in play it’s about the roster, about coaches saying “next man up” when a player is missing and the next man actually stepping up.
OU’s problem here isn’t isolated to what happened against LSU.
The Sooners were out of sorts with a hobbled Marquis Brown early against Alabama in last year’s CFP semifinal, and fell hopelessly behind. They missed gap-filling defensive tackle Charles Walker against Clemson in the 2015 semifinal, and got manhandled for 312 rushing yards.
Nick Saban knows how to coach defense, but really?
Deshaun Watson could hammer away, but seriously?
Curry is a four-star talent. Jefferson is a future pro. Marshall might become one.
Turner-Yell and Perkins are important starters, same as Brown and Walker were.
But 49-14 at the half Saturday? One year after 28-0 out of the gate against Bama? Four years after a 37-17 final score against Clemson?
That falls well shy of playoff championship DNA. Those are obvious signals you don’t have the horses to run a national-caliber race.
“We know we’ve got to continue to get better personnel,” Riley said before leaving Atlanta Sunday morning. “Right now, we’ve got a lot of good personnel but there’s still a handful of teams that from top to bottom have better personnel than we do. That just is what it is.
“We’ve got a lot of good individual players, but we’ve got to continue to build talent base across the whole team, and I think especially defensively.”
That was as apparent Saturday as it was when OU lost the CFP semifinal Rose Bowl to Georgia two years ago, when depth wasn’t the issue so much as plain defensive incapability.
So Riley and his staff will continue recruiting and hope to sign players closer to LSU’s, Alabama’s and Clemson’s caliber. (OU’s current recruiting class ranks No. 12 nationally by Rivals.com, compared to No. 5, No. 8, No. 7 and No. 16 over the first four years of the playoff era.) They’ll hope to develop those players more effectively and more swiftly once they’re at OU.
No, strike that. It isn’t a hope. It’s a need. A glaring one. LSU is the latest playoff foe to expose it.
The Tigers are the latest to expose OU as strong enough top to bottom to dominate the Big 12 and make the playoff as a result, but too weak to break through against college football’s elite.