Never mind Utah and Georgia, Baylor is Oklahoma’s biggest obstacle to the College Football Playoff. The Sooners must beat the Bears a second time in Saturday’s Big 12 Championship. That will take some doing with Matt Rhule on the Baylor sideline.
Rhule is a spectacular coach. He is 11-1 two years after his Bears went 1-11 in the aftermath of the Art Briles apocalypse.
Before taking on that task, Rhule went 10-4 at Temple two years after his Owls went 2-10.
Many coaches do great things over their careers, but precious few work miracles. Rhule has worked two of them since his first season at Temple in 2013. Mind-boggling.
It leads you to wonder: Would he tempt a third somewhere else? Would Rhule take on a rebuild at a Power 5 program with richer tradition and a deeper war chest?
Would he try his luck in the NFL? Maybe Jerry Jones will call Rhule along with Lincoln Riley after he fires Jason Garrett in a few weeks. Maybe Rhule would be more likely to have that conversation.
I’m afraid Baylor beat writers are going to be on “Rhule watch” every December the coach stays in Waco. So is Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, since Rhule has done more to clean up Briles’ mess and change the perception of that once-radioactive program than any coach has a right to.
Maybe Bowlsby, those beat writers and, most importantly, Baylor’s fan base and administration can take heart in something Rhule said Monday during his Big 12 Championship press conference:
“None of this is possible without Mack Rhoades.”
Rhoades is the Baylor athletic director who hired Rhule after the Bears’ regrettable 2016 season, the one where Jim Grobe was interim coach with Briles’ old assistants.
“It really hit me last night,” Rhule continued. “I’m seeing guys get fired after two years and three years and I’m seeing upheaval at places... Football coaches out there, you better find an AD that you believe in. You better find someone that’s in it with you, and that’s the difference about our place.
“We have an associate AD here, Jeramiah Dickey, that I call at two o’clock in the morning and he picks up the phone. We have an AD in Mack Rhoades... It’s Wednesday of Thanksgiving, there’s not a person on campus and he’s out there watching practice. He’s in the corners’ room asking our corners, ‘Where are you going for Thanksgiving?’ Our players know him by name. There’s not many places where the players know the AD by name.”
Earlier Monday, Rhule revealed he interviewed with Rhoades when the AD was at Missouri and the Tigers’ job was open after the 2015 season. Rhule said he wanted to finish his work at Temple, so he stayed in Philadelphia (Rhoades hired Barry Odom).
He did establish a crucial relationship with Rhoades. That came in handy when Rhoades went after him again after relocating to Baylor.
“I said to myself, ‘This is gonna be really, really hard to go do this at Baylor. It’s gonna take someone who understands not just what needs to be done but how it needs to be done,’” Rhule said. “And I had complete confidence that Mack was that guy.”
Remember when we wondered if Bob Stoops might try another program or the NFL, and he wound up staying at Oklahoma 17 seasons? When asked why he stayed as long as he did, Stoops invariably started with the support he received from OU AD Joe Castiglione and president David Boren.
Rhule raved about Baylor president Linda Livingstone as well Monday. He clearly appreciates her support. He obviously appreciates Rhoades’.
There is probably something to the fact that Rhoades and Rhule both received new contracts three days apart last September/October. It was good business and good public relations by Baylor, promoting the idea of coach and AD as package deal.
We all know how this works, of course. If the Penn State Nittany Lions (Rhule played linebacker for Joe Paterno) or Dallas Cowboys ever do call, there is only so much Rhoades and Baylor can do. That might go for a couple other places.
But given how Rhule feels about his athletic director, his administration and his situation in Waco, he just might be an obstacle for OU, Oklahoma State and the seven other Big 12 programs for quite a while longer.