NORMAN – The face mask, slammed hard down on the Lloyd Noble Center center circle, told the story.
They belonged to forward Oklahoma Kristian Doolittle. He had yanked them off his head as Texas guard Matt Coleman leaned into an improbable, banked-in game-winning 3-pointer with the clock showing :00.4.
The Longhorns ran offense in the second half like they were in bumper cars. They shot 8-for-33 and scored 22 points. And yet Coleman’s answered prayer provided them a 52-51 victory.
A gutty win if you are a Texas team with eight healthy players and trying to do two things — make the NCAA Tournament and save coach Shaka Smart’s job. Maybe the Longhorns accomplished both with Coleman’s moment.
But what about this loss for the Sooners? What about the face mask?
Doolittle spiked them after Coleman’s big shot, yes, but also after his own missed free throws. He caught Coleman’s baseline air ball with 6.1 seconds remaining, was grabbed by Texas’ Courtney Ramey and walked to the other end of the floor to secure victory. Surely he would, this being his night.
Doolittle stepped to the foul line having scored a team-high 20 points, having grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds and having converted 8 of his 10 foul shots. He accepted the ball with his team leading 51-49, poised to clinch victory in the final home game of his career.
He missed. The crowd groaned, then clamored nervously.
He missed again, and nobody had much time to react because now Coleman was pushing the ball downcourt, pulling up 25 feet from the basket between OU defenders Austin Reaves and Jamal Bieniemy and shot-putting one toward the backboard.
In another five minutes the home crowd would be able to process not just Doolittle’s missed free throws and Coleman’s heave, but all the Sooners did wrong to lose this game.
More accurately, all they did wrong with the ball in their hands.
OU defended well, even as Texas floundered. The Sooners played physical enough, rebounded well enough in the second half.
But, my word, were they awful on the offensive end. They were in bumper cars, too, only with stuck steering wheels.
The Sooners made 14 of the 50 shots they hoisted, good for a whopping 28%. They made 2 of their 20 3-point tries. Brady Manek suffered worst by going 2-of-12 overall and 0-for-5 beyond the stripe.
They tried to drive but either got in Texas’ way or their own. They looked for help but often didn’t find much. That explained their five assists on those 14 field goals.
Their fans stayed behind them. They were playing Texas after all, and besides, Lincoln Riley sat courtside. All of the Top Daug mascot alumni returned. Red Panda rode her unicycle at halftime.
If that wasn’t entertaining enough, a Lloyd Noble camera found football favorite son Blake Bell during a timeout. The Belldozer chugged a can of Miller Lite, the camera then cut to Riley and he chugged his bottle Vitaminwater.
Really, this should have been a festive night, the Longhorns in town, Doolittle bidding farewell and his team looking to firm up its at-large NCAA Tournament bid.
Then the last 6.1 seconds happened. Coleman happened.
And while Doolittle’s face mask didn’t break, just about every spirit inside the arena had.